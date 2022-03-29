राजस्थान के सरिस्का बाघ अभयारण्य में लगी भीषण आग, एयरफोर्स के 2 हेलिकॉप्टर बुझाने में जुटे (वीडियो)

सरिस्का बाघ अभयारण्य में आग 6 से 8 वर्ग किलोमीटर में फैल चुकी है और प्रभावित इलाके के आसपास बाघ हो सकते हैं।
At the behest of Alwar Dist admin to help control the spread of fire over large areas of #SariskaTigerReserve, @IAF_MCC has deployed two Mi 17 V5 heptrs to undertake #BambiBucket ops.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 29, 2022
Fire Fighting Operations are underway since early morning today.#आपत्सुमित्रम pic.twitter.com/HhGEHsdYrS
वन विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने मंगलवार को बताया कि आग 5 से 8 वर्ग किलोमीटर में फैल चुकी है और प्रभावित इलाके के आसपास बाघ विचरण कर सकते हैं।
दो दिन पहले लगी आग ने सोमवार को भीषण रूप ले लिया। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए सेना के दो हेलीकॉप्टर की मदद ली गई।