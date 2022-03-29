मंगलवार, 29 मार्च 2022
राजस्थान के सरिस्का बाघ अभयारण्य में लगी भीषण आग, एयरफोर्स के 2 हेलिकॉप्टर बुझाने में जुटे (वीडियो)

पुनः संशोधित मंगलवार, 29 मार्च 2022 (17:46 IST)
राजस्थान (Rajasthan) के (Alwar) जिले में फैले सरिस्का बाघ अभयारण्य (Sariska Tiger Reserve) के जंगलों में लगी आग ने भीषण रूप ले लिया है, जिस पर काबू पाने के लिए मंगलवार को भारतीय वायुसेना ( INDIAN Airforce) दो हेलीकॉप्टर की मदद ली गई है।


सरिस्का बाघ अभयारण्य में आग 6 से 8 वर्ग किलोमीटर में फैल चुकी है और प्रभावित इलाके के आसपास बाघ हो सकते हैं।
वन विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने मंगलवार को बताया कि आग 5 से 8 वर्ग किलोमीटर में फैल चुकी है और प्रभावित इलाके के आसपास बाघ विचरण कर सकते हैं।

दो दिन पहले लगी आग ने सोमवार को भीषण रूप ले लिया। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए सेना के दो हेलीकॉप्टर की मदद ली गई।


