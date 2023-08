लालू यादव को बारिश से बचाने के लिए DSP ने पकड़ा छाता, मचा बवाल

After VIP culture of Nitish Kumar, now the VVIP culture of Lalu Prasad Yadav has come to the fore.



While law & order has gone for a toss in Bihar, Hathua DSP Anurag Kumar is busy carrying an umbrella for Lalu Prasad Yadav who is in Gopalganj on a private visit. What a shame!!! pic.twitter.com/lbm1UWDAWY