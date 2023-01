PM मोदी, HM शाह और CM योगी ने कहा 'गर्व है', विश्व विजेता टीम को ऐसे दी बधाईयां

Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win at the @ICC #U19T20WorldCup . They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. https://t.co/BBn5M9abHp

India’s daughters create grand history by lifting the first Women’s #U19T20WorldCup.



You have shown remarkable energy and passion throughout the series.



India is proud of you. Your triumph gives wings to the dreams of millions of young girls in India.@BCCIWomen https://t.co/gcKvRiIuBr