5 करोड़ मिलेंगे विश्व विजेता टीम को, शाह ने दिया अहमदाबाद में न्योता

शाह ने खिताबी जीत के बाद ट्वीट किया, ‘‘भारत में महिला क्रिकेट आगे बढ़ रहा है और विश्व कप जीत ने महिला क्रिकेट के कद को कई पायदान ऊपर किया है। मुझे पूरी टीम और सहयोगी स्टाफ के लिए पुरस्कार राशि के रूप में पांच करोड़ रुपये की घोषणा करते हुए खुशी हो रही है। यह निश्चित रूप से शानदार वर्ष है।’’
Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year.— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023
I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration.@BCCI @BCCIWomen
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023सचिव ने बुधवार को पूरी टीम को अहमदाबाद आने का न्योता भी दिया।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मैं शेफाली वर्मा और उनकी विजयी टीम को अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में हमारे साथ जुड़ने और एक फरवरी को तीसरा टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय देखने के लिए आमंत्रित करता हूं। यह बड़ी उपलब्धि निश्चित रूप से एक जश्न की हकदार है।’’(भाषा)