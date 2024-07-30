मंगलवार, 30 जुलाई 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: मंगलवार, 30 जुलाई 2024 (10:55 IST)

झारखंड रेल हादसे पर क्या बोलीं ममता बनर्जी?

Jharkhand train accident : पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने एक के बाद एक हुईं कई ट्रेन दुर्घटनाओं को लेकर मंगलवार को केंद्र सरकार की आलोचना की और सवाल किया कि क्या केंद्र की संवदेनहीनता का कोई अंत नहीं होगा। ALSO READ: झारखंड में बड़ा रेल हादसा, हावड़ा मुंबई एक्सप्रेस पटरी से उतरी
 
ममता ने एक सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में पूछा कि यह कैसा शासन है क्योंकि ट्रेन दुर्घटनाएं आम हो गयी हैं। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, 'एक और विनाशकारी रेल दुर्घटना। आज सुबह झारखंड के चक्रधरपुर डिवीजन में हावड़ा-मुंबई मेल पटरी से उतर गई जिसके दुखद परिणामस्वरूप कई लोगों की जान चली गई और बड़ी संख्या में लोग घायल हुए हैं।'
 
ममता ने कहा कि मैं गंभीरता से पूछती हूं : क्या यह शासन है? लगभग हर हफ्ते दुःस्वप्नों का यह सिलसिला, रेल पटरियों पर मौतों और चोटों का यह अंतहीन सिलसिला: कब तक हम इसे सहन करेंगे? क्या भारत सरकार की संवेदनहीनता का कोई अंत नहीं होगा? ALSO READ: केरल के वायनाड में भूस्खलन से 36 की मौत, किसने क्या कहा?
 
झारखंड के सरायकेला-खरसावां जिले में मंगलवार तड़के मुंबई-हावड़ा मेल के कम से कम 18 डिब्बे पटरी से उतर जाने के कारण 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 20 अन्य लोग घायल हो गए। यह दुर्घटना तड़के पौने चार बजे दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे (एसईआर) के चक्रधरपुर डिवीजन के अंतर्गत जमशेदपुर से लगभग 80 किलोमीटर दूर बड़ाबम्बू के पास हुई।
UP में लव जिहाद के दोषी को ताउम्र जेल, योगी सरकार का विधेयक

UP में लव जिहाद के दोषी को ताउम्र जेल, योगी सरकार का विधेयकUttar Pradesh Love Jihad Yogi Government : उत्तरप्रदेश में लव जिहाद के मामले में अब उम्रकैद की सजा हो सकती है। विधानसभा के मानसून सत्र में सोमवार को यूपी विधि विरुद्ध धर्म संपरिवर्तन प्रतिषेध (संशोधन) विधेयक 2024 पेश किया गया। इस विधेयक में पहले से परिभाषित अपराधों में सजा जहां दोगुनी तक बढ़ा दी गई है, वहीं नए अपराध भी शामिल किए गए हैं जिसमें ताउम्र जेल का प्रावधान है।

सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के अभ्यर्थी ने CJI चंद्रचूड़ को लिखा पत्र, कोचिंग सेंटर हादसे पर कार्रवाई का किया आग्रह

सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के अभ्यर्थी ने CJI चंद्रचूड़ को लिखा पत्र, कोचिंग सेंटर हादसे पर कार्रवाई का किया आग्रहCivil Services Exam aspirants wrote a letter to CJI regarding coaching centre accident : सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे एक छात्र ने प्रधान न्यायाधीश डीवाई चंद्रचूड़ को पत्र लिखकर यहां एक कोचिंग सेंटर के बेसमेंट में पानी भर जाने से 3 सहपाठियों की मौत के लिए जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई का अनुरोध किया है।

Coaching Center Incident : दिल्ली कोचिंग हादसे की जांच करेगी MHA की कमेटी, आतिशी ने मांगी मजिस्ट्रेट जांच रिपोर्ट

Coaching Center Incident : दिल्ली कोचिंग हादसे की जांच करेगी MHA की कमेटी, आतिशी ने मांगी मजिस्ट्रेट जांच रिपोर्टDelhi coaching centre incident case : केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने कोचिंग सेंटर की इमारत के ‘बेसमेंट’ में पानी भरने से सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे 3 छात्रों की मौत के मामले की जांच के लिए अतिरिक्त सचिव के नेतृत्व में सोमवार को एक उच्चस्तरीय समिति गठित की। दिल्ली की राजस्व मंत्री आतिशी ने घटना के संबंध में मजिस्ट्रेट जांच रिपोर्ट सौंपने का निर्देश दिया।

Rajendra Nagar Accident के बाद खुली प्रशासन की नींद, दृष्टि IAS कोचिंग की बेसमेंट में चलने वाली क्लास सील, 13 अवैध कोचिंग सेंटर पर भी कार्रवाई

Rajendra Nagar Accident के बाद खुली प्रशासन की नींद, दृष्टि IAS कोचिंग की बेसमेंट में चलने वाली क्लास सील, 13 अवैध कोचिंग सेंटर पर भी कार्रवाईदिल्ली के ओल्ड राजेंद्र नगर स्थित कोचिंग सेंटर राव आईएएस स्टडी सर्किल के बेसमेंट में 3 मौतों के बाद प्रशासन की नींद खुली है। इसके बाद ताबड़तोड़ कारवाई की जा रही है। प्रशासन ने दृष्टि IAS कोचिंग की बेसमेंट में चलने वाली क्लास सील कर दी गई है। यहां बेसमेंट में पांच अलग-अलग क्लास चल रही हैं जिस पर अब सरकारी सील लगा दी गयी है। दिल्ली पुलिस यहां तैनात है।

इलेक्ट्रिक कार खरीदना फायदे का है सौदा, इसकी आलोचनाओं से न हों परेशान

इलेक्ट्रिक कार खरीदना फायदे का है सौदा, इसकी आलोचनाओं से न हों परेशानBuying an electric car is a profitable deal : तो आप इलेक्ट्रिक कार खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं। शायद आप ईंधन पर पैसा बचाना चाहते हैं या अपने ग्रीनहाउस गैस उत्सर्जन को कम करना चाहते हैं या दोनों। आख़िरकार, ऑस्ट्रेलिया को शुद्ध शून्य तक पहुंचाने के लिए विद्युतीकृत वाहनों की संख्या बढ़ाने (और सार्वजनिक परिवहन के उपयोग का विस्तार करने) की आवश्यकता है।

वायनाड के गांवों में भूस्खलन से तबाही, पल भर में बदल गई इन 4 गांवों की तस्वीर

वायनाड के गांवों में भूस्खलन से तबाही, पल भर में बदल गई इन 4 गांवों की तस्वीरwayanad land slide : केरल के वायनाड में ऊंचाई पर स्थित गांवों में मंगलवार को बड़े पैमाने पर हुई भूस्खलन की घटनाओं के बाद तबाह हुए मकान, उफनती नदियां और उखड़े हुए पेड़ों के दृश्य दिखाई दिए। सोमवार तक अपने मनोरम दृश्यों के लिए मशहूर मुंडक्कई, चूरलमाला, अट्टमाला और नूलपुझा गांवों की अब भूस्खलन की चपेट में आने के बाद तस्वीर बदल गई है और अन्य हिस्सों से उनका संपर्क टूट गया है।

केरल के वायनाड में भूस्खलन से 11 की मौत, किसने क्या कहा?

केरल के वायनाड में भूस्खलन से 11 की मौत, किसने क्या कहा?Kerala wayanad landslide : केरल के वायनाड में मेप्पडी के पास विभिन्न पहाड़ी इलाकों में भारी भूस्खलन से 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इनमें तीन बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। भूस्खलन के बीच मलबे में सैकड़ों लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका है। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष और वायनाड से कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी और केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन ने हादसे पर दुख जताया।

live : झारखंड में पटरी से उतरी ट्रेन, वायनाड में भूस्खलन से 5 की मौत

live : झारखंड में पटरी से उतरी ट्रेन, वायनाड में भूस्खलन से 5 की मौतLive updates : झारखंड में मुंबई से हावड़ा जा रही ट्रेन पटरी से उतरी, केरल वायनाड में भूस्खलन समेत इन खबरों पर आज रहेगी सबकी नजर...

केरल के वायनाड में भूस्खलन, मलबे में सैकड़ों दबे, 8 की मौत

केरल के वायनाड में भूस्खलन, मलबे में सैकड़ों दबे, 8 की मौतKerala landslide : केरल के वायनाड जिले में मेप्पडी के पास भारी बारिश के कारण विभिन्न पहाड़ी इलाकों में मंगलवार तड़के भूस्खलन हुआ। हादसे में 2 बच्चों समेत 8 लोगों की मौत हो गई। अधिकारियों ने सैकड़ों लोगों के भूस्खलन के मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका जताई है।

ईरानी मस्जिदों पर जर्मनी में छापेमारी

ईरानी मस्जिदों पर जर्मनी में छापेमारीलोकसभा चुनावों के समय भारत में मुस्लिम धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता को लेकर जर्मनी सहित पश्चिमी मीडिया में खूब आंसू बहाए जा रहे थे। अब वही मीडिया जर्मनी के हैम्बर्ग शहर के इस्लामिक सेंटर पर प्रतिबंध और उससे जुड़ी देशभर में कई मस्जिदों पर हुई छापेमारी को लेकर दोगली तालियां पीट रहा है। जर्मनी के गृह मंत्रालय ने 24 जुलाई को हैम्बर्ग में स्थित 'ईरानी इस्लामिक सेंटर (IZH)' पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया।

Jio का नया सस्ता फोन, Bharat J1 4G को किया लॉन्च, लाइव टीवी के साथ UPI सपोर्ट

Jio का नया सस्ता फोन, Bharat J1 4G को किया लॉन्च, लाइव टीवी के साथ UPI सपोर्टJio Bharat J1 4G : जियो ने नया 4G फोन लॉन्च किया। कंपनी ने पिछले साल भारत में अपने जियो भारत फोन की लाइनअप की घोषणा की थी। इसमें भारत V2 और जियो भारत V2 कार्बन को पेश किया गया था। इसके बाद कंपनी ने जियो भारत B1 को भी लॉन्च किया था।

Vivo V40 SE 4G : 50MP कैमरा, 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग, Vivo का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च

Vivo V40 SE 4G : 50MP कैमरा, 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग, Vivo का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्चVivo ने अपना सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Vivo V40 SE 4G लॉन्च कर दिया है। स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स की बात करें तो इसमें 50-megapixel dual rear कैमरा दिया गया है। कीमत की बात करें तो इसे भारतीय रुपयों में करीब 17,800 में लॉन्च किया गया है।

Redmi K70 Ultra खरीदने के लिए टूट पड़े लोग, 3 घंटे में तोड़ दिए रिकॉर्ड

Redmi K70 Ultra खरीदने के लिए टूट पड़े लोग, 3 घंटे में तोड़ दिए रिकॉर्डRedmi K70 Ultra की 20 जुलाई को सेल शुरू हुई। Redmi K70 Ultra ने ब्रिकी को लेकर नया रिकॉर्ड बना दिया। Redmi K70 Ultra Champion Edition लेम्बोर्गिनी-इंस्पायर्ड डिजाइन से लैस है। इसके 24GB+1TB वेरिएंट की कीमत 3,999 युआन (लगभग 46,008 रुपए) है। स्पेशल एडिशन वैरिएंट आने वाले दिनों में चीन में उपलब्ध होगा। लॉन्च के सिर्फ 3 घंटों के अंदर 2024 की पहली सेल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है।
