शनिवार, 29 मार्च 2025 (08:01 IST)

म्यांमार और थाईलैंड में भूकंप से 154 की मौत, अफगानिस्तान में भी लगे झटके

earthquake
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: म्यांमार और थाईलैंड में शुक्रवार को आए 7.7 की तीव्रता वाले भूकंप से भारी तबाही। म्यांमार में भूकंप से 144 लोगों की मौत, 700 से ज्यादा घायल हो गए जबकि थाईलैंड में एक बहुमंजिला इमारत गिरने से कम से कम 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई। पल पल की जानकारी... 
 

07:59 AM, 29th Mar
म्यामांर का मददगार बना भारत : AFS हिंडन से IAF सी 130 जे विमान पर लगभग 15 टन राहत सामग्री म्यांमार भेजी जा रही है, जिसमें टेंट, स्लीपिंग बैग, कंबल, खाने के लिए तैयार भोजन, वाटर प्यूरीफायर, हाइजीन किट, सोलर लैंप, जनरेटर सेट, आवश्यक दवाएं शामिल हैं।

07:40 AM, 29th Mar
म्यांमार और पड़ोसी देश थाईलैंड में शुक्रवार को भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप से इमारतें, एक पुल और एक बांध नष्ट हो गया। म्यांमार में कम से कम 144 लोगों की मौत हुई है। थाईलैंड की राजधानी बैंकाक में एक निर्माणाधीन बहुमंजिला इमारत के ढह जाने से कम से कम 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
 
अफगानिस्तान में भी भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सिस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक, स्थानीय समयानुसार सुबह 5.16 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर इन झटकों की 4.7 तीव्रता मापी गई है।

07:39 AM, 29th Mar
-2025 का पहला सूर्य ग्रहण आज, यह आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण यूरोप, एशिया, अफ्रीका, उत्तरी और दक्षिणी अमेरिका तथा आर्कटिक के कुछ क्षेत्रों में देखा जा सकेगा। भारत में यह नहीं दिखाई देगा क्योंकि इस दौरान चंद्रमा की छाया भारतीय उपमहाद्वीप तक नहीं पहुंचेगी।
-अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने पीएम मोदी की तारीफ करते हुए उन्हें स्मार्ट और अच्छा दोस्त बताया।
केन्द्रीय कर्मचारियों और पेंशनरों के लिए खुशखबरी, केन्द्र सरकार ने बढ़ाया डीए

केन्द्रीय कर्मचारियों और पेंशनरों के लिए खुशखबरी, केन्द्र सरकार ने बढ़ाया डीएCentral Employees and Pensioners News : केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने शुक्रवार को महंगाई भत्ते में 2 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि को मंजूरी दी। यह निर्णय इस साल एक जनवरी से लागू होगा। इससे करीब 1.15 करोड़ केंद्र सरकार के कर्मचारियों और पेंशनभोगियों को लाभ होगा। डीए और डीआर दोनों में वृद्धि से सरकारी खजाने पर सालाना 6,614.04 करोड़ रुपए का असर होगा। इस कदम से केंद्र सरकार के करीब 48.66 लाख कर्मचारियों और 66.55 लाख पेंशनभोगियों को लाभ होगा।

नासिक कुंभ के नाम को लेकर अखाड़ों में मतभेद, जानिए कब शुरू होगा मेला

नासिक कुंभ के नाम को लेकर अखाड़ों में मतभेद, जानिए कब शुरू होगा मेलामुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस के दौरे के दौरान त्र्यंबकेश्वर अखाड़ों के प्रतिनिधियों ने मांग की थी कि इस उत्सव को त्र्यंबकेश्वर-नासिक सिंहस्थ कुंभ मेला कहा जाए।

ATM से अतिरिक्त निकासी पर शुल्क बढ़ा, जानिए कब से लागू होंगे यह charges

ATM से अतिरिक्त निकासी पर शुल्क बढ़ा, जानिए कब से लागू होंगे यह chargesCharges on extra withdrawal from ATM increased: ग्राहकों को एटीएम से नि:शुल्क निकासी सीमा खत्म होने के बाद पैसे निकालने पर एक मई से प्रति लेन-देन 23 रुपए देने होंगे। भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (आरबीआई) ने बैंकों को एक मई से एटीएम से पैसा निकालने पर शुल्क दो रुपए बढ़ाकर 23 रुपए प्रति लेनदेन करने की शुक्रवार को अनुमति दे दी।

यूक्रेन के साथ युद्ध रोकने के लिए रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन की पेशकश, NATO को दी चेतावनी

यूक्रेन के साथ युद्ध रोकने के लिए रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन की पेशकश, NATO को दी चेतावनीरूसी राष्ट्रपति ने कहा कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र के तत्वावधान में अमेरिका के साथ यहां तक ​​कि यूरोपीय देशों के साथ और निश्चित रूप से हमारे साझेदारों और मित्रों के साथ हम यूक्रेन में अस्थायी शासन की शुरुआत की

ईद पर मुंबई में विस्फोट और दंगों की चेतावनी, सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई

ईद पर मुंबई में विस्फोट और दंगों की चेतावनी, सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गईWarning of explosion in Mumbai on Eid: ईद के दौरान मुंबई के डोंगरी जैसे इलाकों में अवैध रोहिंग्या/बांग्लादेशी/पाकिस्तानी घुसपैठियों द्वारा हिंदू-मुस्लिम दंगे, आगजनी और बम विस्फोट की चेतावनी वाला संदेश सोशल मीडिया पर पुलिस को मिलने के बाद मुंबई में सुरक्षा कड़ी कर दी गई है।

जिंदगी पर भारी पड़ा रील का नशा, गिरने से 'यमराज' की मौत

जिंदगी पर भारी पड़ा रील का नशा, गिरने से 'यमराज' की मौतDeath due to fall while making reel in Ghazipur: रील बनाने का नशा एक शख्स की जान ले गया। गाजीपुर के पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में तैनात शख्स जिसे लोग जल्लाद यमराज के नाम से पुकारते थे, आज उसी का पोस्टमार्टम हो गया। सिटी रेलवे स्टेशन के सामने 'ई रिक्शा' की छत पर खड़े होकर यह शख्स नचाते हुए रील शूट कर रहा था

कठुआ ऑपरेशन में कुल 9 की मौत, इनमें 5 आतंकवादी और 4 जवान

कठुआ ऑपरेशन में कुल 9 की मौत, इनमें 5 आतंकवादी और 4 जवानOperation against terrorists in Kathua: जम्मू कश्मीर के कठुआ जिले में आतंकवादियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में 4 पुलिस कर्मियों की जान चली गई। इस अभियान में 5 आतंकी भी मारे गए, जबकि कुछ भागने में कामयाब रहे हैं। मारे गए पुलिसकर्मियों की संख्या की पुष्टि होना बाकी है, जबकि आतंकियों के शवों की तलाश सुबह से की जा रही है।

विदेश मंत्रालय ने दी जानकारी, रूसी सशस्त्र बलों में सेवारत 18 में से 16 भारतीय लापता

विदेश मंत्रालय ने दी जानकारी, रूसी सशस्त्र बलों में सेवारत 18 में से 16 भारतीय लापताMinistry of Foreign Affairs: सरकार ने शुक्रवार को संसद में बताया कि रूसी सशस्त्र बलों में अब भी 18 भारतीय हैं जिनमें से 16 के बारे में रूस ने लापता होने की सूचना दी है। विदेश राज्य मंत्री कीर्तिवर्धन सिंह ने लोकसभा में एक प्रश्न के लिखित उत्तर में यह जानकारी दी। सरकार से यह पूछा गया था कि क्या उसके पास रूसी सेना में सेवारत कुल भारतीयों की संख्या के बारे में जानकारी है? और यदि है तो उनकी पहचान की तारीख सहित उसका ब्योरा क्या है?

चीख-पुकार, हिलती इमारतें, धुल का गुबार, हजारों के मरने की आशंका, भूकंप से तबाही की आंखों देखी

चीख-पुकार, हिलती इमारतें, धुल का गुबार, हजारों के मरने की आशंका, भूकंप से तबाही की आंखों देखीEarthquake in Myanmar and Thailand: म्यांमार में शुक्रवार को 7.7 तीव्रता का शक्तिशाली भूकंप आया। भूकंप के झटके म्यांमार, थाईलैंड के अलावा चीन, भारत और बांग्लादेश और चीन में महसूस किए गए। म्यांमार और थाईलैंड में भूकंप के कारण काफी तबाही हुई है। वहीं भारत, चीन और बांग्लादेश में भी लोग भूकंप के चलते दहशत में रहे। म्यांमार और थाईलैंड में 150 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट और हाई कोर्ट में 1.50 लाख अवमानना ​​मामले लंबित, सरकार ने संसद में दी जानकारी

सुप्रीम कोर्ट और हाई कोर्ट में 1.50 लाख अवमानना ​​मामले लंबित, सरकार ने संसद में दी जानकारीParliament: सरकार ने शुक्रवार को संसद में बताया कि अवमानना के 1,800 से अधिक ​​मामले उच्चतम न्यायालय में लंबित हैं जबकि विभिन्न उच्च न्यायालयों में इस तरह के 1.43 लाख से अधिक ​​मामले लंबित हैं। केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल (Arjun Ram Meghwal) ने लोकसभा में एक प्रश्न के लिखित उत्तर में बताया कि शीर्ष अदालत द्वारा साझा किए गए आंकड़ों के अनुसार 20 मार्च तक उच्चतम न्यायालय में 1,852 अवमानना ​​मामले लंबित थे।

Samsung का अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, AI फीचर के साथ मिलेगा 2000 का डिस्काउंट

Samsung का अब तक का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, AI फीचर के साथ मिलेगा 2000 का डिस्काउंटSamsung ने नए स्मार्टफोन Galaxy A26 5G को भारत में आधिकारिक रूप से लॉन्च कर दिया है। स्मार्टफोन कंपनी के A-सीरीज लाइनअप का बजट फोन है। फोन में Circle to Search और Object Eraser जैसे Samsung के AI फीचर्स फीचर्स भी मिलेंगे। इसके अलावा ये टूल फोटो क्लिक करने के बाद उसकी क्लालिटी को इन्हांस करने करने के लिए सजेस्ट भी करेगा। फोन की शुरुआती कीमत 24,999 रुपए है।

48MP के AI कैमरे के साथ iPhone 16e को टक्कर देने आया Google का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

48MP के AI कैमरे के साथ iPhone 16e को टक्कर देने आया Google का सस्ता स्मार्टफोनGoogle Pixel 9a लॉन्च हो गया है। यह फ्लैगशिप Google Pixel 9 लाइनअप का हिस्सा होगा। Google Pixel 9a स्मार्टफोन की भारत में सीधा मुकाबला iPhone 16e से होना है। iPhone 16e को भारत में 59,900 रुपए की कीमत में लॉन्च किया गया है। स्मार्टफोन 48 मेगापिक्सल प्राइमरी कैमरा और गूगल के Tensor G4 प्रोसेसर के साथ बाजार में उतारा गया है। जानिए क्या स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स और कीमत

Realme P3 5G : 6000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, पानी में डूबने पर नहीं होगा खराब

Realme P3 5G : 6000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, पानी में डूबने पर नहीं होगा खराबRealme P3 5G price in India : रियलमी ने भारत में P सीरीज में कंपनी के लेटेस्ट स्मार्टफोन रियलमी P3 5G को लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह भारत का पहला फोन है जो स्नैपड्रैगन 6 जेन 4 SoC से ऑपरेट है और इसमें 8GB तक रैम है। फोन में 6050mm² एयरोस्पेस-ग्रेड कूलिंग सिस्टम और BGMI के लिए 90fps सपोर्ट है।
