गुरुवार, 13 फ़रवरी 2025
  Aaj Ke taaja samachar: latest breaking news today in Hindi 13 february 2025 live update
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 13 फ़रवरी 2025 (07:41 IST)

अमेरिका में पीएम मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत, तुलसी गबार्ड से की मुलाकात

PM Modi with tulsi gabbard
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 2 दिवसीय यात्रा पर अमेरिका पहुंच गए हैं। तीसरे कार्यकाल में पहली अमेरिकी यात्रा के दौरान पीएम मोदी का अमेरिका में जोरदार स्वागत किया गया। इस दौरान वह अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और एलन मस्क के साथ बैठक करेंगे। पल पल की जानकारी...


07:40 AM, 13th Feb
-नया आयकर बिल संसद में आज होगा पेश, कर स्लैब या रिटर्न भरने की समय सीमा में बदलाव नहीं।
-लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में आज वक्फ बोर्ड की JPC की रिपोर्ट पेश की जाएगी।

07:34 AM, 13th Feb
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रीय खुफिया निदेशक तुलसी गबार्ड से मुलाकात की।
-प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, 'वाशिंगटन डीसी में यूएसए की राष्ट्रीय खुफिया निदेशक तुलसी गबार्ड से मुलाकात की। उन्हें उनकी नियुक्ति पर बधाई दी। भारत-यूएसए मैत्री के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर चर्चा की, जिसकी वह हमेशा से प्रबल समर्थक रही हैं।'

07:31 AM, 13th Feb
अमेरिका पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, वाशिंगटन डीसी में गर्मजोशी से स्वागत किया गया। ट्वीट कर कहा, अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति से मिलने और भारत-अमेरिका व्यापक वैश्विक रणनीतिक साझेदारी को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए उत्सुक हूं।
