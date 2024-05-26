रविवार, 26 मई 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : रविवार, 26 मई 2024 (07:49 IST)

live : आज रात समुद्र तट से टकराएगा cyclone remal, IMD ने जारी किया अलर्ट

26 may updates : बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर बनी निम्न दबाव प्रणाली चक्रवाती तूफान 'रेमल' में तब्दील हो गई है और इसके रविवार आधी रात को पश्चिम बंगाल के सागर द्वीप तथा बांग्लादेश के खेपुपारा के बीच समुद्र तट से टकराने की आशंका है। पल पल की जानकारी...


07:45 AM, 26th May
-आईएमडी ने कहा कि तूफान के रविवार सुबह तक और तीव्र होकर भीषण चक्रवाती तूफान में तब्दील होने की आशंका है और इसके 110 से 120 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा की गति के साथ रविवार मध्यरात्रि को सागर द्वीप और खेपुपारा के बीच पश्चिम बंगाल और बांग्लादेश के आसपास के समुद्री तटों को पार करने की उम्मीद है।
-मौसम विभाग कार्यालय ने 26-27 मई को पश्चिम बंगाल और उत्तरी ओडिशा के तटीय जिलों में अत्यधिक भारी वर्षा होने की चेतावनी दी है। इसके अलावा पूर्वोत्तर भारत के कुछ हिस्सों में भी 27-28 मई को अत्यधिक भारी वर्षा होने की आशंका है।
-पश्चिम बंगाल के दक्षिण और उत्तर 24 परगना जैसे तटीय जिलों में 26-27 मई के लिए रेड अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। कोलकाता, हावड़ा, नादिया और पूर्बा मेदिनीपुर जिलों में 26-27 मई के लिए ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया गया है, जहां 80 से 90 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चलने की आशंका है।
-मछुआरों को 27 मई की सुबह तक उत्तरी बंगाल की खाड़ी में समुद्र में न जाने की सलाह दी गई है। 
-कोलकाता हवाईअड्डे के अधिकारियों ने चक्रवात रेमल के संभावित प्रभाव को देखते हुए रविवार दोपहर से 21 घंटे के लिए उड़ान संचालन निलंबित करने का फैसला किया है।

07:44 AM, 26th May
राजकोट गेम झोन में आग, 27 की मौत
गुजरात के राजकोट शहर में शनिवार शाम एक ‘गेम जोन’ में भीषण आग लगने से चार बच्चों समेत कम से कम 27 लोगों की मौत हो गई। गेम जोन के मालिक और प्रबंधक को हिरासत में लिया गया और पूछताछ के लिए थाने ले जाया गया। वहीं राज्य सरकार ने मामले की जांच के लिए विशेष जांच दल का गठन किया है।


07:43 AM, 26th May
चाइल्ड अस्पताल में आग, 6 बच्चों की मौत
दिल्ली के विवेक विहार इलाके में एक चाइल्ड अस्पताल में आग लगने से हड़कंप मच गया। इस दर्दनाक हादसे में 6 बच्चों की मौत हो गई जबकि 7 घायल हैं। 12 बच्चों का रेसक्यू किया गया।
CM सिद्धारमैया ने बताई अपनी प्रेम कहानी, क्या उन्हें मिल पाया अपना प्यार?

CM सिद्धारमैया ने बताई अपनी प्रेम कहानी, क्या उन्हें मिल पाया अपना प्यार?Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told his love story : कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया ने समाज में जातिवाद के कारण असफल रही अपनी 'प्रेम कहानी' को याद करते हुए गुरुवार रात को यहां एक कार्यक्रम में जनता के सामने अपने मन की बात खुलकर रखी। सिद्धारमैया ने वादा किया कि उनकी सरकार अंतरजातीय विवाहों के लिए सभी सहायता प्रदान करेगी।

गर्मी ने बढ़ाया पानी का संकट, जलाशयों के जल स्तर में भारी गिरावट

गर्मी ने बढ़ाया पानी का संकट, जलाशयों के जल स्तर में भारी गिरावटमहाराष्ट्र में बांधों का मौजूदा जल भंडार घटकर 23.63 प्रतिशत रह गया

मैं ठीक हूं, बुद्धि का इस्तेमाल करें भाजपा नेता : नवीन पटनायक

मैं ठीक हूं, बुद्धि का इस्तेमाल करें भाजपा नेता : नवीन पटनायकNaveen Patnaik gave this statement regarding health : ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री एवं बीजू जनता दल (बीजद) अध्यक्ष नवीन पटनायक ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि उनका स्वास्थ्य बेहतर है और वह लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए पूरे राज्य में प्रचार कर रहे हैं। पटनायक (77) ने कहा, भाजपा लोगों से कितना झूठ बोल सकती है, इसकी एक सीमा है। पटनायक के करीबी सहयोगी वीके पांडियन ने कहा कि ये टिप्पणियां बहुत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हैं।

गोलगप्पों के लिए खूनी खेल, घर की छत से चली ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

गोलगप्पों के लिए खूनी खेल, घर की छत से चली ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, वीडियो हुआ वायरलभारत ही एक ऐसा देश है जहां गोल गप्‍पों यानी पानी पुरी के लिए महाभारत हो सकता है और गोलियां चल सकती हैं। यह कोई कहानी नहीं बल्‍कि हकीकत में हुआ है कानपुर में। दरअसल, कानपुर के रनिया इलाके में युवक के साथ गोलगप्पों को लेकर हुए विवाद में घर की छत से दूसरे आदमी ने बड़ी सी बंदूक निकाल ली और नीचे खड़े लोगों पर फायरिंग कर दी।

Porsche car accident Pune: सबूत छिपाने की कोशिश, आरोपी का पिता न्यायिक हिरासत में

Porsche car accident Pune: सबूत छिपाने की कोशिश, आरोपी का पिता न्यायिक हिरासत मेंऐसा दिखाने की कोशिश की गई कि पोर्श कार किशोर नहीं चला रहा था : पुलिस आयुक्त

Weather update : देश में प्रचंड गर्मी, सीजन पहली बार 50 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंचा पारा, IMD ने इन राज्यों के लिए जारी किया अलर्ट

Weather update : देश में प्रचंड गर्मी, सीजन पहली बार 50 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंचा पारा, IMD ने इन राज्यों के लिए जारी किया अलर्टWeather update : राजस्थान के फलौदी में रविवार को तापमान 50 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया जबकि देश के बड़े हिस्से में भीषण गर्मी का कहर रहा। इस भीषण गर्मी के बीच भी लोकसभा चुनाव के छठे चरण में मतदान करने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में लोग अपने घरों से बाहर आए।

Rajkot Game Zone Fire : राजकोट के गेमिंग जोन में आग लगने से 4 बच्चों समेत 27 की मौत, मालिक समेत 3 गिरफ्तार, SIT करेगी जांच

Rajkot Game Zone Fire : राजकोट के गेमिंग जोन में आग लगने से 4 बच्चों समेत 27 की मौत, मालिक समेत 3 गिरफ्तार, SIT करेगी जांचRajkot Gaming Zone Fire : गुजरात के राजकोट शहर में शनिवार शाम एक ‘गेमिंग जोन’ में भीषण आग लगने से 4 बच्चों समेत कम से कम 27 लोगों की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने बताया कि ‘गेम जोन’ के मालिक और प्रबंधक को हिरासत में लिया गया और पूछताछ के लिए थाने ले जाया गया। राज्य सरकार ने मामले की जांच के लिए विशेष जांच दल का गठन किया है।

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : छठे चरण में 58 सीटों पर 59 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा मतदान, बंगाल में मामूली झड़प, दिल्ली में EVM में आई खराबी

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : छठे चरण में 58 सीटों पर 59 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा मतदान, बंगाल में मामूली झड़प, दिल्ली में EVM में आई खराबीLok Sabha Elections 2024 : लोकसभा चुनाव के 6ठे चरण में 6 राज्यों और 2 केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के 58 निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में शनिवार को 59.06 प्रतिशत मतदान दर्ज किया गया। पश्चिम बंगाल के जंगल महल क्षेत्र में 78.19 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल किया। पश्चिम बंगाल से मामूली झड़प और विरोध प्रदर्शन की घटनाएं सामने आईं जबकि दिल्ली समेत कुछ स्थानों पर ईवीएम में खराबी की घटनाएं हुईं।

राजकोट के TRP गेम जोन में लगी भीषण आग में 26 लोगों की मौत, मरने वालों में बच्चे भी शामिल

राजकोट के TRP गेम जोन में लगी भीषण आग में 26 लोगों की मौत, मरने वालों में बच्चे भी शामिलhuge fire breaks out in trp game zone of rajkot : राजकोट शहर के कलावड रोड TRP गेमजोन में भीषण आग लग गई है। इस आग में करीब 24 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इनमें 12 बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। आग इतनी भीषण थी कि आग लगने के बाद 5 किलोमीटर दूर तक धुएं का गुबार दिखाई दे रहा था। आग पर काबू पाने और अंदर फंसे लोगों को बचाने के प्रयास जारी हैं।

अलवर जिले में अपहरण के बाद विवाहिता से गैंगरेप, ठगी भी की

अलवर जिले में अपहरण के बाद विवाहिता से गैंगरेप, ठगी भी कीGang rape after kidnapping: राजस्थान के अलवर जिले के गोविंदगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र में 24 वर्षीय विवाहिता ने 3 लोगों के खिलाफ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म और ठगी का आरोप लगाते हुए मामला दर्ज करवाया है। पुलिस ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी। जांच अधिकारी कैलाश जिंदल ने बताया कि इस संबंध में पीड़िता की ओर से 2 नामजद रितेश माली, विष्णु माली और एक अन्य के खिलाफ उसके साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म और ठगी का मामला दर्ज करवाया गया है।

Realme GT 6T 5G मचा देगा तूफान, 5500mAh की बैटरी के साथ धांसू फीचर्स

Realme GT 6T 5G मचा देगा तूफान, 5500mAh की बैटरी के साथ धांसू फीचर्सRealme launches GT6T smartphone : स्मार्टफोन एवं एसेसरीज बनाने वाली कंपनी रियलमी ने रियलमी जीटी 6टी (Realme GT 6T 5G ) को भारतीय बाजार में लॉच करने की घोषणा की जिसकी कीमत 33999 रुपए तक है। कंपनी ने यहां कहा कि इसमें भारत का पहला स्नैपड्रैगन 7 प्लस जेन 3 चिपसेट, उद्योग का पहला सबसे बड़ा डुअल वीसी है।

50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, जानिए क्या है कीमत

50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, जानिए क्या है कीमतMotorola ने अपनी प्रीमियम एज फ्रेंचाइजी के नवीनतम संस्करण के तौर पर मोटोरोला Edge 50 Fusion को लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसकी कीमत 20999 रुपए है। मोटोरोला एज 50 फ्यूज़न ने अपने सेगमेंट की कई सर्वश्रेष्ठ सुविधाओं के साथ 25 हजार से कम कीमत वाले स्मार्टफोन सेगमेंट में है।

iQOO Z9x 5G : लॉन्च हुआ सबसे सस्ता गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, धांसू फीचर्स

iQOO Z9x 5G : लॉन्च हुआ सबसे सस्ता गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, धांसू फीचर्सiQOO Z9x ने भारत में सस्ता गेमिंग 5G स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह iQoo Z9 सीरीज का सबसे किफायती फोन है। स्मार्टफोन के 4GB/128GB वेरिएंट की कीमत 12,999 रुपए है लेकिन डिस्काउंट के बाद आप 11,999 रुपए पर खरीद सकते हैं। iQOO Z9x 5G में 6.72 इंच का LCD डिस्प्ले है, जो 20Hz रिफ्रेश रेट और 1,000 निट्स तक की ब्राइटनेस को सपोर्ट करता है।

Realme का सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे फीचर्स, इतनी हो सकती है कीमत

Realme का सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे फीचर्स, इतनी हो सकती है कीमतRealme GT 6T Expected price : Realme अब सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लाकर बाजार में धमाका करने जा रहा है। रियलमी GT 6T नाम से यह स्मार्टफोन 22 मार्च को लॉन्च होगा। कंपनी की इसकी जानकारी वेबसाइट के साथ ही X हैंडल पर दी है। स्मार्टफोन के कई फीचर्स लीक हो चुके हैं।

15000 में दुनिया का सबसे पतला स्मार्टफोन, 24GB तक रैम और 60 दिन चलने वाली बैटरी

15000 में दुनिया का सबसे पतला स्मार्टफोन, 24GB तक रैम और 60 दिन चलने वाली बैटरीOukitel ने अपना नया रग्ड फोन Oukitel WP35 लॉन्च किया है। इसे दुनिया का सबसे पतला रग्ड फोन बताया जा रहा है। Oukitel WP35 की कीमत 179.99 डॉलर (लगभग 15,000 रुपए) है। इसे AliExpress से खरीदा जा सकता है। स्मार्टफोन 13 मई से शुरू होगी। कंपनी ने 13 से 17 मई के बीच खरीदने पर फोन पर एक्स्ट्रा डिस्काउंट मिलने की बात भी कही गई है।
