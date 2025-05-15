गुरुवार, 15 मई 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
गुरुवार, 15 मई 2025 (09:21 IST)

असम राइफल्स को बड़ी सफलता, भारत म्यांमार बॉर्डर पर 10 उग्रवादी ढेर

assam rifles
Manipur news in hindi : मणिपुर के चंदेल जिले में बुधवार को असम राइफल्स की एक इकाई के साथ मुठभेड़ में कम से कम 10 उग्रवादी मारे गए। भारत मणिपुर बॉर्डर पर स्थित इस गांव में अभियान अब भी जारी है।
 
सेना की पूर्वी कमान ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में कहा, 'भारत-म्यांमा सीमा के करीब चंदेल जिले में न्यू समताल गांव के पास सशस्त्र उग्रवादियों की आवाजाही की खुफिया जानकारी पर कार्रवाई करते हुए, असम राइफल्स इकाई ने 14 मई को एक अभियान शुरू किया।'
 
उसने कहा कि अभियान के दौरान, संदिग्ध उग्रवादियों द्वारा सैनिकों पर गोलीबारी की गई, जिस पर जवाबी कार्रवाई में 10 उग्रवादी मारे गए। इस अभियान में बड़ी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद किए गए हैं।
