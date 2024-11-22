KL Rahul Out या Not Out? Perth Test में बड़ा हंगामा, ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर लगे आरोप

You don't have to rush a decision when you have so many angles to review. Especially if you are overturning the on-field umpire's call.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 22, 2024
"His pad and bat are not together at that point in time as the ball passes.
"It's (bat hitting pad) after, in fact, the ball passes the edge. Does Snicko pick up the sound of the bat hitting the pad?
"We're assuming (Snicko) may be the outside edge of the bat but that may not… pic.twitter.com/hvG0AF9rdo
— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 22, 2024
— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) November 22, 2024
Hindi Commentators on KL Rahul's dismissal.pic.twitter.com/xK9jazhLvH— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) November 22, 2024
Clear cheating with KL Rahul -— Subhash (@subhashyadav108) November 22, 2024
- It was bat hitting pads.
- There was no connection with ball.
- No hotspot used for confirmation.
- 3rd Umpire straightway given out without any evidence, even when Umpire decision was not out.
According to ICC rulebook, it should be not out. pic.twitter.com/hPDiwovRMS
KL Rahul is never a person who blames the umpire decision or waits for umpire decision. He'll walk away without even looking at the umpire. If he's out. Poor decision to overturn the decision. #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/fkzpvBso5F
— Dr. Baskar Raja (@winterbear_3) November 22, 2024
KL Rahul: out or not out?
https://t.co/FIh0brrijR | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/mnnBERBdN3— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 22, 2024
KL Rahul was not out. pic.twitter.com/CNIYVc0lQq
— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) November 22, 2024
Did the third umpire get it wrong for KL Rahul's wicket? pic.twitter.com/lvdYdp0aFy
— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 22, 2024
Aise KL Rahul ka dismissal dikhao bhai.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 22, 2024
Iska hum achaar daale? https://t.co/jYJcdinuhj
There was no off-side angle available and that means there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the decision because KL Rahul’s bat had hit the pad.
This is a shocking decision by the third-umpire. Absolutely shocking!— Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) November 22, 2024
#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/YttQzXhSYp