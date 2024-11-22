शुक्रवार, 22 नवंबर 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 22 नवंबर 2024 (11:45 IST)

KL Rahul Out या Not Out? Perth Test में बड़ा हंगामा, ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर लगे आरोप

KL Rahul Out या Not Out? Perth Test में बड़ा हंगामा, ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर लगे आरोप - KL Rahul out or not out controversial wicket india vs australia perth test unfair decision
KL Rahul Controversial Wicket IND vs AUS : भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी का पहला मैच पर्थ में खेला जा रहा है और ये दोनों टीमें खेले और कंट्रोवर्सी पैदा न हो? न, ऐसा होना मुश्किल है और ऐसा ही कुछ हुआ लंच के पहले भी जब केएल राहुल को थर्ड अंपायर ने विवादित रूप से आउट दिया गया। उसके बाद  इंटरनेट पर फैंस भड़क उठे और कहा यह तो सरासर बेईमानी हैं।

23वें ओवर में मिचेल स्टार्क की गेंद पर राहुल विकेटकीपर एलेक्स कैरी के द्वारा लपके गए। हुआ युँ था कि मिचेल की गेंद राहुल के बगल से गुजरी और यह देख ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने उत्साहित होते हुए भारी अपील कर दी लेकिन ऑन फील्ड अंपायर (Richard Illingworth) ने उसे नॉट आउट करार दिया इसके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान पैट कमिंस के DRS लिया।

थर्ड अंपायर ने बार बार रेप्ले में देखा, स्निकोमीटर के रिप्ले में एक क्लियर स्पाइक नजर आया लेकिन यह क्लियर नहीं था कि आवाज़ बल्ले के गेंद से टकराने से आई थी या बल्ले के पैड से टकराने से आई थी। रीव्यू के दौरान ऑफ-साइड एंगल भी नहीं दिखाया गया जिससे पता चल सकता था कि जो स्पाइक नंजर आई वो बॉल और बैट के कनेक्शन से थी या बैट और पैड के।

सभी एंगल देखे भी थर्ड अंपायर ने ऑन फील्ड अंपायर के फैसले को पलटने को कहा और के एल राहुल को पवेलियन की और लौटना पड़ा। के एल सेट नजर आ रहे थे, ऐसे में वे भी अंपायर के फैसले से नाखुश नजर और फैंस ने तो इंटरनेट पर अंपायर के इस निर्णय पर गुस्सा जताया और उन्हें चीटर कहा। 

इस फैसले ने डीआरएस सिस्टम पर भी पर सवाल उठाए हैं, खासकर ऐसे स्थिति में जहाँ कोई 'Conclusive Evidence' न हो


X (पूर्व Twitter) पर फैंस हुए आगबबूला 
 

INDvsNZ सीरीज के बाद इन 4 में से 2 सीनियर खिलाड़ियों हमेशा के लिए होंगे ड्रॉप

INDvsNZ सीरीज के बाद इन 4 में से 2 सीनियर खिलाड़ियों हमेशा के लिए होंगे ड्रॉपन्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ सूपड़ा साफ होने का मूल्यांकन करेगा बीसीसीआई

पहले 68 साल में सिर्फ 2 टेस्ट तो भारत में इस सीरीज के 10 दिनों में 3 टेस्ट मैच जीती न्यूजीलैंड

पहले 68 साल में सिर्फ 2 टेस्ट तो भारत में इस सीरीज के 10 दिनों में 3 टेस्ट मैच जीती न्यूजीलैंडINDvsNZन्यूजीलैंड का भारत दौरा शुरु हुआ तो बैंगलूरू में 8 विकेट की जीत से सीरीज शुरु करने वाली मेहमान टीम ने 36 साल बाद भारतीय जमीन पर टेस्ट मैच जीता था।भारत में टेस्ट मैच जीतने वाले टॉम लेथम न्यूजीलैंड के तीसरे कप्तान हैं। इस से पहले 1969 में ग्राहम डाउलिंग और 1988 में पूर्व भारतीय कोच जॉन राइट ने यह कारनामा किया था।

IPL को रणजी के ऊपर तरजीह देने के कारण ROKO हुए बर्बाद, सचिन गांगुली नहीं करते ऐसी गलती

IPL को रणजी के ऊपर तरजीह देने के कारण ROKO हुए बर्बाद, सचिन गांगुली नहीं करते ऐसी गलतीव्यस्त अंतरराष्ट्रीय कार्यक्रम के बीच दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों को रणजी के लिए दिखानी होगी प्रतिबद्धता

श्रीलंका और भारत में टीम के निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन के बाद गंभीर पर उठ रहे सवाल

श्रीलंका और भारत में टीम के निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन के बाद गंभीर पर उठ रहे सवालगंभीर को काफी धूमधाम से राष्ट्रीय टीम के कोच पद पर नियुक्त किया गया था। उन्हें इसके साथ ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए चयन समिति की बैठक में भी शामिल किया गया था। राष्ट्रीय टीम के साथ उनके शुरुआती रिपोर्ट कार्ड से साफ पता चलता है कि भारत के पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज के लिए चीजें अच्छी नहीं दिख रही हैं।

टेस्ट इतिहास का सबसे अनचाहा रिकॉर्ड बनने पर रोहित शर्मा बोले यह सबसे खराब दौर

टेस्ट इतिहास का सबसे अनचाहा रिकॉर्ड बनने पर रोहित शर्मा बोले यह सबसे खराब दौरयह मेरे करियर का सबसे बुरा दौर होगा: रोहित शर्मा

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 2 BGT जीतने वाले कोच रवि शास्त्री ने गौतम गंभीर को दी यह सलाह

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 2 BGT जीतने वाले कोच रवि शास्त्री ने गौतम गंभीर को दी यह सलाहभारत को ऑस्ट्रेलिया में लगातार दो श्रृंखला जीतने में मार्गदर्शन करने वाले रवि शास्त्री ने मौजूदा मुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर को सलाह दी है कि वे पांच टेस्ट मैच की श्रृंखला के दौरान ‘शांत रहें’ और ‘बिना सोचे-समझे प्रतिक्रिया करने से बचें’।

पर्थ टेस्ट के दौरान ही टीम इंडिया के साथ जुड़ेंगें कप्तान रोहित शर्मा

पर्थ टेस्ट के दौरान ही टीम इंडिया के साथ जुड़ेंगें कप्तान रोहित शर्माAUSvsINDकप्तान रोहित शर्मा ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन रविवार को यहां भारतीय टीम से जुड़ जायेंगे।रोहित ऑप्टस स्टेडियम में होने वाले पहले टेस्ट में नहीं खेलेंगे क्योंकि वह अपने दूसरे बच्चे के जन्म के लिए भारत में ही रूक गये थे। उनके बेटे का जन्म 15 नवंबर को हुआ।

BGT में यह बल्लेबाज लेगा पुजारा की जगह, चेतेश्वर ने भी माना

BGT में यह बल्लेबाज लेगा पुजारा की जगह, चेतेश्वर ने भी मानाऑस्ट्रेलिया के गेंदबाजी आक्रमण का उसकी सरजमीं पर कई बार सफलतापूर्वक सामना कर चुके चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने बृहस्पतिवार को बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में महत्वपूर्ण तीसरे स्थान पर लोकेश राहुल के बल्लेबाजी करने का समर्थन किया और कहा कि आक्रामक बल्लेबाज यशस्वी जायसवाल वह करने में सक्षम हैं जो डेविड वार्नर उस समय करते थे जब अपने खेल के शीर्ष पर थे।

करियर के लिए यशस्वी जायसवाल ने विराट कोहली से सीख ली हैं यह अच्छी आदतें (Video)

करियर के लिए यशस्वी जायसवाल ने विराट कोहली से सीख ली हैं यह अच्छी आदतें (Video)युवा भारतीय बल्लेबाज यशस्वी जायसवाल ने अपने टेस्ट करियर की शानदार शुरुआत की है और उन्होंने कहा कि सुपरस्टार विराट कोहली की जीवन के हर पहलू में अनुशासित रहने की सलाह ही राष्ट्रीय टीम में लंबा करियर बनाने की उनकी महत्वाकांक्षा का मार्गदर्शक है।

दो बार की ओलंपिक पदक विजेता पीवी सिंधू हार के साथ चीन मास्टर्स से बाहर

दो बार की ओलंपिक पदक विजेता पीवी सिंधू हार के साथ चीन मास्टर्स से बाहरदो बार की ओलंपिक पदक विजेता पीवी सिंधू का चीन मास्टर्स सुपर 750 बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट में अभियान थम गया जब उन्हें बृहस्पतिवार को यहां महिला एकल के दूसरे दौर में सिंगापुर की यिओ जिया मिन के खिलाफ कड़े मुकाबले में शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी।
