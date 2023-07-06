गुरुवार, 6 जुलाई 2023
गुरुवार, 6 जुलाई 2023 (13:37 IST)

रिंकू सिंह को टीम में नहीं शामिल करने पर क्रिकेट फैंस हुए नाराज, 'और क्या साबित करना है'

आईपीएल 2023 में अपने प्रदर्शन से सबका दिल जीतने वाले रिंकू सिंहRinku Singh के फैन क्लब में निराशा छाई हुई है।कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के लिए प्रभावित करने वाले बायें हाथ के बल्लेबाज रिंकू सिंह वेस्टइंडीज जाने वाली 15 सदस्यीय टीम में जगह नहीं बना सके। लेकिन समझा जा सकता है कि वेस्टइंडीज और आयरलैंड टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय श्रृंखलाओं के बीच केवल एक हफ्ते का अंतर है तो ऐसी पूरी संभावना है कि रिंकू और विदर्भ के जितेश शर्मा रूतुराज गायकवाड़ के साथ उसी टीम में जगह बनायेंगे।

हालांकि फिलहाल क्रिकेट फैंस का गुस्सा रिंकू सिंह के टीम से बाहर होने पर चरम पर है। फैंस का मानना है कि जब आईपीएल 2023 में  रिंकू सिंह ने फिनिशर की भूमिका बखूबी निभाई थी तो उनको फिर टीम में शामिल क्यों नहीं किया गया है। आयरलैंड के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज में अगर रिंकू सिंह शामिल हो भी जाते हैं तो इसके बाद उन्हें इंडीज क्यों नहीं भेजा जा रहा क्योंकि अगला टी-20 विश्वकप भी वेस्टइंडीज में ही है। ऐसे ही कुछ ट्वीट्स रिंकू सिंह को लेकर देखे गए।


IPL 2023 में उन्होंने 14 मैचों में 59 की औसत और 149 की शानदार औसत से 474 रन बनाए। इसमें उन्होंने 4 अर्धशतक जड़े जिसमें उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर 67 नाबाद रनों की पारी रही जो उन्होंने इस सत्र के आखिरी मैच में खेली।ऐसे में उनका नजरअंदाज होना फैंस को काफी खला।

खेली हैं मैच जिताऊ पारियां

इस सत्र के दौरान जब जब कोलकाता मुश्किल में थी और रिंकू सिंह ने टीम को जीत तक पहुंचा दिया। गुजरात के खिलाफ अंतिम ओवर में 5 छक्के जड़कर टीम को हैरतअंगेज जीत दिलाने वाले रिंकू सिंह चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ क्रीज पर तब आए थे जब कोलकाता 33 पर 3 विकेट गंवा चुका था। वह जब रन आउट हुए तो कोलकाता जीत की दहलीज पर खड़ा हुआ था। हर बार उन्होंने ऐसी ही पारियां कोलकाता के लिए खेली हैं।ऐसी ही मैच जिताऊ पारियां खेलने वाले खिलाड़ी की भारतीय टी-20 टीम में कमी है लेकिन फिर भी उनको वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर मौका नहीं मिला है।
IPL से मिलता है कैरिबियाई टीम को मोटा पैसा, मैच फीस भारत से 4 गुना कम

IPL से मिलता है कैरिबियाई टीम को मोटा पैसा, मैच फीस भारत से 4 गुना कमशिमरोन हेटमायर को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) में खेलने के लिए राजस्थान रॉयल्स से 8.5 करोड़ रुपये मिलते है तो वहीं कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स आंद्रे रसेल को 16 करोड़ रुपये सालाना देता है। यह बड़ी रकम इस बात का संकेत है कि क्रिकेट का वित्तीय परिदृश्य बदल गया है और खिलाड़ियों का वेस्टइंडीज के लिए खेलना अब प्रेरणा का स्रोत नहीं रहा।

पूरी तरह फिट नहीं थे नीरज चोपड़ा फिर भी 87 मीटर भाला फेंककर जीता स्वर्ण, हुआ खुलासा

पूरी तरह फिट नहीं थे नीरज चोपड़ा फिर भी 87 मीटर भाला फेंककर जीता स्वर्ण, हुआ खुलासाटोक्यो ओलंपिक गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट नीरज चोपड़ा Neeraj Chopra ने स्वीकार किया कि लुसाने डायमंड लीग में उनकी फिटनेस वांछित स्तर पर नहीं थी और वह चोट के डर के साथ फील्ड पर उतरे थे।भारत के शीर्ष भाला फेंक एथलीट नीरज ने 30 जून को 87.66 मीटर तक भाला फेंककर अपना लगातार दूसरा Diamond League डायमंड लीग खिताब जीता। यह भले ही उनके सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन से अच्छा नहीं था, लेकिन उन्हें शीर्ष पायदान पर पहुंचाने के लिये काफी था।

INDvWI : लगातार 5वीं बार टेस्ट सीरिज जीतने का टीम India के पास सुनहरा मौका

INDvWI : लगातार 5वीं बार टेस्ट सीरिज जीतने का टीम India के पास सुनहरा मौकादुनिया भर के क्रिकेट प्रशंसक उस समय आश्चर्यचकित रह गए थे जब उन्होंने जाना कि पहले 2 ODI World Cup (1975 और 1979) जीतने वाली टीम, West Indies, ICC ODI World Cup, 2023 का हिस्सा नहीं बन पाएगी। ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier मुकाबले के सुपर सिक्स चरण में Scotland से 7 Wickets की हार के साथ वेस्टइंडीज, भारत में 5 Oct से 19 Nov तक खेले जाने वाले 2023 ODI World Cup के लिए क्वालीफाई करने की दौड़ से बाहर हो गई थी।

यह है भारतीय फुटबॉल के 5 सर्वकालिक महानतम चेहरे

यह है भारतीय फुटबॉल के 5 सर्वकालिक महानतम चेहरे5 Greatest Indian Footballer Of All Time : फूटबाल (Football) विश्व का सबसे पसंदीदा और मशहूर खेल माना जाता है और इसका क्रेज दुनिया के हर कोने में मौजूद है। भारत में देखा जाए तो फुटबॉल से ज़्यादा क्रिकेट का क्रेज ज़्यादा नाज़र आता है लेकिन जिस तरह से भारत की फुटबॉल टीम बड़े मंचों पर प्रदर्शन कर रही है, ताजुब की बात नहीं होगी अगर आने वाले सालों में भारतीय फुटबॉल का क्रेज भी दुनिया में दिखाई दे।

सरफराज खान के खिलाफ फैलाई गई अफवाहें, नहीं किया किसी को अपमानित

सरफराज खान के खिलाफ फैलाई गई अफवाहें, नहीं किया किसी को अपमानितसरफराज खान Sarfaraz Khan को भारतीय टीम से बाहर किए जाने को फिटनेस और अनुशासनात्मक मुद्दों से जोड़ा गया लेकिन मुंबई क्रिकेट के सूत्रों ने कहा कि इस तरह के दावों में कोई सच्चाई नहीं है।

यशस्वी जायसवाल का T20I में होगा राज 'तिलक', भुला दिए गए इन युवाओं को भी वापस बुलाया

यशस्वी जायसवाल का T20I में होगा राज 'तिलक', भुला दिए गए इन युवाओं को भी वापस बुलायायुवा प्रतिभावान बल्लेबाज़ यशस्वी जायसवाल Yashsvi Jaiswal और तिलक वर्मा Tilak Verma को वेस्ट इंडीज West Indies के खिलाफ अगस्त में होने वाली टी20 शृंखला के लिये भारतीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है। भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी।

WI के खिलाफ T20 सीरीज के लिए Team India का हुआ ऐलान, कोहली-रोहित को आराम, तिलक वर्मा की एंट्री

WI के खिलाफ T20 सीरीज के लिए Team India का हुआ ऐलान, कोहली-रोहित को आराम, तिलक वर्मा की एंट्रीनई दिल्ली। मुंबई के प्रतिभाशाली बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज तिलक वर्मा 3 अगस्त से वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ त्रिनिदाद में शुरू होने वाले पांच टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों के लिए चुनी भारतीय टी-20 टीम में एकमात्र नया चेहरा होंगे जिसकी अगुआई हार्दिक पंड्या करेंगे। तिलक वर्मा को पहली बार टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

41 साल के जेम्स एंडरसन को इंग्लैंड ने किया एशेज के तीसरे टेस्ट से बाहर

41 साल के जेम्स एंडरसन को इंग्लैंड ने किया एशेज के तीसरे टेस्ट से बाहरमौजूदा एशेज शृंखला The Ashes में 0-2 से पीछे चल रही इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के विरुद्ध हेडिंग्ले में तीसरे टेस्ट के लिये अनुभवी तेज गेंदबाज James Anderson जेम्स एंडरसन और जोश टंग को एकादश से बाहर रखा है।

बेन स्टोक्स हैं दूसरे महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, रिकी पोंटिंग ने की तुलना

बेन स्टोक्स हैं दूसरे महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, रिकी पोंटिंग ने की तुलनाAustralia आस्ट्रेलिया के महान बल्लेबाज Ricky Ponting रिकी पोंटिंग ने बेन स्टोक्स Ben की मैच जिताने की काबिलियत की तुलना महेंद्र सिंह धोनी से करते हुए कहा है कि इंग्लैंड का कप्तान दबाव के हालात का सामना उसी तरह से करता है जैसे कभी धोनी किया करते थे और अपने समकालीन खिलाड़ियों से काफी आगे है।

जन्मदिन पर पीवी सिंधू के लिए कोर्ट से आई यह बुरी खबर

जन्मदिन पर पीवी सिंधू के लिए कोर्ट से आई यह बुरी खबरदो बार की ओलंपिक पदक विजेता और अपना जन्मदिन मना रही PV Sindhu पी वी सिंधू ताजा बीडब्ल्यूएफ रैंकिंग BWF Rankings में तीन पायदान खिसककर 15वें स्थान पर पहुंच गई।इस साल अप्रैल में शीर्ष दस से बाहर हुई सिंधू के 13 टूर्नामेंटों में 51070 अंक हैं।
