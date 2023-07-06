संन्यास का ऐलान कर रो पड़े तमीम इकबाल, चौंकाने वाला निर्णय (Video)

Seeing Tamim Iqbal crying broke my heart.But I must say it was a timely decision.He always said he wanted the best for the team.His announcement of retirement rather than prioritizing the big event like the World Cup is proof of wanting the best of the team.A legend of Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/lXK3CtYYkF— Samiul Alam Sami (@SsSamiulSami73) July 6, 2023
BREAKING - Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal announces immediate retirement from all international cricket
BREAKING - Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal announces immediate retirement from all international cricket
A shocking retirement from Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal.
A shocking retirement from Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal.
Bangladesh Legend Tamim Iqbal breaks in tears announcing sudden retirement before WC and Asia Cup. 34-years old batter scored over 8K ODI runs. He had scored a fifty in 2007 WC against India too.
— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) July 6, 2023युवाओं को मिले मौका इस कारण टी-20 विश्वकप 2021 से पहले ले लिया था संन्यास