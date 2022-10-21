चिदंबरम ने पीएम मोदी को बताया, कैसे होगा रुपए में सुधार?

नई दिल्ली। दुनियाभर से मिल रहे आर्थिक मंदी के संकेतों और के मुकाबले रुपए के गिरते स्तर को देखते हुए पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को खास सलाह दी। चिदंबरम ने कहा कि रुपए के मूल्य में लगातार गिरावट के खिलाफ सरकार बेबस नजर आ रही है। रुपए में गिरावट का असर मुद्रास्फीति, चालू खाते के घाटे और ब्याज दरों पर पड़ता है।

चिंदबरम ने ट्वीट कर ने कहा कि अगर रुपए में सुधार करना है तो पीएम मोदी को तुरंत सी रंगराजन, डॉ वाय वी रेड्डी, डॉ. राकेश मोहन, डॉ. रघुराम राजन और मोंटेक सिंह अहलूवालिया के साथ बैठक करनी चाहिए। इस बैठक में वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण को साथ ही रिजर्व बैंक के गर्वनर को भी शामिल होना चाहिए।

यूपीए राज में - रंगराजन, वाईवी रेड्डी और रघुराम राजन रिजर्व बैंक गवर्नर थे। राकेश मोहन डिप्टी गवर्नर थे और मोंटेक सिंह अहलुवालिया योजना आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष थे।

My advice to the PM is he should immediately call a closed-door meeting of Dr C Rangarajan, Dr Y V Reddy, Dr Rakesh Mohan, Dr Raghuram Rajan & Mr Montek Singh Ahluwalia to consider the next steps that the Govt may take. Obviously, the FM and the Governor, RBI should be present