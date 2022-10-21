चिदंबरम ने पीएम मोदी को बताया, कैसे होगा रुपए में सुधार?

My advice to the PM is he should immediately call a closed-door meeting of Dr C Rangarajan, Dr Y V Reddy, Dr Rakesh Mohan, Dr Raghuram Rajan & Mr Montek Singh Ahluwalia to consider the next steps that the Govt may take. Obviously, the FM and the Governor, RBI should be present— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 20, 2022
भाजपा आईटी सेल के प्रमुख अमित मालवीय ने इस प्रस्ताव को सिरे से खारिज कर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि चिदंबरम ने जिन नामों का सुझाव दिया वे ऐसे नाम हैं जिनके समय में देश का विकास पिछड़ गया था। आपके पास अवांछित सलाह देने के अलावा कुछ नहीं है। इन लोगों ने भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था को पीछे धकेलने का काम किया है।
At this moment, the Government needs all the wisdom and experience available in the country— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 20, 2022
I have suggested a group of eminent professionals who have the interest of the country at heart
उल्लेखनीय है कि डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया लगातार कमजोर होता जा रहा है। 1 अमेरिकी डॉलर की कीमत 83 रुपए के स्तर को पार कर गई है। यह रुपए का ऑल टाइम लो है। हालांकि वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण का तो यह भी मानना है कि रुपया गिर नहीं रहा है बल्कि डॉलर मजबूत हो रहा है।
You have some audacity to give unsolicited advise. The intellectual support you talk about took India to “Fragile Five”. Some of the people suggested occupied important positions in FinMin and PlanComm between 2012-14, a period characterised with policy paralysis and low growth… https://t.co/l6qxsD7bfM— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 20, 2022
