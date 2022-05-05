गुरुवार, 5 मई 2022
कोहली ने धोनी के आउट होने पर दिया रिएकशन तो फैंस समझे दी है गाली

Last Updated: गुरुवार, 5 मई 2022 (18:49 IST)
विराट कोहली का बल्ला भले ही खामोश हो लेकिन यह बल्लेबाज मैदान पर हमेशा उत्साहित दिखता है। जब जब विराट कोहली कैच लेते हैं या फिर कोई बड़ा लम्हा मैच में आता है तो वह अपने जज्बात को रोकते नहीं है बल्कि उसे पूरी तरह बहा देते हैं।

कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ जब बैंगलोर द्वारा बनाए गए 174 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए महेंद्र सिंह धोनी क्रीज पर उतरे तो वह चेन्नई की एक मात्र उम्मीद थे क्योंकि पूर्व कप्तान जड़ेजा का कैच कोहली ने हर्षल पटेल की गेंद पर लपक लिया था।

चेन्नई को मैच जीतने के लिए 2 ओवरों में 34 रनों की दरकार थी। लेकिन 19वें ओवर की पहली गेंद पर ही महेंद्र सिंह धोनी अपना विकेट जोश हेजलवुड की गेंद पर रजत पाटीदार को गंवा बैठे थे।

यहां से चेन्नई के लिए मैच खत्म हो गया था क्योंकि अब उनके पास कोई भी विशुद्ध बल्लेबाज नहीं बचा था। इस विकेट की अहमियत इतनी बड़ी थी कि विराट कोहली खुद को रोक नहीं पाए और जोर से चिल्ला उठे।
हालांकि जैसे उन्होंने होंठ हिलाए उससे कुछ फैंस को शक गया कि उन्होंने महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को गाली दी। ट्विटर पर कुछ ऐसे कमेंट्स इस वाक्ये को लेकर देखने को मिले।




