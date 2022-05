हैदराबाद ने दिल्ली के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर किया गेंदबाजी का फैसला (वीडियो)

Toss Update @SunRisers have elected to bowl against @DelhiCapitals . Follow the match

Team News



changes for @DelhiCapitals as Mandeep Singh, Ripal Patel, Khaleel Ahmed & Anrich Nortje named in the team.



changes for @SunRisers as Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi & Sean Abbott picked in the team.



Follow the match https://t.co/0T96z8GzHj #TATAIPL | #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/3BkNlaaJiA