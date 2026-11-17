Prime Minister @narendramodi addresses the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines Over the past few years, the world has faced one crisis after another. Today, the world needs peace, stability and productivity more than ever. In this context, this year's theme, 'Navigating Our Future Together', holds special significance. India and #ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential that our future is shaped by cooperation, not competition. We have both the capabilities and the resolve to achieve this, the Prime Minister states WATCH:????️ #ASEANIndiaSummit