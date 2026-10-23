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Published By नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Last Modified: Friday, 23 October 2026 (09:42 IST)

इंटरनेट पर हाहाकार! PHP की इस खतरनाक गलती से खतरे में वेबसाइट्स, सरकारें क्यों कर रही हैं ऑफलाइन?

PHP Security Vulnerability
Published By: नृपेंद्र गुप्ता
Updated: Fri, 23 Oct 2026 (09:55 IST)
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इंटरनेट की दुनिया में इन दिनों हड़कंप की स्थिति है। पीएचपी में मिली गंभीर खामियों की वजह से साइबर सुरक्षा एजेंसियां अलर्ट है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि लगभग 75 फीसदी वेबसाइट्स जिनकी सर्व साइड तकनीक ज्ञात है, पीएचपी का इस्तेमाल करती है। कई यूरोपीय देशों में सरकारों ने बंद की वेबसाइटें अस्थायी रूप से बंद कर दी है। बैंकों, कंपनियों के साथ ही करोड़ों इंटरनेट यूजर्स की चिंता बढ़ती नजर आ रही है। ALSO READ: क्या है इस्लामी कानून का ‘ताज़ीर’ नियम? जिसके तहत मक्का की मस्जिद में 'अनैतिक कृत्य' पर 2 बांग्लादेशियों को मिली मौत की सजा!
 

क्यों मचा है इंटरनेट की दुनिया में बवाल?

बेंगलुरु स्थित भारत के एक बड़े सर्टिफिकेट अथॉरिटी eMudhra (ई-मुद्रा) के जारी किए गए 8 सिक्योरिटी सर्टिफिकेट्स के पीछे की प्राइमरी सिक्योरिटी की इतनी कमजोर पाई गईं कि उनमें से एक की मात्र '4' नंबर जैसी मामूली संख्या थी। इसके ठीक बाद, दुनिया की एक बहुत बड़ी हिस्सेदारी वाली वेबसाइट्स को चलाने वाली प्रोग्रामिंग भाषा PHP के डेवलपर्स ने इसके भीतर 2 सबसे अधिक सेंसेटिव और खतरनाक सुरक्षा कमियों का खुलासा किया।
 
पीएचपी फाउंडेशन ने 2024 में इस कमजोरी की पहचान की थी। हालांकि उस समय यह पता नहीं चल सका था कि हैकर इसका इस्तेमाल किस तरह कर सकते हैं। जुलाई 2026 में फाउंडेशन के ओपन एआई के पेंच द प्लैनेट अभियान से जुड़ा और अगले ही महीने शोधकर्ताओं ने इस कमजोरी को प्रेक्टिकली ढूंढ लिया। ओपन एआई और विज रिसर्च ने भी इसकी पुष्‍टि की। PHP के डेवलपर्स ने 4 सुरक्षा पैच जारी करते हुए सभी यूजर्स को अपनी वेबसाइट्स को तुरंत अपडेट करने को कहा है। 
 

सरकारों ने क्यों ऑफलाइन की वेबसाइट्स?

सुरक्षा खतरों को भांपते हुए ब्रिटेन के 'नेशनल साइबर सिक्योरिटी सेंटर' और CERT-EU ने उन सभी विभागों को अपनी वेबसाइट्स को तुरंत इंटरनेट से ऑफलाइन करने की सलाह दी जो तुरंत इसके पैच को लागू नहीं कर सकते थे। एफबीआई के साइबर डिविजन ने भी इसी तरह की चेतावनी दी। अलर्ट के बाद फिनलैंड, नीदरलैंड्स में कई सरकारी वेबसाइटें बंद कर दी गई है। गौरतलब है कि किसी भी साइबर अटैक से बचने के लिए वेबसाइट को ऑफलाइन कर देना सबसे पहला और कड़ा सुरक्षा कदम माना जाता है। ALSO READ: 'बद्र पैक्ट' से भारत पर क्‍या होगा असर, क्‍या भारत पर भारी पड़ा पाकिस्‍तान, मालदीव क्‍यों बैठा पाकिस्‍तान की गोद में?

संकट से बचने के लिए क्या करें?

-आप अपने मोबाइल फोन, वेब ब्राउजर और कंप्यूटर के ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम को हमेशा लेटेस्ट वर्जन पर अपडेट रखें।
-इंटरनेट चलाते समय स्क्रीन पर ये चेतावनी आए कि वेबसाइट का सुरक्षा सर्टिफिकेट वैलिड नहीं है, तो उस साइट को कभी न खोलें।
-वेबसाइट चलाते समय यह भी चेक करें कि आपकी होस्टिंग कंपनी या डेवलपर ने आपकी साइट पर PHP के नए सुरक्षा अपडेट को लागू किया है या नहीं।
-यदि आप तुरंत पैच अपडेट नहीं कर सकते हैं, तो कुछ समय के लिए अपनी वेबसाइट को पूरी तरह ऑफलाइन कर दें।
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