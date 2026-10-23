इंटरनेट पर हाहाकार! PHP की इस खतरनाक गलती से खतरे में वेबसाइट्स, सरकारें क्यों कर रही हैं ऑफलाइन?
क्यों मचा है इंटरनेट की दुनिया में बवाल?
सरकारों ने क्यों ऑफलाइन की वेबसाइट्स?
Two critical vulnerabilities have been identified in PHP, a widely used programming language that powers websites and web applications. These vulnerabilities (CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619) could allow malicious cyber actors to remotely execute code in PHP core, potentially compromising sensitive data and networks. The FBI urges organizations to take the following steps now: ➡️ If an immediate update is not feasible it is recommended that organizations take the system offline until it can be fully mitigated. ➡️ Immediately update affected PHP installations following the guidance on https://t.co/rDrPSxB3zX. Inventory where PHP runs in your environment, prioritizing internet-facing systems and vendor products that bundle PHP. ➡️ Monitor web servers for suspicious activity, including PHP processes unexpectedly launching command shells or downloading files. Ensure appropriate process-monitoring capabilities are in place to help identify potential exploitation. ➡️ If you find signs of compromise, isolate affected systems, preserve your web server and PHP logs, and report it to your local FBI field office or https://t.co/iqgVZIbCru. Those reports help us identify the actors involved and warn other organizations before they become victims. For the latest information, follow PHP’s announcement on https://t.co/rDrPSxB3zX, CERT-EU Security Advisory 2026-018, and CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog.— FBI Cyber Division (@FBICyberDiv) October 21, 2026