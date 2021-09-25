UNGA में इमरान खान ने कश्मीर पर बोला 'झूठ', भारत की स्नेहा ने किया पलटवार

स्नेहा ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद को बढ़ावा देता है, ओसामा बिन लादेन को शहीद बताता है। आतंकियों को पनाह देना, मदद करना और समर्थन करना पाकिस्तान के इतिहास और नीतियों में शुमार है। उसे आत्म चिंतन करना चाहिए।

Member States are aware has established history &policy of harbouring, aiding &actively supporting terrorists.This is a country that has been globally recognised as openly supporting, training, financing &arming terrorists as matter of State policy:First Secy Sneha Dubey pic.twitter.com/6nSS3QvaHh

भारत ने शनिवार को साफ कर दिया है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख भारत का हिस्सा हैं। साथ ही भारत ने एक बार फिर पाकिस्तान के आतंकवाद समर्थक होने की बात उठाई है।

Entire UTs of Jammu& & Ladakh were, are & will always be integral & inalienable part of India. This includes areas that are under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation: First Secretary Sneha Dubey pic.twitter.com/bYPdrdpy1H