शनिवार, 25 सितम्बर 2021
UNGA में इमरान खान ने कश्मीर पर बोला 'झूठ', भारत की स्नेहा ने किया पलटवार

पुनः संशोधित शनिवार, 25 सितम्बर 2021 (08:23 IST)
संयुक्त राष्ट्र। पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने संयुक्त राष्‍ट्र में कश्मीर राग छेड़ा। उन्होंने कश्मीर की झूठी तस्वीर पेश करते हुए वहां पर हस्तक्षेप की मांग की। इस पर आपत्ति लेते हुए भारत की स्नेहा दुबे ने उनके झूठ को बेनकाब कर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख हमारे थे, हैं और रहेंगे।
स्नेहा ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद को बढ़ावा देता है, ओसामा बिन लादेन को शहीद बताता है। आतंकियों को पनाह देना, मदद करना और समर्थन करना पाकिस्तान के इतिहास और नीतियों में शुमार है। उसे आत्म चिंतन करना चाहिए।
भारत ने शनिवार को साफ कर दिया है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख भारत का हिस्सा हैं। साथ ही भारत ने एक बार फिर पाकिस्तान के आतंकवाद समर्थक होने की बात उठाई है।
आज भी पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री को आतंकवाद की घटनाओं सही साबित करने की कोशिश करते हुए सुना. आधुनिक दुनिया में आतंकवाद का ऐसा बचाव स्वीकार्य नहीं है।
अमेरिका के 3 दिवसीय दौरे के अंतिम दिन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा (UNGA) को संबोधित करेंगे।


