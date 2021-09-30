गुरुवार, 30 सितम्बर 2021
आलिया भट्ट के बाद विक्की कौशल और रश्‍मिका मंदाना के एड पर हंगामा

पुनः संशोधित गुरुवार, 30 सितम्बर 2021 (18:44 IST)
इन दिनों कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स को अपने एड की वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोलिंग का सामना करना पड़ा रहा है। महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन को पान मसाला का एड करने की वजह से जमकर फैंस की नाराजगी झेलनी पड़ी थी। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट को अपने एक विज्ञापन की वजह से जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है।
वहीं अब बॉलीवुड एक्टर विक्की कौशल और नेशनल क्रश साउथ एक्ट्रेस रश्मिका मंदाना एक अंडरवियर एड की वजह से सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के निशाने पर है। हाल ही में रश्मिका और विक्की कौशल ने साथ में एक अंडरवियर का विज्ञापन किया है। विज्ञापन में विक्की कौशल अपना अंडरवियर फ्लॉन्ट करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं जिस पर एक्ट्रेस अट्रैक्ट होती दिख रही हैं।


विज्ञापन में दिखाया गया ‍है कि रश्मिका मंदाना एक योगा सेशन दे रही होती हैं और उनके साथ विक्की भी योगा कर रहे होते हैं। जब विक्की कौशल योगा करते हैं तो उनके अंडरवियर की स्ट्रिप नजर आने लगती है, जिसे देख रश्मिका मंदाना रोमांटिक एक्सप्रेशन देने लगती हैं।

इसके साथ ही अगले दिन अंडरवियर की स्ट्रिप देखने के लिए रश्मिका फिर से प्लान करती हैं। रश्‍मिका, विक्की को कुछ उठाने को कहती हैं, जिससे उनकी टीशर्ट ऊपर हो और वह उनकी अंडणवियर की स्ट्रैप देख सकें। ‍विक्की कौशल और रश्मिका मंदाना के इस एड को देखकर बहुत से लोग भड़क गए हैं।


कई यूजर का कहना है कि पैसा के लिए ये लोग कुछ भी कर सकते हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा, डियर, रश्मिका मंदाना मैंने आपका विज्ञापन देखा, यह मेरे लिए बहुत ही निराशाजनक था। मैंने कभी आपसे ऐसी उम्मीद नहीं की थी। एक अन्य ने लिखा, हाल के दिनों में देखा गया सबसे सस्ता और खराब एड है।


