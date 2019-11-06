‘पति पत्नी और वो’ के ट्रेलर में Marital Rape से जुड़े डायलॉग पर भड़के Netizens, बोले- कार्तिक तुमसे ये उम्मीद नहीं थी!

“Aur kisi tarah biwi se sex haasil kar le, toh balaatkaari bhi hum” Joking about marital rape is not okay. #PatiPatniAurWoh #PatiPatniAurWoh— Vinit Addepalli (@VinitVenkat) November 4, 2019
Its 2019 and still people think it's okay to joke about rape! Cringeworthy at all levels!— Swetha Girirajan (@GirirajanSwetha) November 4, 2019
#PatiPatniAurWoh
#PatiPatniAurWoh #PatiPatniAurWohtrailer— Apurva (@Apurva81287066) November 4, 2019
...so the whole team of this movie think rape is a joke..."balatkaar" is not a joke and no wife would tag her husband as "balatkaari" just for fun...stop justifying stupidity just bcoz ur need a rhyming scheme in ur dialogues..!!!
This misogyny needs to end! A woman's power to consent is not something to joke about and what makes it worse is that 20-something year olds are being part of such projects. #PatiPatniAurWoh #Hindifilmindustry #MaritalRape— Raahat Manrai (@RaahatManrai) November 4, 2019
कई लोगों ने फिल्म द्वारा मैरिटल रेप का बचाव करने पर अपना गुस्सा भी जताया।
Did the monologue in the trailer of #PatiPatniAurWoh seriously just defend marital rape????— Antara Lahiri (@AntaraLahiri) November 4, 2019
वहीं, रेप को 'जुगाड़ सेक्स' बताने पर लोगों ने कार्तिक आर्यन को आड़े हाथों भी लिया है।
Saw trailer of #PatiPatniAurWoh and what a shameful statement what says that "Rape" is a "Jugad Sex"— Aaftab Alam (@SRKian_Aaftab) November 4, 2019
Utterly disgraced by this dialogue and atleast didn't expect this from @TheAaryanKartik .
"Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) November 4, 2019
Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari
Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai"
I don't expect anything from a Kartik Aaryan movie but this is dismal https://t.co/q61BFOmD38