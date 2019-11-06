शुक्रवार, 8 नवंबर 2019
‘पति पत्नी और वो’ के ट्रेलर में Marital Rape से जुड़े डायलॉग पर भड़के Netizens, बोले- कार्तिक तुमसे ये उम्मीद नहीं थी!

कार्तिक आर्यन, भूमि पेडनेकर और अनन्या पांडे की फिल्म ‘पति पत्नी और वो’ का ट्रेलर हाल ही में रिलीज हुआ है। फिल्म में कार्तिक के एक डायलॉग पर काफी हंगामा हो गया है। ट्रेलर में कार्तिक अपने दोस्त अपारशक्ति खुराना से कहते दिख रहे हैं, ‘बीवी से सेक्स मांग लें तो हम भिखारी, बीवी को सेक्स मना कर दें तो हम अत्याचारी और किसी तरह जुगाड़ लगाकर उससे सेक्स हासिल कर लें तो बलात्कारी भी हम ही’। इस डायलॉग में ‘मैरिटल रेप’ को मजाक के तौर पर दिखाया जाना बहुत से लोगों को रास नहीं आया है।
कार्तिक आर्यन के इस डायलॉग पर Netizens ने ट्विटर पर अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की है। कई लोगों ने कहा कि ‘मैरिटल रेप’ कोई मजाक की बात नहीं है।







कई लोगों ने फिल्म द्वारा मैरिटल रेप का बचाव करने पर अपना गुस्सा भी जताया।

वहीं, रेप को 'जुगाड़ सेक्स' बताने पर लोगों ने कार्तिक आर्यन को आड़े हाथों भी लिया है।



बता दें कि फिल्म ‘पति पत्नी और वो’ 1978 में आई इसी नाम की फिल्म का रीमेक है। फिल्म का निर्देशन मुदस्सर अजीज ने किया है। ये फिल्म 6 दिसंबर को सिनेमाघरों में आएगी।

