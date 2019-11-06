‘पति पत्नी और वो’ के ट्रेलर में Marital Rape से जुड़े डायलॉग पर भड़के Netizens, बोले- कार्तिक तुमसे ये उम्मीद नहीं थी!

के इस डायलॉग पर Netizens ने ट्विटर पर अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की है। कई लोगों ने कहा कि ‘मैरिटल रेप’ कोई मजाक की बात नहीं है।

“Aur kisi tarah biwi se sex haasil kar le, toh balaatkaari bhi hum” Joking about marital rape is not okay. #PatiPatniAurWoh #PatiPatniAurWoh — Vinit Addepalli (@VinitVenkat) November 4, 2019

Its 2019 and still people think it's okay to joke about rape! Cringeworthy at all levels!

#PatiPatniAurWoh — Swetha Girirajan (@GirirajanSwetha) November 4, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWoh #PatiPatniAurWohtrailer

...so the whole team of this movie think rape is a joke..."balatkaar" is not a joke and no wife would tag her husband as "balatkaari" just for fun...stop justifying stupidity just bcoz ur need a rhyming scheme in ur dialogues..!!! — Apurva (@Apurva81287066) November 4, 2019

This misogyny needs to end! A woman's power to consent is not something to joke about and what makes it worse is that 20-something year olds are being part of such projects. #PatiPatniAurWoh #Hindifilmindustry #MaritalRape — Raahat Manrai (@RaahatManrai) November 4, 2019

कई लोगों ने फिल्म द्वारा का बचाव करने पर अपना गुस्सा भी जताया।