दिग्गज सिंगर एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम का निधन, सलमान खान से लेकर लता मंगेशकर तक ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर छा गई है। लता मंगेशकर, और कई सितारों ने उनके निधन पर दुख प्रकट किया है।



Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP

सलमान खान ने एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम के निधन पर ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, बालासुब्रमण्यम सर के बारे में सुनकर दिल टूट गया। आप हमेशा अपने संगीत की निर्विवाद विरासत में जीवित रहेंगे। आपके परिवार के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदनाएं।

ने एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा, 'प्रतिभाशाली गायक, मधुरभाषी, बहुत नेक इंसान एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम जी के स्वर्गवास की खबर सुनकर मैं बहुत व्यथित हूं। हमने कई गाने साथ गाए, कई शोज किए। अब बातें याद आ रही हैं। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार के साथ हैं।'

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/NytdM7YhBL

अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, 'एसपी बालासुब्रमण्मय जी के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बहुत ही दुखी हूं। कुछ ही महीनों पहले लॉकडाउन के बीच एक वर्चुअल कॉन्सर्ट में मेरी उनसे बात हुई थी। वह स्वस्थ लग रहे थे। जीवन वास्तव में अप्रत्याशित हैं। मेरी प्रार्थनाएं उनके परिवार के साथ हैं।'

Very sad to hear about the demise of the legend Shri #SPBalasubramaniam Garu...

It’s a huge loss to not just the film fraternity but also our nation.

Our prayers and condolences to the family.

May his soul rest in peace...#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/Nqu5Api6EU — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) September 25, 2020

Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020

Deeply saddened by the loss of #SPBalasubramaniam sir.. thankyou for your artistry and your kind words.may the halls of heaven be filled with your resplendent voice. You were family and the loss is heartbreaking — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) September 25, 2020