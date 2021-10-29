कन्नड़ 'पावर स्टार' पुनीत राजकुमार का निधन, बॉलीवुड से लेकर साउथ इंडस्ट्री तक छाई शोक की लहर

कन्नड़ 'पावर स्टार' का 46 वर्ष की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक की वजह से निधन हो गया है। पुनीत को सीने में दर्द की शिकायत के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। पुनीत के निधन की खबर सामने आने के बाद हर तरफ शोक की लहर फैल गई है।

सुपरस्टार के निधन के बाद कर्नाटक राज्य के सिनेमाघरों को तुरंत बंद करा दिया गया है। वहीं राज्य के कई इलाकों में धारा 144 लगा दी गई है। साउथ से लेकर बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री के कलाकार पुनीत राजकुमार ने निधन पर शोक व्यक्त कर रहे हैं।

सोनू सूद ने ट्वीट किया, दिल टूट गया, आपकी हमेशा याद आएंगी मेरे भाई पुनीत राजकुमार।

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones

साउथ सुपरस्टार महेश बाबू ने लिखा- पुनीत राजकुमार के निधन की दुखद खबर से स्तब्ध और गहरा दुख हुआ। सबसे विनम्र लोगों में से एक जिनसे मैं मिला और उनसे बातचीत की। उनके परिवार और प्रियजनों के प्रति मेरा हार्दिक संवेदना।

GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND

आर माधवन ने लिखा, चला गया- हमारा सबसे दयालु, अच्छा और पुण्‍य आत्माओं में से एक। मुझे नहीं पता कि मैं क्या महसूस कर रहा हूं। मैं बहुत दुखी हूं। भाई आपने हमें बहुत भ्रमित और दिल टूटा हुआ छोड़ दिया है। आकाश आज उज्जवल है। मुझे अभी भी उम्मीद है कि यह सच नहीं है।

Deepest condolences to the family, friends and admirers of our Appu #PuneethRajkumar . One of the most admirable people I've known. Gone way too soon. Take rest, super star.

अभिनेता सिद्धार्थ ने लिखा, मैं इस खबर को बर्दाश्‍त नहीं कर सकता। विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है कि आप हमें छोड़कर जा चुके हैं पुनीत। दयालु, प्रतिभाशाली, निडर... दुनिया को देने के लिए बहुत कुछ। यह उचित नहीं है भाई। दिल टूट गया।

Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar

My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2021

One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021