कन्नड़ 'पावर स्टार' पुनीत राजकुमार का निधन, बॉलीवुड से लेकर साउथ इंडस्ट्री तक छाई शोक की लहर

Heartbroken— sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021
Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar
Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021
GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family, friends and admirers of our Appu #PuneethRajkumar. One of the most admirable people I've known. Gone way too soon. Take rest, super star.— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 29, 2021
Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2021
My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed.
One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021
The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss. pic.twitter.com/x8GDRNPx7d— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 29, 2021
Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones.— Mammootty (@mammukka) October 29, 2021
RIP #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/Rx8smL9NtW
Shocked, saddened and in loss of words. #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/I6thuUN8K1— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) October 29, 2021
Heartbroken!— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 29, 2021
Can’t believe you have gone so soon. pic.twitter.com/55lt4r62d1