ऋषि कपूर का आखिरी वीडियो वायरल करने वालों पर भड़के अर्जुन कपूर, बोले-आगे होने की दौड़ में मानवता न खोएं

अर्जुन ने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी में लिखा- ‘कई बार कुछ चीजें पहले पोस्ट करने की होड़ के बजाय न पोस्ट करने का फैसला ज्यादा सही होता है। तस्वीरों में वह शक्ति होता है जिसे हम लंबे समय तक याद रखते हैं। कभी-कभी मानवता, सहानुभूति आगे होने की दौड़ में होने वाली धूर्तता से कहीं अधिक होनी चाहिए, बस कभी-कभी।’
There’s a forward that a ward boy or someone from the hospital has shot of Rishi Kapoor in his hospital bed just before he passed. I saw it. And think it’s a gross violation of his privacy. If you do receive it, delete it rather than forward it further. I did.— KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) April 30, 2020