शुक्रवार, 1 मई 2020
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. मिर्च-मसाला

ऋषि कपूर का आखिरी वीडियो वायरल करने वालों पर भड़के अर्जुन कपूर, बोले-आगे होने की दौड़ में मानवता न खोएं

Last Updated: शुक्रवार, 1 मई 2020 (15:12 IST)
बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर का 30 अप्रैल को निधन हो गया, जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उनके कुछ वीडियो वायरल हो गए। एक वीडियो में ऋषि कपूर एक मेडिकल स्टाफ के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं और अपनी लड़खड़ाती आवाज में उसे आशिर्वाद देते दिख रहे हैं। वीडियो वायरल करने वालों पर अर्जुन कपूर ने अपनी भड़ास निकाली है।

अर्जुन ने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी में लिखा- ‘कई बार कुछ चीजें पहले पोस्ट करने की होड़ के बजाय न पोस्ट करने का फैसला ज्यादा सही होता है। तस्वीरों में वह शक्ति होता है जिसे हम लंबे समय तक याद रखते हैं। कभी-कभी मानवता, सहानुभूति आगे होने की दौड़ में होने वाली धूर्तता से कहीं अधिक होनी चाहिए, बस कभी-कभी।’


अर्जुन कपूर के अलावा टीवी एक्टर कुशाल टंडन ने भी इंटरनेट पर बिना सोचे-समझे वीडियो शेयर करने वालों पर टिप्पणी की है। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा- ‘एक मैसेज मेरे पास आया जिसमें वार्ड ब्वॉय या कोई और अस्पताल में बेड पर लेटे ऋषि कपूर के साथ वीडियो बना रहा था। मैंने उसे देखा। यह उनकी प्राइवेसी का उल्लंघन है। अगर आपके पास ऐसा कोई वीडियो आए तो उसे फॉरवर्ड करने के बजाए डिलीट करें। मैंने कर दिया।’


सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :