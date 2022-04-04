सोमवार, 4 अप्रैल 2022
ऑस्कर के बाद ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड 2022 में भी नहीं दी गई लता मंगेशकर को श्रद्धां‍जलि, फैंस ने जाहिर किया गुस्सा

Last Updated: सोमवार, 4 अप्रैल 2022 (15:06 IST)
ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड के एक हफ्ते बाद संगीत जगत के सबसे प्रतिष्ठित पुरस्कार 64वें ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स का आयोजन लॉस वेगस स्थित एमजीएम ग्रैंड गार्डन एरीना में किया गया। लेकिन ऑस्कर की तरह ही स्वर कोकिला लता मंगेशकर को ग्रैमीज इन मेमोरियल सेगमेट में श्रद्धांजलि नहीं दी गई।

ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड्स में लता मंगेशकर को श्रद्धांजलि नहीं देने से फैंस काफी निराश है। कई लोगों सोशल मीडिया पर अपना गुस्सा जाहिर कर रहे हैं। ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी में दिवंगत सिंगर्स को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए इन मेमोरियम सेक्शन आयोजित की जाती है, जिसमें लता मंगेशकर और बप्पी लहरी को शामिल नहीं किया गया।



2022 के ग्रैमीज इन मेमोरियम सेगमेंट ने लेट ब्रॉडवे म्यूजिशियन स्टीफन सोंडाइम, टेलर हॉकिन्स और टॉम पार्कर को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। बता दें कि लता मंगेशकर का निधन 6 फरवरी 2022 को हो गया था। वहीं बप्पी लहरी का निधन 15 फरवरी को हुआ।




