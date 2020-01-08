अक्षय कुमार पर लगा वॉशिंग पाउडर के विज्ञापन में मराठा योद्धा का अपमान करने का आरोप, सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हुआ #ApologizeAkshay

बॉलीवुड2019 के सर्वेक्षण में भाग लेने के लिए क्लिक करें
दरअसल, अक्षय कुमार एक वॉशिंग पाउडर के विज्ञापन में मराठा योद्धा के रूप में नजर आ रहे हैं। अक्षय पर मराठा योद्धा का मजाक उड़ाने के आरोप लग रहे हैं। नाराज लोगों ने उनके खिलाफ पुलिस में शिकायत कराई है।
Shame on you #akshaykumar #Nirma #ApologizeAkshay pic.twitter.com/aRo7q0u0fd— Ashish (@ashish2666) January 6, 2020
#BoycottNirma— Manasi Joshi (@ManasiJ58007321) January 8, 2020
We are demanding Nirma to withdraw the offensive advertisement in which the great Maratha soldiers shown wrongly, they have made use of our brave Maratha Soldiers to sell their product and tender an unconditional apology immediately ! pic.twitter.com/DET10e7yM0
ॐ— Vishvajit (@Vish_kc) January 8, 2020
All Dharmapremis are now demanding that Nirma withdraw the offensive advertisement and tender an unconditional apology immediately !#BoycottNirma pic.twitter.com/SsjkDpd4iy
That Maratha soldier whose mere mention would make the enemy flee— Lakshmi (@Lakshmi27958155) January 8, 2020
Is shown washing clothes by Nirma, all for making another rupee !
Nirma makes a mockery of Maratha soldiers, to sell washing powder !#BoycottNirma pic.twitter.com/OaYmHq5jrF