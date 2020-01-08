बुधवार, 8 जनवरी 2020
अक्षय कुमार पर लगा वॉशिंग पाउडर के विज्ञापन में मराठा योद्धा का अपमान करने का आरोप, सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हुआ #ApologizeAkshay

बुधवार, 8 जनवरी 2020
बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार किसी न किसी वजह से सुर्खियों में बने रहते हैं। अब वह ए‍क विज्ञापन को लेकर चर्चा में आ गए हैं। इस विज्ञापन के चलते सोशल मीडिया पर अक्षय का जमकर विरोध हो रहा है।
दरअसल, अक्षय कुमार एक वॉशिंग पाउडर के विज्ञापन में मराठा योद्धा के रूप में नजर आ रहे हैं। अक्षय पर मराठा योद्धा का मजाक उड़ाने के आरोप लग रहे हैं। नाराज लोगों ने उनके खिलाफ पुलिस में शिकायत कराई है।
खबरों के मुताबिक, अक्षय कुमार के खिलाफ मुंबई के वर्ली पुलिस थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। जिसमें आरोप है अक्षय ने मराठा संस्कृति का मजाक उड़ाया है और लोगों की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाई है।

वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर भी अक्षय को जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। ट्विटर पर #ApologizeAkshay और #BoycottNirma ट्रेंड कर रहा है। लोगों ने ये विज्ञापन करने के लिए अक्षय कुमार से माफी मांगने को कहा है।


इस विज्ञापन में अक्षय एक योद्धा बने दिखाई दे रहे हैं जो जंग जीत कर आते हैं। इसके बाद जीत का जश्‍न मनाने के बजाय जंग के कारण कपड़ों में लगे दाग साफ करने का फैसला लेते हैं। वह डांस करते हुए कपड़े धोते नजर आते हैं।
वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो अक्षय कुमार की हालिया रिलीज फिल्म 'गुड न्यूज' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचा कर रख दिया है। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ करीना कपूर, दिलजीत दोसांझ और कियारा अडवाणी मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आई हैं। गुड न्यूज के अलावा अक्षय कुमार जल्द ही लक्ष्मी बम, पृथ्वीराज और सूर्यवंशी में नजर आने वाले हैं।

