बुधवार, 8 जनवरी 2020
दीपिका पहुंचीं JNU तो फैंस ने लगाई खान तिकड़ी की क्लास, बोले- खान अंकल्स, अब तो कुछ बोलो....

Last Updated: बुधवार, 8 जनवरी 2020 (15:02 IST)
एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण रविवार को जेएनयू में हुए हिंसा के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों के समर्थन में कल शाम जेएनयू कैंपस पहुंची। सोशल मीडिया पर दीपिका के इस कदम को लेकर लगातार प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही हैं और अब बॉलीवुड के दूसरे सितारों से भी अपना स्टैंड बताने की मांग की जा रही है।
जेएनयू छात्र नेता रहे उमर खालिद ने बॉलीवुड की खान तिकड़ी पर निशाना साधने हुए लिखा, ‘खान अंकल्स, अगर जमीर जिंदा है तो अब तो कुछ बोल दो।’ उमर खालिद ने अपने इस ट्वीट में शाहरुख खान, आमिर खान और सलमान खान को टैग किया है।

शाहरुख खान, आमिर खान और सलमान खान को टारगेट करने वाले कुछ अन्य ट्वीट देखें-





जहां फैंस चाहते हैं कि जिस तरह आमिर खान और शाहरुख खान ने 2015 में असहिष्णुता के बारे में बात की, वैसे ही इस बार भी अपनी बात रखें। वहीं, फिल्म ‘आर्टिकल 15’ के निर्देशक अनुभव सिन्हा ने हाल ही में कहा कि पांच साल पहले जब शाहरुख खान और आमिर खान ने ‘असहिष्णुता’ शब्द का इस्तेमाल किया, तो उनकी काफी आलोचना हुई थी और कोई भी उनके साथ खड़ा नहीं हुआ।

अनुभव सिन्हा ने ट्वीट किया, “क्या आपको याद है कि पांच साल पहले, भारत के केवल दो सुपरस्टारों ने एक शब्द का इस्तेमाल किया था, जिसके लिए उनकी काफी आलोचना हुई थी और कोई भी उनके साथ खड़ा नहीं हुआ, कोई नहीं। वे सितारे कोई और नहीं, बल्कि शाहरुख खान और आमिर खान थे और वह शब्द था ‘असहिष्णुता’। आज लगता है कि वे बिल्कुल सही थे।”

फैंस को खान तिकड़ी ही नहीं मेगास्टार अमिताभ बच्चन और ‘खिलाड़ी’ अक्षय कुमार की चुप्पी भी खल रही है। देखें कुछ ट्वीट-







