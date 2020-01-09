गुरुवार, 9 जनवरी 2020
कंगना की बहन रंगोली चंदेल ने बयां किया अपना दर्द, बताया किसने फेंका था उन पर तेजाब

पुनः संशोधित गुरुवार, 9 जनवरी 2020 (16:54 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण अपनी फिल्म 'छपाक' को लेकर चर्चा में हैं। एसिड सर्वाइवर लक्ष्‍मी अग्रवाल की जिंदगी पर आधारित यह फिल्म 10 जनवरी को रिलीज हो रही है। फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से भी कई सितारे उनकी इस फिल्म की तारीफ कर चुके हैं। कंगना रनौट ने भी वीडियो जारी कर फिल्म की तारीफ की है।
वहीं अब कंगना रनौट की बहन रंगोली चंदेल ने खुलासा किया है कि उनपर एसिड हमला किसने किया था। ट्विटर पर एक यूजर को जवाब देते हुए रंगोली चंदेल ने अपनी आपबीती सुनाई है। उन्‍होंने लिखा कि, 'मेरे ऊपर एसिड फेंकने वाले का नाम अविनाश शर्मा है।'

रंगोली ने बताया कि जिस कॉलेज में मैं पढ़ती थी, वह भी उसी कॉलेज में था। हमारा एक फ्रेंड सर्किल था, उसने मुझे प्रपोज किया तो मैंने उससे दूरी बना ली। वह लोगों से कहता था कि वो मुझसे शादी करेगा।
लेकिन जब मेरे माता पिता ने मेरी सगाई एयरफोर्स ऑफिसर से कर दी तो वो मेरे साथ शादी की जिद पर अड़ गया। वह मुझे परेशान करने लगा। इसके बाद वह मुझपर एसिड फेंकने की धमकी देने लगा।
रंगोली ने बताया कि मैंने उसकी धमकियों को सीरीयस नहीं लिया और उसे किनारे कर दिया। मैंने इस बारे में अपने माता पिता को कभी नहीं बताया और के पास भी नहीं गई, जो मेरी सबसे बड़ी गलती थी।
रंगोली ने एक और ट्वीट में लिखा,' उन दिनों मैं अपनी चार दोस्‍तों के साथ पीजी शेयर कर रही थी। मुझे पता चला एक युवा अजनबी मुझे ढूढ़ रहा है, मेरी दोस्‍त ने कहा कि आपके लिए कोई पूछ रहा है। मैंने दरवाजा खोला तो देखा उसके हाथ में एक जग था और फिर एक सेकेंड में ही छपाक।
बता दें कि फिल्म धपाक में दीपिका पादुकोण एसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल के किरदार में नजर आएंगी। उनके साथ इस फिल्म में विक्रांत मेसी भी दिखेंगे। इस फिल्‍म का निर्देशन मेघना गुलजार ने किया है।

