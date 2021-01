Fact Check: National Geographic मैगजीन की कवर पर भारत का प्रदर्शनकारी किसान? जानिए वायरल PHOTO का पूरा सच

The world is watching and seeing how we are letting down our अन्नदाता ! Jai ho bjp pic.twitter.com/GDTqgRf1xC

Shame on Godi media for ignoring one of the biggest agitation/uprising across the world that has been covered by vital international media like the National Geographic,Bbc,Cnn etc but our national media is trying to denigrate the #FarmersProtest -khaira pic.twitter.com/shdxw8OEgO