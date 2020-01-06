सोमवार, 6 जनवरी 2020
सनी लियोनी से हॉट चैट, फ्री नेटफ्लिक्स का लालच देकर CAA समर्थन में 8866288662 पर कॉल करवा रही BJP!

Last Updated: सोमवार, 6 जनवरी 2020 (13:20 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर एक मोबाइल नंबर कई दावों के साथ काफी तेजी से शेयर किया जा रहा है और वह नंबर है- 8866288662। इस नंबर को लेकर कई लुभावने ऑफर दिए जा रहे हैं। कोई इसके जरिये फ्री नेटफ्लिक्स सब्सक्रिप्शन देने का दावा कर रहा है, तो कोई फ्री डाटा और आईफोन। यहां तक कि कोई सनी लियोनी या अन्य लड़कियों से चटपटी बातें करने का ऑफर तक दे रहा है। सभी ऑफर्स में समानता यह है कि इन सभी ऑफर्स को पाने के लिए उपरोक्त नंबर पर मिस्ड कॉल करने के लिए कहा जा रहा है। आइए अब जानते हैं कि उपरोक्त नंबर किस लिए है।
भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने हाल ही में उपरोक्त नंबर नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के समर्थन के लिए जारी किया था। यह एक टोल फ्री नंबर है। पार्टी ने लोगों से अपील की है कि वो इस पर मिस्ड-कॉल देकर नागरिकता कानून का समर्थन इंगित करें।

भाजपा के कई नेताओं ने अपने-अपने ट्विटर हैंडिल से ये नंबर ट्वीट किया है और CAA का समर्थन करने के लिए मिस्ड काल करने की अपील की है।

अब तो आप जान गए न कि अगर आप किसी लालच में आकर इस नंबर पर कॉल या मिस्ड कॉल करते हैं, तो वो सिर्फ CAA के समर्थन में कॉल होगी।

जब यह नंबर नेटफ्लिक्स के नाम पर फैलने लगा तो ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म ने भी ट्वीट कर बताया कि ये सब फेक है, इस नंबर पर कॉल करके कोई सब्सक्रिप्शन नहीं मिलने वाला है।

सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों को बहकाकर CAA के समर्थन में कॉल करवाने के लिए कुछ लोग बीजेपी आईटी सेल को जिम्मेदार ठहरा रहे हैं, वहीं कुछ लोग इसे बीजेपी का प्रोपागंडा बता रहे हैं।




