सनी लियोनी से हॉट चैट, फ्री नेटफ्लिक्स का लालच देकर CAA समर्थन में 8866288662 पर कॉल करवा रही BJP!

The only mobile number which gives you everything from jobs, free data, Netflix subscription, booze, 15 lakh rupees, girl chat etc etc.— Caprashantg (@caprashantg) January 4, 2020
8866288662#ItniHeraPheri#JhoothBolo_BaarBaarJhoothBolo pic.twitter.com/AdFTxuqFeU
नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम - 2019 को अपना समर्थन देने के लिए 8866288662 पर मिस्ड कॉल करें। #IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/AJ819hv6Ul— BJP (@BJP4India) January 2, 2020
This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us. https://t.co/PHhwdA3sEI— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2020
8866288662— Joker (@devil_joker_007) January 4, 2020
don't call on this number it is just misleading by fcunking BJP IT CELL PEEEPS
now they are using fake girls id to support gay pic.twitter.com/O2EPyj6Wlv
BJP, the ruling party in India launched a missed call campaign, asking people to call 8866288662 & show their support to the CAA 2019— Adarsh Singh (@adarsh_singh_) January 4, 2020
This is how it's being propagated on Social media
This is how BJP works
This is how PROPAGANDA works
#99535_88585_AgainstCAA
1/1 pic.twitter.com/4z9N2eeey0