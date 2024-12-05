गुरुवार, 5 दिसंबर 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 5 दिसंबर 2024 (13:43 IST)

प्रधानमंत्री ने भारतीय जूनियर हॉकी टीम के बेजोड़ कौशल की प्रशंसा की

प्रधानमंत्री ने भारतीय जूनियर हॉकी टीम के बेजोड़ कौशल की प्रशंसा की - PM Modi lauds the unmatched skills of the Indian junior hockey team
Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024 : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Modi) ने पुरुष जूनियर एशिया कप जीतने वाली भारतीय हॉकी टीम की सराहना करते हुए गुरुवार को कहा कि उनके बेजोड़ कौशल, अटूट धैर्य और अविश्वसनीय टीम वर्क ने इस जीत को इस खेल के गौरवशाली इतिहास में दर्ज कर दिया।
 
मोदी ने एक्स (X) पर लिखा, ‘‘हमें अपने हॉकी चैंपियन पर गर्व है। हमारी पुरुष जूनियर टीम ने जूनियर एशिया कप 2024 का खिताब जीता है। यह भारतीय हॉकी के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण है। उनके बेजोड़ कौशल, अटूट धैर्य और अविश्वसनीय टीम वर्क ने इस जीत को इस खेल के गौरवशाली इतिहास में दर्ज कर दिया है।’’

गत चैंपियन भारत ने अरजीत सिंह हुंदल के चार गोल की मदद से बुधवार को मस्कट में पुरुष जूनियर एशिया कप के फाइनल में चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान को 5-3 से हराकर खिताब की हैट्रिक लगाई।
 
भारत का जूनियर एशिया कप में यह पांचवां खिताब है। इससे पहले उसने 2004, 2008, 2015 और 2023 में यह खिताब जीता था। (भाषा) 
