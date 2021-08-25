बुधवार, 25 अगस्त 2021
जैवलिन थ्रो फाइनल से पहले नीरज चोपड़ा का भाला ले लिया था पाक खिलाड़ी अरशद नदीम ने (वीडियो)

टोक्यो ओलंपिक में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले नीरज चोपड़ा भले ही पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी अरशद नदीम को सिल्वर या फिर ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीतते देखना चाहते थे लेकिन नदीम के मन में खोट था यह आज खुलासा हुआ।

दरअसल एक अंग्रेजी अखबार में दिए गए इंटर्व्यू के दौरान नीरज चोपड़ा ने बताया कि वह फाइनल के पहले प्रयास से पहले अपना भाला ढूंढ रहे थे। अचानक उन्होंने पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी अरशद नदीम को अपना भाला लेकर घूमते हुए देखा।

नीरज चोपड़ा ने अरशद नदीम से कहा कि यह भाला उनको चाहिए क्योंकि यह उनका है और उनको पहला थ्रो करना है। नदीम ने इतना सुनने पर नीरज को यह भाला दे दिया। नीरज ने बताया कि यही कारण था उन्होंने पहला थ्रो काफी जल्दी में किया क्योंकि थ्रो करने के लिए एक निर्धारित समय ही भाला फेंक खिलाड़ी को दिया जाता है।
हालांकि इस थ्रो में भी नीरज जोपड़ा अपने भाले को 87.03 मीटर तक ले गए। लेकिन सवाल यह उठता है कि अरशद नदीम जो नीरज चोपड़ा को अपना प्रेरणास्रोत मानते हैं ऐसे अहम समय पर उनका भाला लेकर क्यों घूम रहे थे। क्या वह चाहते थे कि नीरज चोपड़ा मेडल से चूक जाएं।

इस मामले के सामने आने पर ट्विटर पर भारतीय फैंस ने नदीम के इस रवैये की आलोचना की।
नीरज चोपड़ा को अपनी प्रेरणा मानने वाले पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी नदीम ने पहले प्रयास में 82.04 मीटर तक भाला फेंका था। वह लगातार 80 मीटर तक भाला फेंकते रहे। लेकिन अंत में वह मेडल कंटेशन से बाहर हो गए। इस दौरान उन्होंने एक गलती से और एक जानबूझकर फाउल किया था। वह पांचवे स्थान पर रहे।

यह ओलंपिक में संभवत पहला मौका था जब यूरोपिय देशों के खिलाड़ियों को एशियाई खिलाड़ियों से जैवलिन थ्रो में चुनौती मिल रही थी। 2018 एशियाई खेलों में नदीम पहले चोपड़ा के साथ पोडियम शेयर कर चुके थे।

दिलचस्प बात यह है कि वह जैवलिन थ्रो से पहले तेज गेंदबाज बनना चाहते थे। तेज गेंदबाजों के लिए पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम पहले से ही मशहूर है। संभवत वहां ज्यादा प्रतियोगिता देख उन्होंने जैवलिन थ्रो में अपना करियर बनाया।


