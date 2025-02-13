गुरुवार, 13 फ़रवरी 2025
  4. controversy on Chiranjeevi daughter statement
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 13 फ़रवरी 2025 (10:09 IST)

चिरंजीवी ने जताई पोते की इच्छा, कहा डर है कि फिर लड़की न हो, बयान पर बवाल

वंशावली को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए सुपरस्टार चिरंजीवी द्वारा पोते की इच्छा जताई।

चिरंजीवी ने जताई पोते की इच्छा, कहा डर है कि फिर लड़की न हो, बयान पर बवाल - controversy on Chiranjeevi daughter statement
Chiranjeevi controversial statement : वंशावली को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए सुपरस्टार चिरंजीवी द्वारा पोते की इच्छा जताई। इससे सोशल मीडिया पर बेटे बेटियों की बराबरी पर बहस छिड़ गईा। कई लोगों ने तेलुगू स्टार के इस बयान की जमकर आलोचना की।
 
मंगलवार रात यहां एक फिल्म कार्यक्रम के दौरान जब चिरंजीवी को उनकी पोतियों के साथ एक तस्वीर दिखाई गई तो सुपरस्टार ने मजाकिया अंदाज में कहा कि उन्हें महिला छात्रावास के वार्डन की तरह महसूस हो रहा है, जिसके घर में कई लड़कियां हैं।
 
उन्होंने मुस्कुराते हुए कहा कि मुझे आशा है कि चरण (उनके अभिनेता बेटे राम चरण) इस बार एक बेटे का पिता बनेगा जो हमारी वंशावली को आगे बढ़ाएगा। वह अपनी बेटी से बहुत प्यार करते हैं, लेकिन मुझे चिंता है कि वह एक और बार लड़की के पिता बन सकते हैं। राम चरण फिलहाल एक बच्ची के पिता हैं।
 
सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ यूजर्स ने विशेष रूप से लड़के की इच्छा जताने की मानसिकता पर सवाल उठाया, जबकि कई अन्य ने दिग्गज अभिनेता का बचाव करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने किसी भी तरह से अपनी पोतियों का अपमान नहीं किया।
 
बताया जा रहा है कि चिरंजीवी के इस बयान से उनके कई फैंस भी नाराज है। हालांकि इस मामले पर चिरंजीवी की ओर से तत्काल कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं आई।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
तब‍ घर से बाहर निकलने से डरते थे लोग, जानिए नीतीश ने किस पर साधा निशाना

तब‍ घर से बाहर निकलने से डरते थे लोग, जानिए नीतीश ने किस पर साधा निशानाNitish Kumar News : बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने बुधवार को राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (RJD) पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि राज्य में उसके शासनकाल में लोग शाम के बाद घर से बाहर निकलने से डरते थे। जनता दल (यूनाइटेड) के प्रमुख ने संत रविदास जयंती के अवसर पर पटना में आयोजित एक समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए अपने चिरप्रतिद्वंद्वी लालू प्रसाद यादव की पार्टी पर निशाना साधते हुए यह बात कही।

कहां से आ रहा है प्रशांत किशोर के पास पैसा, खुद उन्हीं से जान लीजिए

कहां से आ रहा है प्रशांत किशोर के पास पैसा, खुद उन्हीं से जान लीजिएPrashant Kishor News : जन सुराज पार्टी के संस्थापक प्रशांत किशोर ने अपनी पार्टी की फंडिंग को लेकर लगाए गए आरोपों का जवाब देते हुए बुधवार को कहा कि उनके पास पैसा उनकी बुद्धि के कारण आता है। किशोर ने सत्तारूढ़ जनता दल (यूनाइटेड) के आरोपों का जवाब देते हुए कहा, पैसा मेरी बुद्धि और मां सरस्वती की कृपा से आ रहा है, मैं ठेकेदार, सांसद और विधायक तो कभी नहीं रहा।

L&T Chairman का विवादित बयान, पहले कहा- 90 घंटे काम करो, अब बोले- दफ्तर ही नहीं आना चाहते कर्मचारी

L&T Chairman का विवादित बयान, पहले कहा- 90 घंटे काम करो, अब बोले- दफ्तर ही नहीं आना चाहते कर्मचारीL&T Chairman के चेयरमैन एसएन सुब्रमण्यन एक बार फिर चर्चाओं में हैं। इस बार फिर उन्होंने कर्मचारियों को लेकर बयान दिया है। इस बार उनका निशाना सरकार पर भी है। पत्नी को घूरने वाले विवादित बयान पर आलोचना के निशाने पर आए सुब्रमण्यन ने एक बार फिर से भारत के कामगारों पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत के लोग काम नहीं करना चाहते। वे दफ्तर नहीं आना चाहते हैं।

क्या एलन मस्क अमेरिकी सरकार पर नियंत्रण हासिल कर रहे हैं? हमें क्यों चिंतित होना चाहिए

क्या एलन मस्क अमेरिकी सरकार पर नियंत्रण हासिल कर रहे हैं? हमें क्यों चिंतित होना चाहिएमस्क ने इस आलोचना का भी जवाब दिया कि वह अमेरिकी सरकार पर जबरन नियंत्रण हासिल कर रहे हैं।

New Income Tax Bill : 64 साल बाद नया इनकम टैक्स कानून 1 अप्रैल से हो सकता है लागू, 10 बड़ी बातें

New Income Tax Bill : 64 साल बाद नया इनकम टैक्स कानून 1 अप्रैल से हो सकता है लागू, 10 बड़ी बातेंनया कानून 1 अप्रैल, 2026 से लागू होगा जो 64 साल पुराने कानून की जगह लेगा। इससे जुड़े बिल को पिछले हफ्ते कैबिनेट ने मंजूरी दी थी

अमेरिका पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कड़ाके की ठंड में प्रवासी भारतीयों ने किया जोरदार स्वागत

अमेरिका पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कड़ाके की ठंड में प्रवासी भारतीयों ने किया जोरदार स्वागतPM Modi in USA : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति के अतिथि गृह ब्लेयर हाउस पहुंचने पर भारतीय-अमेरिकी प्रवासी समुदाय के लोगों ने जोरदार स्वागत किया। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी फ्रांस की यात्रा के बाद बुधवार को शाम करीब साढ़े पांच बजे (भारतीय समयानुसार गुरुवार सुबह 4 बजे) अमेरिकी की राजधानी पहुंचे। वे आज अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक करेंगे।

Weather Update: उत्तर भारत में होने लगा गर्मी का एहसास, जानें ताजा मौसम अपडेट

Weather Update: उत्तर भारत में होने लगा गर्मी का एहसास, जानें ताजा मौसम अपडेटWeather Update: अब शीत ऋतु धीरे-धीरे बिदा होती जा रही है। उत्तर भारत (North India) में गर्मी का एहसास होने लगा है। भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD)) के अनुसार राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली (Delhi), उत्तरप्रदेश, बिहार, पंजाब और हरियाणा सहित कई राज्यों में अभी भी सुबह और शाम हल्की ठंड महसूस हो रही है, मगर तापमान (temperature) काफी तेजी से बढ़ रहा है।

क्या गौरव गोगोई की पत्नी के पाकिस्तान और ISI से संबंध, भाजपा के आरोपों पर क्या बोले कांग्रेस नेता?

क्या गौरव गोगोई की पत्नी के पाकिस्तान और ISI से संबंध, भाजपा के आरोपों पर क्या बोले कांग्रेस नेता?Gorav Gogai wife news in hindi : भाजपा नेता गौरव भाटिया ने कांग्रेस नेता गौरव गोगोई की पत्नी पर पाकिस्तान और इसकी खुफिया एजेंसी आईएसआई से संबंध होने का सनसनीखेज आरोप लगाया। हालांकि लोकसभा में विपक्ष के उपनेता ने हास्यास्पद और मनोरंजक बताकर खारिज कर दिया।

कौन बनेगा दिल्ली का मुख्‍यमंत्री, क्या 2 दिग्गजों को डिप्टी CM बनाएगी भाजपा?

कौन बनेगा दिल्ली का मुख्‍यमंत्री, क्या 2 दिग्गजों को डिप्टी CM बनाएगी भाजपा?Who will become Chief Minister of Delhi: दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के परिणाम 8 फरवरी को घोषित हो चुके हैं, लेकिन भाजपा अब तक मुख्‍यमंत्री पद के नाम की घोषणा की नहीं कर पाई है। सरकार गठन को लेकर भाजपा के भीतर जारी मंथन के बीच पार्टी राजधानी को ‘मिनी भारत’ के रूप में दर्शाने के लिए नए मंत्रिमंडल में 2 उपमुख्यमंत्री को शामिल करने के विकल्प पर भी विचार कर रही है।

LIVE: अमेरिका में पीएम मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत, तुलसी गबार्ड से की मुलाकात

LIVE: अमेरिका में पीएम मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत, तुलसी गबार्ड से की मुलाकातLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 2 दिवसीय यात्रा पर अमेरिका पहुंच गए हैं। तीसरे कार्यकाल में पहली अमेरिकी यात्रा के दौरान पीएम मोदी का अमेरिका में जोरदार स्वागत किया गया। इस दौरान वह अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और एलन मस्क के साथ बैठक करेंगे। पल पल की जानकारी...

Realme 14 Pro : रियलमी का सस्ता Phone, ठंड में बदलेगा कलर, फीचर्स भी हैं धमाकेदार

Realme 14 Pro : रियलमी का सस्ता Phone, ठंड में बदलेगा कलर, फीचर्स भी हैं धमाकेदारस्मार्टफोन बनाने वाली कंपनी रियलमी ने भारतीय बाजार में दुनिया का पहला कोल्ड-सेंसिटिव कलर-चेंजिंग फोन रियलमी 14 प्रो सीरीज 5 जी लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसकी शुरुआती कीमत 22999 रुपए है। कंपनी ने यहां कहा कि इसके साथ ही रियलमी बड्स वायरलेस 5 एएनसी भी लॉन्च किया गया है जिसकी कीमत 1599 रुपए है। रियलमी 14 प्रो सीरीज 5जी को डेनिश डिजाइन स्टूडियो वैल्यूर डिजाइनर्स के साथ मिलकर बनाया गया है।

पोको ने लॉन्च किए 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन Poco X7 Pro 5G और Poco X7 5G, जानिए फीचर्स

पोको ने लॉन्च किए 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन Poco X7 Pro 5G और Poco X7 5G, जानिए फीचर्सPoco launched X7 and S7 Pro smartphones : Poco ने भारतीय बाजार में एक्स 7 सीरीज के तहत अपना नया स्मार्टफोन एक्स 7 5जी और एक्स 7 प्रो 5जी लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की है। इसकी कीमत क्रमशः 19999 रुपए और 24999 रुपए है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो पोको एक्स 7 में इस सेगमेंट का सबसे टिकाऊ 1.5के एमोलेड 3डी कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले दिया गया है।

नए साल पर सस्ता हुआ iphone 16, जानिए कितने घटे दाम

नए साल पर सस्ता हुआ iphone 16, जानिए कितने घटे दामiphone 16 price drop: नए साल में एपल ने iPhone 16की कीमतों में जबरदस्त कटौती की है। सितंबर में लॉन्च के वक्त इसकी कीमत काफी ज्यादा थी, लेकिन अब इसकी कीमत 5000 रुपए तक घटा दी गई है। आईफोन 16 प्रो के दाम में तो 13,000 रुपए की कमी आई है। इसके अलावा बैंक और एक्सचेंज ऑफर भी मिल रहे हैं।
