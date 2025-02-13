चिरंजीवी ने जताई पोते की इच्छा, कहा डर है कि फिर लड़की न हो, बयान पर बवाल

सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ यूजर्स ने विशेष रूप से लड़के की इच्छा जताने की मानसिकता पर सवाल उठाया, जबकि कई अन्य ने दिग्गज अभिनेता का बचाव करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने किसी भी तरह से अपनी पोतियों का अपमान नहीं किया।
Chiranjeevi already has 5 granddaughters.— ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) February 12, 2025
He doesn't have a grandson.
That's why he said that he wants Ram Charan to have a son.
So he can have a grandson to continue his legacy.
There's nothing wrong or controversial in his statement, yet feminists are still crying over it. pic.twitter.com/JjKnUNcwkL
बताया जा रहा है कि चिरंजीवी के इस बयान से उनके कई फैंस भी नाराज है। हालांकि इस मामले पर चिरंजीवी की ओर से तत्काल कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं आई।
Don’t want to believe but this is the sad reality. Desire for a male heir is rampant even today.— ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) February 13, 2025
Shame on you #Chiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/bAJPslRO9O