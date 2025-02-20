विजेंद्र गुप्ता होंगे दिल्ली विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए BJP के उम्मीदवार

नवगठित 8वीं दिल्ली विधानसभा में भाजपा के 48 विधायक हैं जबकि विपक्षी 'आप' के 22 विधायक हैं। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष का चुनाव सदन के सदस्यों द्वारा किया जाता है।(भाषा)ALSO READ: रेखा गुप्ता आज संभालेंगी दिल्ली की कमान, कैबिनेट में शामिल होंगे 6 MLA, क्यों खास है यह चेहरे?
When AAP had 67 MLAs in the Delhi Assembly, the then Speaker, on Kejriwal's instructions, had BJP MLA Vijender Gupta dragged out of the House.— Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) February 19, 2025
Today, he has been elected Speaker, while both the former Speaker and Kejriwal are no longer part of the Assembly. pic.twitter.com/pGE4JCp0gN