गुरुवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , गुरुवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2025 (11:10 IST)

विजेंद्र गुप्ता होंगे दिल्ली विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए BJP के उम्मीदवार

रोहिणी से विधायक विजेंद्र गुप्ता को दिल्ली विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) का उम्मीदवार नामित किया गया है। पार्टी नेताओं ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी।

vijender gupta: रोहिणी से विधायक विजेंद्र गुप्ता (Vijender Gupta) को दिल्ली विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) का उम्मीदवार नामित किया गया है। पार्टी नेताओं ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी।ALSO READ: शपथ लेने से पहले रेखा गुप्ता का वादा, 8 मार्च को महिलाओं के खाते में आएंगे 2500

गुप्ता ने पार्टी द्वारा उन्हें विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पक्ष के लिए नामित किए जाने की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि मैं सबसे पहले उन कैग (CAG) (भारत के नियंत्रक एवं महालेखापरीक्षक) रिपोर्ट को सदन में पेश करूंगा जिन्हें पिछली 'आप' (आम आदमी पार्टी) सरकार ने लंबित रखा था।ALSO READ: रेखा गुप्ता आज संभालेंगी दिल्ली की कमान, कैबिनेट में शामिल होंगे 6 MLA, क्यों खास है यह चेहरे?
 
गुप्ता ने कैग रिपोर्ट को लेकर अदालत का दरवाजा खटखटाया था : रोहिणी से तीसरी बार विधायक चुने गए गुप्ता ने अन्य भाजपा विधायकों के साथ मिलकर अदालत का दरवाजा खटखटाया था और आरोप लगाया था कि पूर्ववर्ती 'आप' सरकार अपने प्रदर्शन पर कैग की 14 रिपोर्ट को विधानसभा में पेश किए जाने से रोक रही है।
नवगठित 8वीं दिल्ली विधानसभा में भाजपा के 48 विधायक हैं जबकि विपक्षी 'आप' के 22 विधायक हैं। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष का चुनाव सदन के सदस्यों द्वारा किया जाता है।(भाषा)ALSO READ: रेखा गुप्ता आज संभालेंगी दिल्ली की कमान, कैबिनेट में शामिल होंगे 6 MLA, क्यों खास है यह चेहरे?
 
Edited by: Ravindra Gupta
