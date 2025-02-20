गुरुवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. Aaj Ke taaja samachar: latest breaking news today in Hindi 20 february 2025 live update
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2025 (12:08 IST)

कुछ ही देर में दिल्ली सीएम पद की शपथ लेंगी रेखा गुप्ता

delhi cm rekha gupta
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: भाजपा नेता रेखा गुप्ता आज रामलीला मैदान में दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेंगी। उनके साथ 6 विधायकों के भी मंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने की संभावना है। पल पल की जानकारी... 


12:06 PM, 20th Feb
-गृहमंत्री अमित शाह रामलीला मैदान पहुंचे, पीएम मोदी का इंतजार। 
-दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना भी शपथग्रहण समारोह में पहंचे। 
-रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री मोहन याद, हरियाणा सीएम नायब सिंह सैनी, आंध्रप्रदेश के मुख्‍यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू महाराष्‍ट्र के उपमुख्‍यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे, अजित पवार भी समारोह में पहुंचे। 

12:05 PM, 20th Feb
-दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना भी शपथग्रहण समारोह में पहंचे। 
-रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री मोहन याद, हरियाणा सीएम नायब सिंह सैनी, आंध्रप्रदेश के मुख्‍यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू महाराष्‍ट्र के उपमुख्‍यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे, अजित पवार भी समारोह में पहुंचे।

11:23 AM, 20th Feb
-रामलाल मैदान पहुंचीं रेखा गुप्ता, लगे जय श्री राम के नारे। कुछ ही देर बाद लेंगी मुख्‍यमंत्री पद की शपथ। 6 दिग्गजों को भी दिलाई जाएगी मंत्री पद की शपथ।  
-महाराष्‍ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस, यूपी के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य समेत कई दिग्गज शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल। 

10:50 AM, 20th Feb
रोहिणी से विधायक विजेंद्र गुप्ता को दिल्ली विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भाजपा का उम्मीदवार नामित किया गया है। गुप्ता ने पार्टी द्वारा उन्हें विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पक्ष के लिए नामित किए जाने की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि मैं सबसे पहले उन कैग (भारत के नियंत्रक एवं महालेखापरीक्षक) रिपोर्ट को सदन में पेश करूंगा, जिन्हें पिछली आप सरकार ने लंबित रखा था।

10:43 AM, 20th Feb
CM पद की शपथ लेने से पहले मरघट वाले हनुमान मंदिर पहुंचीं रेखा गुप्ता 

09:43 AM, 20th Feb
-घर से निकलीं रेखा गुप्ता, कुछ ही देर में मरघट वाले हनुमान मंदिर जाएंगी। 
-राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री भजनलाल शर्मा दिल्ली पहुंचे। रेखा गुप्ता और उनकी कैबिनेट के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होंगे।
-महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे ने कहा कि यह खुशी की बात है कि हमारी 'लाडली बहना' दिल्ली में शपथ लेंगी। हम इसके लिए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को धन्यवाद देते हैं।

09:41 AM, 20th Feb
शपथ के बाद कैबिनेट संग यमुना दर्शन के लिए जा सकती हैंं मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता। दिल्ली चुनाव में यमुना का पानी था बड़ा मुद्दा।  

08:18 AM, 20th Feb
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी, उनके मंत्रिमंडल के सहयोगी और राजग शासित राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री व उपमुख्यमंत्री भी शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शिरकत करेंगे। कुछ विशिष्ट मेहमानों समेच लगभग 50,000 लोगों के इस समारोह में भाग लेने की संभावना है। शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के लिए शहर के मध्य, उत्तर और नई दिल्ली क्षेत्रों में 25,000 से अधिक सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात।

07:32 AM, 20th Feb
-दिल्ली की शालीमार बाग विधानसभा सीट से पहली बार विधायक बनीं गुप्ता आज दोपहर मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगी।
-प्रवेश वर्मा, आशीष सूद, मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा, पंकज सिंह, रविंदर सिंह इंद्राज और कपिल मिश्रा लेंगे मंत्री पद की शपथ। 
 

07:31 AM, 20th Feb
-दिल्ली की शालीमार बाग विधानसभा सीट से पहली बार विधायक बनीं गुप्ता बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगी।
-रेखा गुप्ता सुषमा स्वराज, शीला दीक्षित और आतिशी के बाद दिल्ली की चौथी महिला मुख्यमंत्री होंगी।
-भाजपा ने अरविंद केजरीवाल नीत आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के 10 साल के शासन पर विराम लगाते हुए दिल्ली में 27 साल बाद सत्ता में वापसी की है।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

कौन हैं रेखा गुप्ता, जो बनीं दिल्ली की चौथी महिला मुख्यमंत्री

कौन हैं रेखा गुप्ता, जो बनीं दिल्ली की चौथी महिला मुख्यमंत्रीRekha Gupta : दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में शालीमार बाग सीट से भाजपा की उम्मीदवार रेखा गुप्ता की जीत ने उन्हें मुख्यमंत्री पद की दौड़ में एक मजबूत दावेदार बना दिया था। आखिरकार आज विधायक दल की बैठक में रेखा गुप्ता के नाम पर मुहर लग गई है और वे दिल्‍ली की मुख्‍यमंत्री पद के लिए चुन ली गई हैं। सुषमा स्वराज, शीला दीक्षित और आतिशी के बाद वह दिल्ली की चौथी महिला मुख्यमंत्री होंगी।

Maha Kumbh 2025 : महाकुंभ भगदड़ पर विपक्ष पर यूं बरसे योगी आदित्यनाथ, समाजवादी जिस थाली में खाते हैं, उसी में करते हैं छेद

Maha Kumbh 2025 : महाकुंभ भगदड़ पर विपक्ष पर यूं बरसे योगी आदित्यनाथ, समाजवादी जिस थाली में खाते हैं, उसी में करते हैं छेदउत्तरप्रदेश के मुख्‍यमंत्री योगी आदित्‍यनाथ ने बुधवार को विधानसभा में कहा कि महाकुंभ भगदड़ और प्रयागराज यात्रा के दौरान सड़क हादसों में जान गंवाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के परिजनों के साथ खड़ी है और उनकी हरसंभव मदद करेगी। योगी ने विपक्षी दलों के सदस्यों के आरोपों पर पलटवार किया और खासतौर से समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) को निशाना बनाते हुए कहा कि आज के समाजवादियों के बारे में मान्यता है कि जिस थाली में वे खाते हैं, उसी में वे छेद करते हैं।

खुशखबरी, भारत के कर्मचारियों की सैलरी 9.2 प्रतिशत बढ़ेगी, रिसर्च में खुलासा

खुशखबरी, भारत के कर्मचारियों की सैलरी 9.2 प्रतिशत बढ़ेगी, रिसर्च में खुलासाअग्रणी वैश्विक पेशेवर सेवा कंपनी एऑन पीएलसी ने कहा है कि वैश्विक अनिश्चितता और नरम वृद्धि के बीच भारत में इस साल कर्मचारियों के वेतन में 9.2 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि होने की संभावना है। पिछले साल यह वृद्धि 9.3 प्रतिशत थी।

Lic smart pension plan : क्या है एलआईसी की स्मार्ट पेंशन योजना, कैसे ले सकते हैं लाभ

Lic smart pension plan : क्या है एलआईसी की स्मार्ट पेंशन योजना, कैसे ले सकते हैं लाभभारतीय जीवन बीमा निगम (LIC) ने एक नई पेंशन योजना शुरू की है, जिसका नाम स्मार्ट पेंशन योजना (Smart Pension Plan) रखा गया।

क्या जॉर्ज सोरोस के लिए काम करती थीं स्मृति ईरानी? कांग्रेस के सवाल पर भाजपा का पलटवार

क्या जॉर्ज सोरोस के लिए काम करती थीं स्मृति ईरानी? कांग्रेस के सवाल पर भाजपा का पलटवारsmriti irani news in hindi : कांग्रेस ने पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री और वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता स्मृति ईरानी को अमेरिकी एजेंसी की एजेंट करार दिया। पार्टी ने आरोप लगाया कि स्मृति अरबपति जॉर्ज सोरोस के लिए काम कर चुकी है। स्मृति पर कांग्रेस के आरोपों पर बवाल मच गया। भाजपा ने भी इस पर पलटवार करने में देर नहीं की।

और भी वीडियो देखें

LIVE: शपथ के लिए रामलीला मैदान पहुंचीं रेखा गुप्ता, लगे जय श्रीराम के नारे

LIVE: शपथ के लिए रामलीला मैदान पहुंचीं रेखा गुप्ता, लगे जय श्रीराम के नारेLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi: भाजपा नेता रेखा गुप्ता आज रामलीला मैदान में दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेंगी। उनके साथ 6 विधायकों के भी मंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने की संभावना है। पल पल की जानकारी...

ढाका से दुबई जा रहे विमान की नागपुर में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग, 396 यात्री थे सवार

ढाका से दुबई जा रहे विमान की नागपुर में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग, 396 यात्री थे सवारMaharashtra news in hindi : ढाका से दुबई जा रहे बिमान बांग्लादेश एयरलाइंस के विमान को महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर हवाई अड्डे पर आपात स्थिति में उतारा गया। विमान में 396 यात्री और चालक दल के 12 सदस्य सवार थे।

विजेंद्र गुप्ता होंगे दिल्ली विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए BJP के उम्मीदवार

विजेंद्र गुप्ता होंगे दिल्ली विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए BJP के उम्मीदवारvijender gupta: रोहिणी से विधायक विजेंद्र गुप्ता (Vijender Gupta) को दिल्ली विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) का उम्मीदवार नामित किया गया है। पार्टी नेताओं ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी। गुप्ता ने पार्टी द्वारा उन्हें विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पक्ष के लिए नामित किए जाने की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि मैं सबसे पहले उन कैग (CAG) (भारत के नियंत्रक एवं महालेखापरीक्षक) रिपोर्ट को सदन में पेश करूंगा जिन्हें पिछली 'आप' (आम आदमी पार्टी) सरकार ने लंबित रखा था।

दुग्ध ब्रांड सांची की नए सिरे से होगी ब्रांडिंग, GIS के दौरान अमित शाह के सामने राष्ट्रीय डेयरी विकास बोर्ड से होगा समझौता

दुग्ध ब्रांड सांची की नए सिरे से होगी ब्रांडिंग, GIS के दौरान अमित शाह के सामने राष्ट्रीय डेयरी विकास बोर्ड से होगा समझौताग्लोबल इन्वेस्टर्स समिट के समापन समारोह में भोपाल आ रहे केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री अमित शाह और मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव की उपस्थिति में कुशाभाऊ ठाकरे अंतर्राष्ट्रीय कन्वेंशन सेंटर में 25 फरवरी को एम.पी. स्टेट को-ऑपरेटिव डेयरी फेडरेशन लिमिटेड एवं संबद्ध दुग्ध संघों और राष्ट्रीय डेयरी विकास बोर्ड के मध्य सहकार्यता अनुबंध (कोलैबोरेशन एग्रीमेंट) किया जाएगा। यह समझौता दुग्ध उत्पादन के क्षेत्र में प्रदेश सरकार की यह बड़ी उपलब्धि होगी।

यूक्रेन युद्ध को सुलझाने में अमेरिका की भूमिका को लेकर क्या बोले जेलेंस्की के सलाहकार?

यूक्रेन युद्ध को सुलझाने में अमेरिका की भूमिका को लेकर क्या बोले जेलेंस्की के सलाहकार?Russia Ukraine War: यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर जेलेंस्की (Volodymyr Zelensky) के एक सलाहकार ने बुधवार को दावा किया कि अमेरिका ने अपनी स्थिति कमजोर कर ली है और यूक्रेन पर किसी भी संभावित शांति वार्ता से पहले रूस को कूटनीतिक नेतृत्व सौंप दिया है। जेलेंस्की (Zelensky) के सलाहकार मिखाइलो पोडोल्यक ने सऊदी अरब में अमेरिका और रूस के शीर्ष राजनयिकों के बीच हुई बैठक के बाद यह दावा किया। पोडोल्यक की यह टिप्पणी अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (Donald Trump) द्वारा यह कहे जाने के एक दिन बाद आई है कि युद्ध के लिए कीव जिम्मेदार है।

सस्ते Realme P3 Pro 5G और Realme P3x 5G हुए लॉन्च, जानिए फीचर्स

सस्ते Realme P3 Pro 5G और Realme P3x 5G हुए लॉन्च, जानिए फीचर्सRealme नई P सीरीज के तहत Realme P3 Pro 5G और Realme P3x 5G स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च कर दिया है। Realme P3 Pro 5G की शुरुआती कीमत 23,999 रुपए रखी गई है। इसमें 8GB रैम और 128GB स्टोरेज मिलता है। 8GB+256GB वेरिएंट 24,999 रुपए और 12GB+256GB वेरिएंट 26,999 रुपए में उपलब्ध होगा। स्मार्टफोन में एक पावरफुल प्रोसेसर, AMOLED डिस्प्ले और फास्ट चार्जिंग है।

Apple का सस्ता मोबाइल, iphone 15 से कम कीमत, मचा देगा तूफान, जानिए क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Apple का सस्ता मोबाइल, iphone 15 से कम कीमत, मचा देगा तूफान, जानिए क्या होंगे फीचर्सapples cheap mobile will be launched on february 19 : Apple अब नया स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार यह Apple का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन होगा। इसकी कीमत आईफोन 15 से कम होगी। मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार फोन 499 डॉलर में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है, जो भारतीय रुपयों में करीब 43,490 रुपए है।

Vivo V50 price : दमदार AI फीचर्स, 50 MP कैमरा, वीवो का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन मचाने आया धमाल, जानिए फीचर्स

Vivo V50 price : दमदार AI फीचर्स, 50 MP कैमरा, वीवो का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन मचाने आया धमाल, जानिए फीचर्सVivo V50 Launch, Price, Features: वीवो ने अपना दमदार स्मार्टफोन vivo v50 लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह 5 महीने पहले आने वाले वीवो V40 का नया वर्जन है। नए फोन में पुराने मॉडल जैसे कई फीचर्स हैं, लेकिन कुछ सुधार भी किए गए हैं। फीचर्स की बात करें तो Vivo V50 की स्क्रीन 6.78 इंच की है, जो 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट के साथ आती है। स्मार्टफोन में डायमंड शील्ड ग्लास प्रोटेक्शन से लैस क्वाड कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले मिलता है। पानी से बचाव के लिए IP68 और IP69 रेटिंग भी है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

महाकुंभ

धर्म-संसार

बॉलीवुड

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष 2025

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com