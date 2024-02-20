मंगलवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. special session of maharashtra assembly, 12 percent reservation
Written By
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2024 (09:15 IST)

Live Updates : महाराष्‍ट्र विधानसभा में विशेष सत्र, मराठों को मिल सकता है 12 फीसदी आरक्षण

maratha reservation
20 february Updates : जम्मू कश्मीर में पीएम मोदी, चंडीगढ़ मेयर चुनाव पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, मराठा आरक्षण पर महाराष्‍ट्र विधानसभा में विशेष सत्र समेत इन खबरों पर आज, 20 फरवरी को सबकी नजर...

08:19 AM, 20th Feb
महाराष्ट्र की शिंदे सरकार ने मराठा आरक्षण पर विधानसभा में विशेष सत्र बुलाया है। एकनाथ शिंदे के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार ने इसके लिए मसौदा तैयार कर लिया है। इस पर राज्य विधानमंडल के एक दिवसीय विशेष सत्र में मुहर लग सकती है। चार दशक पुराने संघर्ष को खत्म करने के लिए मराठों को 10 से 12 फीसदी आरक्षण दिया जा सकता है।

08:19 AM, 20th Feb
चंडीगढ़ मेयर विवाद पर आज दोपहर 2 बजे सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अहम सुनवाई। शीर्ष अदालत ने 30 जनवरी को हुए मेयर चुनाव के सभी मतपत्र और वीडियो मंगवा लिए हैं।

08:18 AM, 20th Feb
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज जम्मू-कश्मीर में 32,000 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की शिक्षा, रेलवे, विमानन और सड़क क्षेत्रों सहित कई विकास परियोजनाओं का शुभारंभ करेंगे।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

चंडीगढ़ महापौर चुनाव : सुप्रीम कोर्ट का मतपत्र व मतगणना की वीडियो मंगलवार को पेश करने का निर्देश

चंडीगढ़ महापौर चुनाव : सुप्रीम कोर्ट का मतपत्र व मतगणना की वीडियो मंगलवार को पेश करने का निर्देशChandigarh mayor election: उच्चतम न्यायालय (Supreme Court) ने खरीद-फरोख्त होने का जिक्र करते हुए कहा है कि वह मंगलवार को चंडीगढ़ महापौर चुनाव (Mayor election) के मतपत्रों और मतगणना के दिन की पूरी वीडियो-रिकॉर्डिंग का अवलोकन करेगा। न्यायालय ने कहा कि नए सिरे से मतदान का आदेश देने के बजाय वह पहले ही डाले गए वोटों के आधार पर नतीजे घोषित करने पर विचार कर सकता है।

मोदी की गारंटी को लेकर क्या बोले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे?

मोदी की गारंटी को लेकर क्या बोले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे?What did Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge say about Modi's guarantee?: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे (Mallikarjun Kharge) ने अमेठी (यूपी) में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) पर निशाना साधते हुए सोमवार को कहा कि 'मोदी की गारंटी' (Modi's Guarantee) देश के किसानों, दलितों और पिछड़ों के लिए नहीं बल्कि उनके 'मित्रों' के लिए है।

Rahul Gandhi को स्मृति ईरानी की खुली चुनौती, अगर खुद पर भरोसा है तो अमेठी से चुनाव लड़कर दिखाएं

Rahul Gandhi को स्मृति ईरानी की खुली चुनौती, अगर खुद पर भरोसा है तो अमेठी से चुनाव लड़कर दिखाएंSmriti Irani targeted Rahul Gandhi: केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी (Smriti Irani) ने अमेठी में पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) की भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा (Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra) में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं के शामिल नहीं होने का दावा करते हुए कहा कि जिसे खुद सहारे की जरूरत है, वो दूसरों के लिए सहारा कैसे बन सकता है? उन्होंने राहुल को चुनौती दी कि वे अमेठी से चुनाव लड़कर दिखाएं।

अब कौनसे 2 क्रांतिकारी कदम उठाने जा रहे हैं राहुल गांधी?

अब कौनसे 2 क्रांतिकारी कदम उठाने जा रहे हैं राहुल गांधी?राहुल ने की केन्द्र की मोदी सरकार को घेरने की कोशिश

क्या हिन्दी पट्‍टी में भाजपा को चुनौती दे पाएगी कांग्रेस?

क्या हिन्दी पट्‍टी में भाजपा को चुनौती दे पाएगी कांग्रेस?राममय माहौल और रालोद के आने से यूपी में और मजबूत हुई भाजपा

और भी वीडियो देखें

कोस्टगार्ड में महिलाओं को स्थायी कमीशन क्यों नहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट नाराज?

कोस्टगार्ड में महिलाओं को स्थायी कमीशन क्यों नहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट नाराज?नई दिल्ली। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भारतीय तटरक्षक की महिला अधिकारियों को ‘स्थायी कमीशन’ प्रदान करने से इनकार किये जाने पर नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा कि समुद्री बल को महिलाओं के साथ निष्पक्ष बर्ताव करने वाली एक नीति अवश्य लानी चाहिए। शीर्ष अदालत ने कहा कि आप नारी शक्ति की बात करते हैं। अब यहां दिखाइए।

Live Updates : महाराष्‍ट्र विधानसभा में विशेष सत्र, मराठों को मिल सकता है 12 फीसदी आरक्षण

Live Updates : महाराष्‍ट्र विधानसभा में विशेष सत्र, मराठों को मिल सकता है 12 फीसदी आरक्षण20 february Updates : जम्मू कश्मीर में पीएम मोदी, चंडीगढ़ मेयर चुनाव पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, मराठा आरक्षण पर महाराष्‍ट्र विधानसभा में विशेष सत्र समेत इन खबरों पर आज, 20 फरवरी को सबकी नजर...

अखिलेश यादव और कांग्रेस नेताओं के बयान यूपी में इंडिया गठबंधन को लेकर क्या संकेत दे रहे हैं

अखिलेश यादव और कांग्रेस नेताओं के बयान यूपी में इंडिया गठबंधन को लेकर क्या संकेत दे रहे हैंकांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी सोमवार को अमेठी में थे। साल 2019 तक राहुल गांधी लोकसभा में इसी सीट की नुमांइदगी करते थे। कांग्रेस के कई नेता इस सीट से राहुल गांधी और उनके परिवार के रिश्ते की बात कर रहे थे।

फिर बदला मौसम का मिजाज, पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी, कई राज्यों में बारिश

फिर बदला मौसम का मिजाज, पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी, कई राज्यों में बारिशWeather Update 20 february : जम्मू कश्मीर, लद्दाख, हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में बर्फबारी और मैदानी क्षेत्र में बारिश की वजह से एक बार फिर मौसम में ठिठुरन लौट आई है।

चीन का दोगलापन, भूटान से समझौता वार्ता के बीच विवादित सीमा पर गांव बना रहा चीन

चीन का दोगलापन, भूटान से समझौता वार्ता के बीच विवादित सीमा पर गांव बना रहा चीनChina is building a village on the disputed border : चीन (China) और भूटान (bhutan) के बीच चल रही सीमा वार्ता के बावजूद चीन कथित तौर पर पड़ोसी देश से लगती सीमा के विवादित क्षेत्र में गांव बना रहा है। हांगकांग के 'साउथ चाइना मॉर्निंग पोस्ट' ने बीजिंग में रविवार को बताया कि दोनों देशों को अलग करने वाले पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में कम से कम 3 गांव (3 village) बनाए गए हैं।

Honor X9b 5G : हॉनर का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मुफ्त मिलेगा 699 रुपए का चार्जर

Honor X9b 5G : हॉनर का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मुफ्त मिलेगा 699 रुपए का चार्जरHonor X9b 5G smartphone : ‘ऑनर’ (Honor) ने अपने पोर्टफोलियो का विस्तार करते हुए एक्स सीरीज़ में ऑनर एक्स9बी (Honor X9b 5G) को लॉन्च किया। कंपनी ऑनर इंट्रोडक्टरी ऑफर में 699 रुपए का कॉम्प्लिमेंटरी चार्जर मुफ्त दे रहा है।

Redmi A3 : रेडमी का एक और सस्ता फोन, फीचर देख खरीदने का करेगा मन

Redmi A3 : रेडमी का एक और सस्ता फोन, फीचर देख खरीदने का करेगा मनXiaomi ने इंतजार को खत्म करते हुए अपने नए स्मार्टफोन Redmi A3 को लॉन्च कर दिया। स्मार्टफोन की कीमत सिर्फ 7,299 रुपए रखी गई है। स्मार्टफोन की खास बात इसका ऑक्टा-कोर हीलियो G36 प्रोसेसर, 90Hz रिफ्रेश रेट बड़ा डिस्प्ले है। स्मार्टफोन में 6GB तक रैम और 6GB तक वर्चुअल रैम मिलती है यानी कि 6GB+6GB, 12जीबी रैम का फायदा मिल जाएगा। स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल 23 फरवरी को होगी।

Infinix Hot 40i : 16GB तक रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आ रहा है धमाल

Infinix Hot 40i : 16GB तक रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आ रहा है धमालInfinix बाजार में बड़ा धमाका करने जा रहा है। 16 फरवरी को वह अपना स्मार्टफोन Infinix Hot 40i लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। Infinix Hot 40i को वह वैश्विक बाजार में नवंबर 2023 में लॉन्च कर चुका है। कीमत की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन के 8GB RAM/256GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत करीब 8000 हो सकती है।

Infinix Smart 8 : 8000 से कम कीमत में 8GB+128GB स्टोरेज और AI कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

Infinix Smart 8 : 8000 से कम कीमत में 8GB+128GB स्टोरेज और AI कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोनInfinix Smart 8 का 8GB+128GB स्‍टोरेज मॉडल भी पेश कर दिया है। इससे पहले फोन को 6जीबी रैम और 64जीबी स्‍टोरेज वेरिएंट में लाया गया था। फीचर्स की बात करें तो Infinix की डिवाइस में MediaTek Helio G36 प्रोसेसर दिया गया है। Infinix Smart 8 में 50 मेगापिक्‍सल का मेन कैमरा दिया गया है।

Realme 12 Pro Series ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, कीमत का भी खुलासा

Realme 12 Pro Series ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, कीमत का भी खुलासाRealme 12 Pro Series Sales Record: रियलमी इसी हफ्ते Realme 12 Pro और Realme 12 Pro+ को लॉन्च किया है। इन फोन की पहली ओपन सेल 6 फरवरी को लाइव होने जा रही है। ग्राहकों के लिए अर्ली एक्सेस सेल फिल्हाल जारी है। रियलमी ने इसे लेकर नई जानकारी दी है। इसके मुताबिक फोन बिक्री को लेकर नए रिकॉर्ड बना दिए हैं। रियलमी 12 प्रो सीरीज 5जी की कीमत 25,999 रुपए से शुरू होती है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

राम मंदिर

ज्योतिष 2024

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

धर्म-संसार

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com