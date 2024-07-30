राष्ट्रपति व प्रधानमंत्री समेत इन पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने दी मनु और सरबजोत को बधाई

उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘मनु भाकर ने इतिहास रच दिया, वह एक ही ओलंपिक में दो पदक जीतने वाली भारत की पहली निशानेबाज बन गई हैं। उन्होंने हमें गौरवान्वित किया। मैं उन्हें और सरबजोत सिंह को भविष्य में और भी कई उपलब्धियां हासिल करने की शुभकामनाये देती हूं। ’’
Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze medal for India in the mixed team 10 metre air pistol event for shooting!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 30, 2024
Manu Bhaker has created history, becoming the first woman shooter from India to win two medals in the same Olympic games. She has done us…
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मनु का यह लगातार दूसरा ओलंपिक पदक है, जो उनकी निरंतर उत्कृष्टता और समर्पण की बानगी पेश करता है।’’इन दोनों का यह मौजूदा चरण में देश का दूसरा पदक है।
Our shooters continue to make us proud!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2024
Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted.
For Manu, this… pic.twitter.com/loUsQjnLbN
भारत के निशानेबाजी में व्यक्तिगत स्वर्ण पदक विजेता अभिनव बिंद्रा ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘मनु और सरबजोत: आपने वह कर दिखाया है जो पहले किसी भी भारतीय निशानेबाजी जोड़ी ने नहीं किया। भारत का पहला ओलंपिक निशानेबाजी टीम पदक। इस पल का आनंद लें, आपने इसे हासिल किया है। आप पर फक्र है। ’’
Huge congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the historic BRONZE medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event for Bharat!— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 30, 2024
Your incredible teamwork has made the nation proud.#ParisOlympics2024#Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/HM93vwj0K2
Manu & Sarabjot: You've done what no Indian shooting pair has done before. India's first Olympic shooting team medal. Savour this moment, you've earned it! Proud #Olympics2024 #Paris2024 #Shooting #ManuBhaker #SarabjotSingh
— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 30, 2024पहलवान सुशील कुमार और बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधू ने दो ओलंपिक पदक जीते हैं लेकिन अलग अलग चरण में।भाकर से पहले स्वतंत्रता से पूर्व ब्रिटिश भारतीय एथलीट नोर्मन प्रिचार्ड ने 1900 ओलंपिक में 200 मीटर रेस और 200 मीटर बाधा दौड़ में दो रजत पदक जीते थे।
गंभीर ने लिखा, ‘‘शानदार प्रदर्शन मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह। भारत का दूसरा पदक। ’’
Superb performance @realmanubhaker and #SarabjotSingh! ’s second medal! pic.twitter.com/ZN1DAuwfx4— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 30, 2024
भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड के महासचिव जय शाह ने लिखा, ‘‘मनु भाकर और सरजबजोत सिंह आप दोनों ने आज 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा के कांस्य पदक मैच में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। ’’
2nd Medal!— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 30, 2024
Congratulations @Sarabjotsingh30 @realmanubhaker - Congratulations on your second consecutive medal!! pic.twitter.com/sY7NeyDUeK
बीजिंग ओलंपिक के कांस्य पदक विजेता मुक्केबाज विजेंदर सिंह ने भाकर को ‘हिस्ट्री मेकर’ कहते हुए लिखा, ‘‘ ‘हिस्ट्री मेकर’ मनु भाकर। आपने हमें एक बार फिर पदक दिलाया है। पूरे देश को आप पर गर्व है। चमकते रहो। ’’
Second medal for India! @realmanubhaker and @Sarabjotsingh30 ~ you both were clinical today at the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match! Your resilience throughout the event was incredible. Cherish this moment - it brings immense pride to our nation! …— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 30, 2024
Well done Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh pic.twitter.com/ZjupuypA9n
— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) July 30, 2024पूर्व खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू और राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर ने भी दोनों की उपलब्धि की प्रशंसा की।
रिजिजू ने लिखा, ‘‘एक ही ओलंपिक में दो पदक जीतकर इतिहास रचने के लिए मनु भाकर को विशेष बधाई। मनु आपका लगातार दूसरा ओलंपिक पदक जीतना आपके अटूट समर्पण और कौशल को दर्शाता है। सरबजोत आपका ध्यान और प्रतिबद्धता शानदार रही है। ’’
Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics!— Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 30, 2024
This victory is a testament to unwavering hard work and dedication. Special congratulations to Manu Bhaker for creating history… pic.twitter.com/z9Mnnnjqy5
Winning two Olympic Medals by one athlete is a huge achievement! Heartfelt congratulations to @realmanubhaker & Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #ParisOlympics2024!
Manu, achieving your second consecutive Olympic medal… pic.twitter.com/Rlz4BTB9jh
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 30, 2024लंदन ओलंपिक में कांस्य पदक जीतने वाले पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त ने लिखा, ‘‘मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह ने पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 में 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीतकर देश को गौरवान्वित किया है। पेरिस में भारत के लिए दूसरा पदक और मनु भाकर ने अपना दूसरा पदक जीता। ’’
Congratulations, @realmanubhaker and @Sarabjotsingh30, for clinching in the 10m air pistol mixed team event! Your dedication has paid off handsomely.
महिला क्रिकेट टीम की पूर्व कप्तान मिताली राज ने भी पर दोनों निशानेबाजों को बधाई देते हुए लिखा, ‘‘10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीतने के लिए बधाई। आपके समर्पण ने शानदार रंग दिखाया है। ’’उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मनु आपने एक ही ओलंपिक में दो पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बनकर इतिहास रच दिया। पूरा देश आपके लिए ‘चीयर’ कर रहा है। ’’(भाषा)
Manu, you’ve made history as the first Indian to bag 2 medals at the same Olympics! The entire nation is cheering for you! … pic.twitter.com/9HifSCnZw1— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 30, 2024