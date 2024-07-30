मंगलवार, 30 जुलाई 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 30 जुलाई 2024 (16:32 IST)

राष्ट्रपति व प्रधानमंत्री समेत इन पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने दी मनु और सरबजोत को बधाई

Manu and Sarabjot
राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और देश के दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने मंगलवार को पेरिस ओलंपिक खेलों में निशानेबाजी की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीतने पर भारतीय निशानेबाज मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह को बधाई देते हुए उनके टीमवर्क की सराहना की।

युवा निशानेबाज भाकर ने देश के लिए एक ही ओलंपिक में दो पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बनकर इतिहास रच दिया।भाकर और सरबजोत की भारतीय जोड़ी ने कोरिया के ली वोन्हो और ओ ये जिन को 16 . 10 से हराकर देश को इस ओलंपिक में दूसरा पदक दिलाया। भाकर स्वतंत्रता के बाद एक ओलंपिक में दो पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय खिलाड़ी बन गई हैं। इससे पहले उन्होंने महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल स्पर्धा में कांस्य जीता था।

राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘निशानेबाजी में मिश्रित टीम 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल स्पर्धा में भारत के लिए कांस्य पदक जीतने पर मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह को बधाई। ’’
उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘मनु भाकर ने इतिहास रच दिया, वह एक ही ओलंपिक में दो पदक जीतने वाली भारत की पहली निशानेबाज बन गई हैं। उन्होंने हमें गौरवान्वित किया। मैं उन्हें और सरबजोत सिंह को भविष्य में और भी कई उपलब्धियां हासिल करने की शुभकामनाये देती हूं। ’’

मोदी ने एक्स पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘हमारे निशानेबाजों ने हमें गौरवान्वित करना जारी रखा है। ओलंपिक में 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीतने पर मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह को बधाई। दोनों ने शानदार कौशल और टीम वर्क दिखाया है। भारत बेहद खुश है।’’
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मनु का यह लगातार दूसरा ओलंपिक पदक है, जो उनकी निरंतर उत्कृष्टता और समर्पण की बानगी पेश करता है।’’इन दोनों का यह मौजूदा चरण में देश का दूसरा पदक है।

खेल मंत्री मनसुख मांडविया ने कहा, ‘‘मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह को भारत के लिए 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में ऐतिहासिक कांस्य पदक जीतने के लिए बहुत बहुत बधाई। आपके शानदार टीमवर्क ने देश को गौरवान्वित किया है। ’’
भारत के निशानेबाजी में व्यक्तिगत स्वर्ण पदक विजेता अभिनव बिंद्रा ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘मनु और सरबजोत: आपने वह कर दिखाया है जो पहले किसी भी भारतीय निशानेबाजी जोड़ी ने नहीं किया। भारत का पहला ओलंपिक निशानेबाजी टीम पदक। इस पल का आनंद लें, आपने इसे हासिल किया है। आप पर फक्र है। ’’
पहलवान सुशील कुमार और बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधू ने दो ओलंपिक पदक जीते हैं लेकिन अलग अलग चरण में।भाकर से पहले स्वतंत्रता से पूर्व ब्रिटिश भारतीय एथलीट नोर्मन प्रिचार्ड ने 1900 ओलंपिक में 200 मीटर रेस और 200 मीटर बाधा दौड़ में दो रजत पदक जीते थे।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय ओलंपिक समिति (IOC) सदस्य और रिलायंस फाउंडेशन की चेयरपर्सन नीता अंबानी ने कहा, ‘‘मनु को एक ही ओलंपिक में दो पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बनने के लिए विशेष बधाई। ’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘पूरा देश अब उनकी हैट्रिक के लिए उम्मीद लगाये है। हम अपने सभी खिलाड़ियों को शुभकामनायें देते हैं। ‘गो इंडिया गो’।

नये टी20 कप्तान सूर्यकुमार यादव और नये मुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर सहित क्रिकेट जगत ने भी इन दोनों बो बधाई दी।
गंभीर ने लिखा, ‘‘शानदार प्रदर्शन मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह। भारत का दूसरा पदक। ’’

मौजूदा श्रीलंका श्रृंखला से पहले टी20 टीम का कप्तान नियुक्त किये गये सूर्यकुमार ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पेज पर लिखा, ‘‘बधाई हो, सरबजोत सिंह और मनु भाकर। आपके लगातार दूसरे पदक के लिए बधाई। ’’
भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड के महासचिव जय शाह ने लिखा, ‘‘मनु भाकर और सरजबजोत सिंह आप दोनों ने आज 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा के कांस्य पदक मैच में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। ’’

उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘पूरे स्पर्धा के दौरान आपकी दृढ़ता अविश्वसनीय थी। इस पल को संजो कर रखें। यह हमारे देश के लिए गर्व की बात है।
बीजिंग ओलंपिक के कांस्य पदक विजेता मुक्केबाज विजेंदर सिंह ने भाकर को ‘हिस्ट्री मेकर’ कहते हुए लिखा, ‘‘ ‘हिस्ट्री मेकर’ मनु भाकर। आपने हमें एक बार फिर पदक दिलाया है। पूरे देश को आप पर गर्व है। चमकते रहो। ’’
पूर्व खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू और राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर ने भी दोनों की उपलब्धि की प्रशंसा की।

राठौड़ ने 2004 ओलंपिक की पुरुष डबल ट्रैप स्पर्धा में रजत पदक जीता था। उन्होंने लिखा, ‘‘पेरिस ओलंपिक में 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीतने के लिए मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह को हार्दिक बधाई। 2004 यह जीत कड़ी मेहनत और समर्पण का प्रमाण है। ’’
रिजिजू ने लिखा, ‘‘एक ही ओलंपिक में दो पदक जीतकर इतिहास रचने के लिए मनु भाकर को विशेष बधाई। मनु आपका लगातार दूसरा ओलंपिक पदक जीतना आपके अटूट समर्पण और कौशल को दर्शाता है। सरबजोत आपका ध्यान और प्रतिबद्धता शानदार रही है। ’’
लंदन ओलंपिक में कांस्य पदक जीतने वाले पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त ने लिखा, ‘‘मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह ने पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 में 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीतकर देश को गौरवान्वित किया है। पेरिस में भारत के लिए दूसरा पदक और मनु भाकर ने अपना दूसरा पदक जीता। ’’

महिला क्रिकेट टीम की पूर्व कप्तान मिताली राज ने भी पर दोनों निशानेबाजों को बधाई देते हुए लिखा, ‘‘10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीतने के लिए बधाई। आपके समर्पण ने शानदार रंग दिखाया है। ’’उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मनु आपने एक ही ओलंपिक में दो पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बनकर इतिहास रच दिया। पूरा देश आपके लिए ‘चीयर’ कर रहा है। ’’(भाषा)

