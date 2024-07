इस भारतीय मूल की खिलाड़ी को हराकर मनिका बत्रा पहुंची प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में

Result Update: India Women’s #TableTennis Singles Round of 32



Our magnificent paddler @manikabatra_TT creates history as she qualifies for Round of 16



Manika defeats France's World No. 18, Prithika Pavade with a score of 11-9, 11-6, 11-9 & 11-7 in the Round of 32. pic.twitter.com/VXrkySmXCs