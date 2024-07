मनु भाकर बनीं 124 वर्षों में 1 ही ओलंपिक में 2 पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला

BRONZE MEDAL FOR INDIA! Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh win Bronze Medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event - Shooting! Second Medal for India at Paris, Manu Bhaker wins her second medal! #Paris2024 #Shooting #SKIndianSports #Olympics pic.twitter.com/tu9RTZCQUB

HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN BY MANU BHAKER AT PARIS OLYMPICS



- The first Indian woman to win 2 Medals at an Olympics.



- The first Indian to win 2 Medals at an Olympics in 124 years.