बेहद खतरनाक चक्रवाती तूफान बनेगा ‘बिपरजॉय', IMD की चेतावनी

VSCS BIPARJOY intensified into an ESCS at 0530IST today, about 480 km SSW of Porbandar, 530 km SSW of Dwarka and 610 km SSW of Naliya . To cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adj. Pakistan coasts bw Mandvi, Gujarat and Karachi, Pakistan around noon of 15th June as VSCS. pic.twitter.com/AZsK1Wqzqi