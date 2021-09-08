बुधवार, 8 सितम्बर 2021
Live Updates : रूस के इमरजेंसी मंत्री जिनिचेव की हादसे में मौत

Last Updated: बुधवार, 8 सितम्बर 2021 (16:50 IST)
नई दिल्ली। अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान सरकार, कोरोनावायरस, महाराष्‍ट्र में भारी बारिश, मोदी मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक पर बुधवार को सभी की नजरें लगी हुई है। पल-पल की जानकारी...

04:47PM, 8th Sep

-रूस के आपातकालीन मंत्री येवगिनी जिनिचेव (Yevgeny Zinichev) की अभ्यास के समय एक व्यक्ति की जान बचाने के दौरान मौत हो गई। रूसी मंत्री आर्कटिक में एक रणनीतिक अभ्यास के दौरान हिस्सा ले रहे थे। 
04:13PM, 8th Sep
गणेश उत्सव : बीएमसी ने जारी किए दिशा-निर्देश
बृहन्मुंबई महानगर पालिका (बीएमसी) ने शुक्रवार से शुरू हो रहे गणेश उत्सव के लिए नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं, जिसके तहत सार्वजनिक पंडालों में दर्शन के लिए श्रद्धालुओं के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है।
01:23PM, 8th Sep
-केन्द्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को बताया कि नेशनल डिफेंस एकेडमी (NDA) की परीक्षा में अब लड़कियां भी शामिल हो सकती हैं। सरकार ने मंगलवार को इस संबंध में फैसला लिया है। हालांकि, केंद्र ने अदालत से अपील की कि इस साल के NDA एंट्रेंस एग्जाम में लड़कियों के शामिल होने से छूट दी जाए, क्योंकि इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चरल चेंज के लिए कुछ समय चाहिए। एडिशनल सॉलिसिटर जनरल ऐश्वर्या भाटी ने जस्टिस संजय किशन कौल की अगुवाई वाली बेंच के समक्ष यह दलील दी।
12:54PM, 8th Sep
supreme court
-सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कोरोना से हुई हर मौत पर मुआवजे की मांग खारिज की।
-कहा-कोरोना से हुई हर मौत लापरवाही की वजह से नहीं।
12:37PM, 8th Sep
-नए कृषि कानूनों की वापसी की मांग को लेकर किसानों के व्यापक आंदोलन के बीच भाजपा सांसद और पार्टी किसान मोर्चा के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष वीरेन्द्र सिंह मस्त ने कहा है कि सरकार इन कानूनों को वापस नहीं लेगी।
-बलिया से सांसद मस्त ने कहा कि सरकार नए कृषि कानूनों को वापस नहीं लेगी और इन कानूनों को वापस लेने के लिए नहीं बनाया गया है।
-उन्होंने सवाल किया है कि संसद में बना कानून अगर सड़क पर आंदोलन करके वापस हो जाएगा तो संसद की क्या प्रतिष्ठा रह जाएगी।
12:31PM, 8th Sep
ganesh festival 2021
-दिल्ली आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण (डीडीएमए) ने कहा है कि कोविड-19 महामारी के मद्देनजर राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में गणेश चतुर्थी पर किसी सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम को मंजूरी नहीं दी जाएगी।
-डीडीएमए के अनुसार, जिला मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिए उपायुक्त यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि भगवान गणेश की प्रतिमाएं टेंट और पंडाल में नहीं स्थापित की जाएं। इसके अलावा यह भी सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा कि किसी धार्मिक अथवा सार्वजनिक स्थल पर लोगों की भीड़ नहीं जमा हो।
 
11:35AM, 8th Sep
-केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत को पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा का प्रभारी बनाया गया है।
-केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी और मीनाक्षी लेखी, सांसद विनोद चावड़ा पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए सह-प्रभारी बने।
-देवेंद्र फडणवीस को गोवा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा का प्रभारी बनाया गया।
11:28AM, 8th Sep
-दीपावली पर अयोध्या जा सकते हैं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, दीपोत्सव में शामिल होने की संभावना।
-इस बार दीपावली 4 नवंबर को है और दीपोत्सव का कार्यक्रम धनतेरस से यानी 2 नवंबर को शुरू होगा। माना जा रहा है कि पीएम मोदी धनतेरस के दिन ही अयोध्या आएंगे।
-सितंबर में भी 2 बार उत्तरप्रदेश का दौरा करेंगे पीएम मोदी।
-14 सितंबर को अलीगढ़ और 26 सितंबर को लखनऊ जाएंगे।

10:11AM, 8th Sep
-बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार की मां अरुणा भाटिया का निधन
-अक्षय कुमार ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा- वो मेरा अहम हिस्सा थीं। आज मुझे असहनीय दर्द महसूस हो रहा है। मेरी मां श्रीमति अरुणा भाटिया ने आज सुबह इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया है। वे दूसरी दुनिया में मेरे पिता के साथ फिर से मिल गई हैं। मैं आपकी दुआओं का सम्मान करता हूं क्योंकि मैं और मेरा परिवार मुश्किल दौर से गुजर रहे हैं। ओम शांति।
10:03AM, 8th Sep
-पश्चिम बंगाल के 24 नार्थ परगना जिले में भाजपा सांसद अर्जुन सिंह के घर के बाहर हमला।
-हमले के समय सांसद घर पर नहीं थे। कहा- मेरी हत्या की साजिश रची जा रही है।
-राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ ने सांसद के घर पर हुए हमले को लेकर कानून व्यवस्था पर उठाए सवाल।
09:54AM, 8th Sep
-24 घंटे में कोरोना के 37,875 नए मामले, 369 की मौत।
-देश में अब तक कुल 3,30,96,718 लोग कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित। इनमें से 3,91,256 एक्टिव मरीज, 3,22,64,051 रिकवर और 4,41,411 की मौत।
09:01AM, 8th Sep
-हरियाणा के करनाल में किसानों का धरना जारी।
08:35AM, 8th Sep
-इंडोनेशिया की राजधानी के निकट बुधवार तड़के एक जेल में आग लगने से कम से कम 41 कैदियों की मौत हो गई, वहीं 39 अन्य झुलस गए।
न्याय मंत्रालय के सुधार विभाग के प्रवक्ता रिका अपरिआंती ने कहा कि यह आग राजधानी के बाहरी इलाके में स्थित तांगेरांग जेल के ‘सी’ ब्लॉक में लगी। इस जेल में मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी से जुड़े अपराधियों को रखा जाता है।
-इस जेल की क्षमता 1225 कैदियों को रखने की है लेकिन यहां दो हजार से अधिक कैदियों को रखा गया था। 
08:21AM, 8th Sep
-मुंबई समेत महाराष्ट्र के कई हिस्सों में भारी बारिश
-औरंगाबाद के कई इलाकों में भरा पानी।
08:18AM, 8th Sep
राष्ट्रपति बाइडन बोले- चीन को तालिबान से समस्या, कर रहा समझौते की कोशिश। जैसा पाकिस्तान करता है, वैसा ही रूस करता है, जैसा ईरान करता है। वे सभी यह पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं कि तालिबान अब क्या करता है।


