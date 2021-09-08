Live Updates : रूस के इमरजेंसी मंत्री जिनिचेव की हादसे में मौत

-रूस के आपातकालीन मंत्री येवगिनी जिनिचेव (Yevgeny Zinichev) की अभ्यास के समय एक व्यक्ति की जान बचाने के दौरान मौत हो गई। रूसी मंत्री आर्कटिक में एक रणनीतिक अभ्यास के दौरान हिस्सा ले रहे थे।
Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2021
West Bengal: Security personnel present near the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh in North 24 Parganas— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021
"Bomb explosions outside the residence of Member of Parliament Arjun Singh this morning is worrisome," tweeted West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar pic.twitter.com/Gg2XzhQmsr
Haryana | Farmers continue sit-in protest at Mini Secretariat in Karnal— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021
Farmers held a march & gheraoed mini secretariat yesterday after district admin refused to compensate injured protesters & to take action against admin officials over lathi-charge on farmers on Aug 28 pic.twitter.com/7aldRI1ZW3
Maharashtra | Heavy rain causes waterlogging at many parts of Aurangabad district pic.twitter.com/raT0V19DmG— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021
China has real problem with Taliban. So they're going to try to work out some arrangement with Taliban, I'm sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran. They're all trying to figure out what do they do now:US Pres when asked if he is worried that China would fund Taliban pic.twitter.com/cLFQ2zhNbp— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021