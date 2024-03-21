गुरुवार, 21 मार्च 2024
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested after ED interrogation
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 21 मार्च 2024 (21:13 IST)

Live : ED की पूछताछ के बाद दिल्ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविन्द केजरीवाल गिरफ्तार

Kejriwal
21 march live updates : दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में राहत नहीं मिलने के बाद दिल्ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविन्द केजरीवाल पर गिरफ्तारी की तलवार लटक गई है। ईडी की टीम केजरीवाल के आवास पर पहुंच गई है। आइए जानते हैं केजरीवाल प्रकरण से जुड़ी पल-पल की जानकारी...


09:10 PM, 21st Mar
-2 घंटे की लंबी पूछताछ के बाद ईडी ने केजरीवाल को गिरफ्तार किया। 
-आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं और विधायकों ने अरविन्द केजरीवाल के घर के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया। पुलिस ने कई विधायकों सहित कार्यकर्ताओं को हिरासत में लिया। 
 
-दिल्ली विधानसभा अध्यक्ष रामनिवास गोयल ने कहा कि केजरीवाल इस्तीफा नहीं देंगे। यदि गिरफ्तारी होती है तो वे जेल से ही सरकार चलाएंगे। 
 
-इस बीच, आम आदमी पार्टी ने एक्स पर पोस्ट कर कहा- - केजरीवाल ही हैं मोदी का एकमात्र विकल्प, इसलिए केजरीवाल से इतना डरता है Modi? तानाशाहों, कान खोलकर सुन लो: Kejriwal के शरीर को तो गिरफ़्तार कर लोगे, केजरीवाल की सोच को कैसे गिरफ़्तार करोगे?

08:42 PM, 21st Mar
ईडी दफ्तर के बाहर धारा 144 : ईडी दफ्तर के बाहर सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई साथ ही धारा 144 भी लगाई। दिल्ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविन्द केजरीवाल के घर के आसपास रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स तैनात। पीएमएलए एक्ट 50 के तहत ईडी कर रही है मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल से पूछताछ। ईडी ने केजरीवाल को फोन जब्त किया।

08:41 PM, 21st Mar
हाईकोर्ट के फैसले को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती : केजरीवाल की ओर से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल की गई। दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल को आबकारी नीति से जुड़े धनशोधन मामले में दंडात्मक कार्रवाई से कोई संरक्षण देने से इनकार कर दिया था। अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी केजरीवाल की ओर से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में पेश हुए। इससे पहले, दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के न्यायमूर्ति सुरेश कुमार कैत और न्यायमूर्ति मनोज जैन की पीठ ने मामले में केजरीवाल को दंडात्मक कार्रवाई से कोई संरक्षण देने से इंकार कर दिया था। 

08:40 PM, 21st Mar
गिरफ्तारी की साजिश : आम आदमी पार्टी की वरिष्ठ नेता एवं दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री आतिशी ने बृहस्पतिवार को कहा कि प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) के कड़े विरोध के बावजूद मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल की अंतरिम राहत अर्जी को खारिज नहीं करना और इस पर बाद में सुनवाई करने के लिए उच्च न्यायालय का सहमत होना उनके लिए एक बड़ी जीत है। हालांकि केजरीवाल के आवास के बाहर आतिशी ने कहा कि सीएम को गिरफ्तार करने की साजिश की जा रही है। 

04:17 PM, 21st Mar
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविंद केजरवाल को दिया बड़ा झटका, गिरफ्तारी से नहीं मिली राहत, प्रवर्तन निदेशालय को 22 अप्रैल तक जवाब दाखिल करने का समय मिला।

02:47 PM, 21st Mar
भाजपा नेता रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा, कांग्रेस ने लोकसभा चुनाव में हार को भांपते हुए हताशा होकर बहाना बनाने का प्रयास किया है। कांग्रेस को विनम्रतापूर्वक एक सलाह है कि जितना अधिक राहुल गांधी को बोलने दिया जाएगा, उतना ही आपकी जमीन खिसकती जाएगी।

12:18 PM, 21st Mar
राहुल गांधी ने कहा, भारत में लोकतंत्र नहीं बचा।
चुनाव से ठीक पहले हमारा अकाउंट फ्रीज कर दिया गया।
चुनाव आयोग ने इस मुद्दे पर एक शब्द नहीं कहा गया।
हम अपना विज्ञापन नहीं दे पा रहे, किसी तरह का प्रचार नहीं किया गया।
हमारा बहुत नुकसान हो चुका है। कोई भी संस्थान कुछ नहीं बोल रहा। सारी संस्थाएं तमाशा देख रही है।
हम रेल टिकट तक नहीं खरीद पा रहे। 2 रुपए तक खर्च नहीं कर सकते।

12:09 PM, 21st Mar
अजय माकन ने कहा, कांग्रेस को पंगु बनाने की कोशिश हो रही है।
हमारी पार्टी का खाता फ्रीज कर दिया गया है। हमारे 285 करोड़ रुपए का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।
हम अपना प्रचार नहीं कर पा रहे हैं, उम्मीदवारों को पैसे नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। विज्ञापन के लिए पैसे नहीं है।
ज्यादा से ज्यादा 10 हजार रुपए जुर्माना होता।
हर सियासी दल को टैक्स में छूट मिलती है। कांग्रेस पर 106 फीसदी जुर्माना ठोंका गया।
कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की नेता सोनिया गांधी ने कहा कि यह काफी गंभीर मामला।
कांग्रेस ही नहीं लोकतंत्र पर इसका असर।

11:58 AM, 21st Mar
खरगे ने कहा, इनके हर जगह 5 स्टार ऑफिस।
भाजपा को इलेक्टोरल बॉण्‍ड से 56 प्रतिशत और कांग्रेस को केवल 11 प्रतिशत मिला।
इतना रुपए कोई पार्टी कैसे इकट्ठा कर सकती है?
विपक्ष खर्च का 10 प्रतिशत मुकाबला नहीं कर सकता।
भाजपा कोई टैक्स नहीं देती।
 

11:54 AM, 21st Mar
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे, सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस
खरगे ने कहा, लोकतंत्र के लिए निष्पक्ष चुनाव अनिवार्य। सभी के पास एक जैसे संसाधन हो।
दूसरों को असहाय बनाकर चुनाव लड़ना ठीक नहीं।
चुनावी बॉण्ड से देश की छवि खराब हुई। सत्ताधारी दलों ने करोड़ों रुपए से खाता भरा। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने चुनावी बॉण्ड को गैर कानूनी कहा।
कांग्रेस के सभी अकाउंट फ्रीज किए गए। अकाउंट फ्रीज करना सत्ताधारी दल का खतरनाक खेल।

11:25 AM, 21st Mar
दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री आतिशी ने कहा कि दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने उच्च न्यायालय में अपील की है कि उनके खिलाफ दंडात्मक कार्रवाई न की जाए, वह ईडी की जांच में शामिल होना और सहयोग करना चाहते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि ईडी कोई स्वतंत्र एजेंसी नहीं है, वह केजरीवाल को गिरफ्तार करना और उन्हें चुनाव प्रचार से रोकना चाहती है।

10:22 AM, 21st Mar
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय में एक नई याचिका दायर कर अपने खिलाफ कोई दंडात्मक कार्रवाई नहीं करने की मांग की है।

10:21 AM, 21st Mar
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने धन शोधन मामले की जांच के सिलसिले में चेन्नई के एक रियल इस्टेट समूह के अलावा अन्नाद्रमुक नेता विजय भास्कर के खिलाफ छापेमारी की।
