सेना के कैनाइन वॉरियर जूम की जांबाजी सुनकर आप भी करेंगे सैल्यूट, आतंकियों से लड़ते हुए दिया बलिदान

#ChinarCorps Cdr & all ranks paid homage to Army Assault Canine 'Zoom', who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on 13 Oct 22 after suffering from gunshot wounds in Op Tangpawa, #Anantnag of 09 Oct 22.#Kashmir@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/D7lScuLcNZ