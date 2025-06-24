मंगलवार, 24 जून 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. Aaj Ke taaja samachar: latest breaking news today in Hindi 24 june 2025 live update
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 24 जून 2025 (09:32 IST)

ईरान ने फिर दागी मिसाइलें, इजराइल में बजे सायरन

Live news in Hindi
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : अमेरिकी एयरबेस पर ईरानी हमले के बाद अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने इजराइल और ईरान के बीच 12 दिनों से जारी जंग में सीजफायर का एलान कर दिया। हालांकि सीजफायर के एलान के बाद भी ईरान ने फिर दागी मिसाइलें, इजराइल में बजे सायरन। पल पल की जानकारी...


09:31 AM, 24th Jun
ईरानी विदेश मंत्री सईद अब्बास अराघची ने की संघर्ष विणाम की पुष्‍टि। 

08:10 AM, 24th Jun
एमिरेट्स ने ग्राहकों के लिए परामर्श जारी किया है। हाल ही में क्षेत्रीय स्थिति के कारण, 23 जून को एमिरेट्स की कई उड़ानों को दुबई के लिए पुनः मार्गित किया गया, लेकिन कोई डायवर्जन नहीं किया गया था। गहन और सावधानीपूर्वक जोखिम मूल्यांकन के बाद, एमिरेट्स संघर्ष क्षेत्रों से काफी दूरी पर उड़ान मार्गों का उपयोग करेगा और निर्धारित समय के अनुसार उड़ानें संचालित करना जारी रखेगा।
 
इंडिगो ने यात्रा संबंधी सलाह जारी की है। चूंकि मध्य पूर्व में हवाई अड्डे धीरे-धीरे फिर से खुल रहे हैं, इसलिए हम इन मार्गों पर परिचालन को विवेकपूर्ण और क्रमिक रूप से फिर से शुरू कर रहे हैं। हम स्थिति पर लगातार नज़र रख रहे हैं और सुरक्षित और निर्बाध यात्रा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए सबसे सुरक्षित उपलब्ध उड़ान मार्गों पर पूरी तरह से विचार कर रहे हैं। कृपया हमारे मोबाइल ऐप या वेबसाइट के ज़रिए अपडेट रहें।
 

08:00 AM, 24th Jun
-ट्रंप के एलान के कुछ ही घंटों बाद ईरान ने फिर दागी इजराइल पर मिसाइल, इजराइली शहरों में बजे सायरन।
-सीजफायर लागू होने से पहले इजराइल ने भी किया तेहरान में सैन्य ठिकानों पर हमला। 

07:58 AM, 24th Jun
अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का बड़ा एलान, ईरान और इजराइल संघर्ष विराम पर सहमत। अब से लगभग 6 घंटे बाद, जब इसराइल और ईरान अपने अंतिम मिशनों को पूरा कर लेंगे, युद्ध समाप्त माना जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अब से करीब छह घंटे बाद 12 घंटों के लिए पूर्ण युद्धविराम होगा। पहले 12 घंटे ईरान सीजफायर करेगा इसके बाद 12 घंटे इजराइल सीजफायर करेगा। युद्ध विराम के दौरान, दूसरा पक्ष शांतिपूर्ण और सम्मानजनक बर्ताव करेगा।
 
अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति ने कहा कि सब कुछ वैसा ही काम करेगा जैसा कि होना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं दोनों देशों- इस्राइल और ईरान को बधाई देना चाहता हूं कि उन्होंने 12 दिवसीय युद्ध को समाप्त करने की सहनशक्ति, साहस और बुद्धिमत्ता दिखाई है। 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

क्यों आई लॉरेंस बिश्नोई-गोल्डी बराड़ की दोस्ती में दरार, क्या होने वाला है गैंगवार, लीक Audio में कितनी सचाई

क्यों आई लॉरेंस बिश्नोई-गोल्डी बराड़ की दोस्ती में दरार, क्या होने वाला है गैंगवार, लीक Audio में कितनी सचाईक्या गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस बिश्नोई और उसका राइड हैंड गोल्डी बराड़ अलग हो चुके हैं। क्या दोनों में बड़ी गैंगवॉर होने वाली है। दोनों नए शूटर्स की भर्ती क्यों कर रहे हैं। गैंगस्टर गोल्डी बराड़ के वायरल ओडियो की सचाई क्या है। दोनों बचपन के दोस्त हैं, लेकिन अब दोनों के बीच सबकुछ ठीक नहीं है। ऐसे कई सवाल सामने है। एक समय था जब लॉरेंस बिश्नोई और गोल्डी बराड़ एक ही गैंग का हिस्सा थे।

Israel-Iran Conflict : 40 मिनट तक ईरानी मिसाइलों का इजराइल में तांडव, रोंगटे खड़े करने वाला वीडियो, एविन जेल में तबाही

Israel-Iran Conflict : 40 मिनट तक ईरानी मिसाइलों का इजराइल में तांडव, रोंगटे खड़े करने वाला वीडियो, एविन जेल में तबाहीIsrael-Iran war News : इजराइल और ईरान की जंग अब भयानक स्तर पर पहुंच गई है। अमेरिका की इंट्री से दोनों देशों के बीच और उबाल आ गया है। सोमवार को दोनों देशों ने एक-दूसरे पर मिसाइलें दागीं। इस बीच ईरान की मिसाइलों ने इजराइल में तबाही मचाई। इसका एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ।

ईरान-इजराइल युद्ध से उज्जवला योजना पर मंडराया खतरा, अमेरिका की एंट्री से भारत की बढ़ी टेंशन

ईरान-इजराइल युद्ध से उज्जवला योजना पर मंडराया खतरा, अमेरिका की एंट्री से भारत की बढ़ी टेंशनImpact of Hormuz Strait on India: मध्य पूर्व में ईरान-इजराइल युद्ध (Iran Israel war) और अमेरिका की सैन्य भागीदारी ने वैश्विक भूराजनीति को एक खतरनाक मोड़ पर ला खड़ा किया है। अमेरिकी बमवर्षकों द्वारा ईरान के परमाणु ठिकानों—फोर्दो, नतांज़ और इस्फहान— पर किए गए हमलों और इजराइल के समानांतर सैन्य अभियानों ने क्षेत्रीय तनाव को चरम पर पहुंचा दिया है।

Robotaxi : रोबोटैक्सी टैक्सी, बिना ड्राइवर आपको घुमाएगी, एक राइड की कीमत सिर्फ 364 रुपए

Robotaxi : रोबोटैक्सी टैक्सी, बिना ड्राइवर आपको घुमाएगी, एक राइड की कीमत सिर्फ 364 रुपए​​​इसका इस्तेमाल करने वाले कुछ यूजर्स ने X पर अपनी राइड का अनुभव साझा किया है।

भारत जाने वाले अपने नागरिकों को अमेरिका ने किया सतर्क, ट्रैवल एडवाइजरी, 10 राज्यों में न जाएं, आतंकवाद, बलात्कार को बताया कारण

भारत जाने वाले अपने नागरिकों को अमेरिका ने किया सतर्क, ट्रैवल एडवाइजरी, 10 राज्यों में न जाएं, आतंकवाद, बलात्कार को बताया कारणअमेरिका ने भारत जाने वाले अपने नागरिकों को सतर्क किया है। इंडियन एक्सप्रेस की एक खबर के अनुसार अपडेटेड ट्रैवल एडवाइजरी जारी करते हुए 'अधिक सतर्कता बरतने' की सलाह दी है। यह चेतावनी देश में बढ़ते अपराध, आतंकवाद और यौन हिंसा विशेष रूप से बलात्कार के जोखिम को देखते हुए दी गई है। एडवाइजरी में कहा गया है कि बलात्कार भारत में 'सबसे तेजी से बढ़ते अपराधों' में से एक है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

विमान निर्माता बोइंग है ऊंची दुकान, फीके पकवान

विमान निर्माता बोइंग है ऊंची दुकान, फीके पकवानAir India plane crash in Ahmedabad: यात्री विमान बनाने वाली अमेरिका की सबसे प्रसिद्ध कंपनी बोइंग (Boeing Dreamliner) का इस समय का एक सबसे आधुनिक और चहेता विमान '787-8 ड्रीमलाइनर' पहली बार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ है और वह भी भारत में। एयर इंडिया द्वारा संचालित यह विमान अहमदाबाद के हवाई अड्डे से उड़ान भरने के एक ही मिनट के भीतर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया।

ओडिशा में 2 दलितों को पीटा, बाल काटे, मवेशियों का चारा खाने को किया मजबूर

ओडिशा में 2 दलितों को पीटा, बाल काटे, मवेशियों का चारा खाने को किया मजबूरOdisha news in hindi : ओडिशा के गंजाम जिले में एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना में मवेशी तस्कर होने के शक में 2 दलितों के बाल काट दिए गए, उन्हें पीटा गया और घुटनों के बल चलने तथा मवेशियों का चारा खाने को मजबूर किया गया। यह घटना रविवार को धाराकोटे पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र के खारीगुम्मा गांव के जाहदा में हुई। घटना का कथित वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद राजनीतिक और सामाजिक हलकों में व्यापक आक्रोश फैल गया।

LIVE: कतर में अमेरिकी एयरबेस पर ईरानी हमले के बाद ट्रंप ने किया सीजफायर का एलान

LIVE: कतर में अमेरिकी एयरबेस पर ईरानी हमले के बाद ट्रंप ने किया सीजफायर का एलानLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : अमेरिकी एयरबेस पर ईरानी हमले के बाद अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने इजराइल और ईरान के बीच 12 दिनों से जारी जंग में सीजफायर का एलान कर दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि कतर ने ईरान को संघर्ष विराम के लिए राजी किया है। पल पल की जानकारी...

ट्रंप का बड़ा एलान, इजराइल ईरान में सीजफायर, 24 घंटे में खत्म होगा युद्ध

ट्रंप का बड़ा एलान, इजराइल ईरान में सीजफायर, 24 घंटे में खत्म होगा युद्धIsrael Iran Ceasefire : अमेरिकी एयरबेस पर ईरानी हमले के बाद अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने इजराइल और ईरान के बीच 12 दिनों से जारी जंग में सीजफायर का एलान कर दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि कतर ने ईरान को संघर्ष विराम के लिए राजी किया है।

ईरान का जवाबी हमला, कतर में 6 मिसाइलें दागीं, अमेरिकी एयरबेस को बनाया निशाना

ईरान का जवाबी हमला, कतर में 6 मिसाइलें दागीं, अमेरिकी एयरबेस को बनाया निशानाIran counter attack : ईरान ने सोमवार रात कहा कि उसने कतर के अल उदीद वायुसेना अड्डे पर तैनात अमेरिकी सैनिकों पर हमला किया है। यह घोषणा सरकारी टेलीविजन पर की गई। स्क्रीन पर एक कैप्शन में इसे अमेरिका की आक्रामकता के लिए ईरान के सशस्त्र बलों द्वारा करारा जवाब कहा गया। ईरान ने कहा कि अल उदीद अड्डे पर उसके द्वारा किया गया मिसाइल हमला ईरानी परमाणु स्थलों पर अमेरिका द्वारा गिराए गए बमों की संख्या के बराबर है।

Apple, Google, Samsung की बढ़ी टेंशन, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप लॉन्च करेंगे सस्ता Trump Mobile T1 स्मार्टफोन

Apple, Google, Samsung की बढ़ी टेंशन, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप लॉन्च करेंगे सस्ता Trump Mobile T1 स्मार्टफोनअमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने पिछले दिनों एप्पल के सीईओ टिम कुक को भारत की बजाय अमेरिका में ही अपने फोन बनाने के लिए कहा था। अब डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने Apple, Google, Samsung के लिए टेंशन को बढ़ दिया है। ट्रंप की कंपनी अब अमेरिका में स्मार्टफोन बिजनेस में प्रवेश करने जा रही है। यह प्रीमियम मोबाइल फोन सीधे तौर पर iPhone और Google Pixel से मुकाबला करेगा।

6000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G ओप्पो फोन, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या रहेगी कीमत

6000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G ओप्पो फोन, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या रहेगी कीमतओप्पो जल्द ही एक नया स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। इस स्मार्टफोन में 6000mAh की दमदार बैटरी समेत कई तगड़े फीचर्स मिल सकते हैं। Oppo K13x 5G जल्द ही लॉन्च होने वाला है। इसे जून में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। चीनी कंपनी के इस अपकमिंग फोन की खूबी है इसमें मिलिट्री ग्रेड ड्यूरेबिलिटी फीचर्स मिल सकते हैं। Oppo K13x 5G को भारत में 23 जून को लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।

OnePlus 13s : Samsung-Apple को टक्कर देने आया वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत, मिलेगा 5000 तक का डिस्काउंट

OnePlus 13s : Samsung-Apple को टक्कर देने आया वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत, मिलेगा 5000 तक का डिस्काउंटOnePlus 13s भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च हो चुका है। फीचर्स में यह Samsung-Apple के स्मार्टफोन्स को टक्कर देगा। यह वनप्लस का अब तक का सबसे छोटा फोन है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 54,999 रुपए है। आइए जानते हैं क्या हैं फीचर्स-
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com