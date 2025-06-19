LIVE: ऑपरेशन सिंधु के तहत ईरान में फंसे 110 भारतीय छात्रों की स्वदेश वापसी

गुरुवार, 19 जून 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. Aaj Ke taaja samachar: latest breaking news today in Hindi 19 june 2025 live update
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , गुरुवार, 19 जून 2025 (08:53 IST)

ऑपरेशन सिंधु के तहत ईरान में फंसे 110 भारतीय छात्रों की स्वदेश वापसी

operation sindhu
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : इजराइल और ईरान के बीच युद्ध का आज 7वां दिन है। इजराइल तेहरान के साथ ही ईरान की न्यूक्लियर साइट और सैन्य ठिकानों को टारगेट कर रहा है। वहीं ईरान भी इजराइल में सैन्य ठिकानों पर लगातार हमले कर रहा है। इस बीच भारत ने ईरान में फंसे भारतीयों को निकालने के लिए ऑपरेशन सिंधू लांच किया है। इसके तहत आज सुबह 100 भारतीय छात्रों को आर्मेनिया के रास्ते स्वदेश लाया गया है। पल पल की जानकारी...


08:45 AM, 19th Jun
-गुजरात में विसावदर और कडी विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान जारी।
-पश्चिम बंगाल के नादिया जिले में कालीगंज विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए गुरुवार सुबह सात बजे कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच मतदान शुरू हो गया।
-केरल में नीलांबुर विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए आज सुबह सात बजे से मतदान जारी।
-पंजाब में लुधियाना पश्चिम विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान गुरुवार सुबह कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच शुरू हो गया। आप विधायक गुरप्रीत बस्सी गोगी के जनवरी में निधन के बाद लुधियाना पश्चिम विधानसभा सीट खाली हो गई है।

08:00 AM, 19th Jun
ईरान में भारत का 'ऑपरेशन सिंधु', पहले जत्थे में निकाले गए 110 छात्रों को आर्मेनिया के रास्ते दिल्ली लेकर पहुंचा विमान। 

07:59 AM, 19th Jun
एअर इंडिया ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर बड़े विमानों के परिचालन में 15 प्रतिशत की कटौती करने का फैसला किया है। यह कटौती मौजूदा समय से जुलाई के मध्य तक लागू रहेगी। टाटा समूह के स्वामित्व वाली एयरलाइन को सुरक्षा जांच के बढ़ने और ईरानी हवाई क्षेत्र बंद होने के कारण परिचालन संबंधी व्यवधानों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Raja Raghuvanshi murder : क्या राज की दादी को पता थे सोनम के राज, सदमे में हुई मौत, पोते को बताया था निर्दोष

Raja Raghuvanshi murder : क्या राज की दादी को पता थे सोनम के राज, सदमे में हुई मौत, पोते को बताया था निर्दोषराजा रघुवंशी हत्याकांड में पकड़े गए प्रेमी राज कुशवाह की 80 वर्षीय दादी रामलली की मंगलवार देर रात सदमे से मौत हो गई। 7 दिन पहले दादी ने कहा था कि पोता बेकसूर है, जिसे फर्जी तरीके से फंसाया जा रहा है। अब सवाल उठ रहे हैं कि क्या रामलली को सोनम और राज के सारे राज मालूम थे। रामलली ने कहा था कि राज सोनम को दीदी कहता था, उनके बीच ऐसा कोई रिश्ता नहीं था। दादी ने यह भी दावा किया था कि राज ने सोनम को 1-2 बार राखी भी बंधवाई थी।

जनगणना कैसे की जाती है और क्या है census का महत्व? संपूर्ण जानकारी

जनगणना कैसे की जाती है और क्या है census का महत्व? संपूर्ण जानकारीCensus 2027 in India: भारत में 16वीं जनगणना के लिए अधिसूचना जारी हो गई है। जनगणना किसी देश की जनसंख्या, सामाजिक-आर्थिक स्थिति और सांस्कृतिक विविधता को समझने का एक महत्वपूर्ण उपकरण है। भारत जैसे विशाल और विविधतापूर्ण देश में जनगणना न केवल जनसंख्या के आंकड़े एकत्र करने का माध्यम है, बल्कि यह नीति निर्माण, संसाधन आवंटन और सामाजिक न्याय सुनिश्चित करने का आधार भी है।

New FASTag Annual Pass Details : 3000 रुपए का नया FASTag, 200 ट्रिप, 7,000 की होगी बचत, 15 अगस्त से शुरुआत, नितिन गडकरी ने दी जानकारी

New FASTag Annual Pass Details : 3000 रुपए का नया FASTag, 200 ट्रिप, 7,000 की होगी बचत, 15 अगस्त से शुरुआत, नितिन गडकरी ने दी जानकारीसरकार Barrier-less Tolling System लागू करने की तैयारी में है। इसमें ANPR (ऑटोमेटिक नंबर प्लेट रीडिंग) कैमरे और RFID आधारित FASTag रीडर का प्रयोग किया जाएगा।

भारत के किस राज्य में कितनी है मुसलमानों की हिस्सेदारी, जानिए सबसे ज्यादा और सबसे कम मुस्लिम आबादी वाले राज्य

भारत के किस राज्य में कितनी है मुसलमानों की हिस्सेदारी, जानिए सबसे ज्यादा और सबसे कम मुस्लिम आबादी वाले राज्यmuslim population percentage state wise in india: भारत एक विशाल और विविधतापूर्ण देश है, जहां विभिन्न धर्मों और समुदायों के लोग सद्भाव से रहते हैं। इस विविधता का एक महत्वपूर्ण पहलू देश की मुस्लिम आबादी का वितरण है। अक्सर आंकड़ों और जनगणना की बातें होती रहती हैं, लेकिन यह समझना दिलचस्प है कि भारत के विभिन्न राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में मुस्लिम समुदाय की जनसंख्या का प्रतिशत क्या है। आइए, भारत की कुल आबादी में मुस्लिम लोगों की हिस्सेदारी के आधार पर राज्यों का विस्तृत विश्लेषण करें।

SIM Card के लिए सरकार ने बनाए नए Rules, KYC में पड़ेगी इन दस्तावेजों की जरूरत

SIM Card के लिए सरकार ने बनाए नए Rules, KYC में पड़ेगी इन दस्तावेजों की जरूरतNew Sim Card Rules : SIM Card लेना अब आसान नहीं होगा। केंद्र सरकार ने इसके लिए नए नियम बनाए हैं। सरकार ने हाल ही में एक फैसला लिया है जिसमें मोबाइल नंबर्स और बिजनेस कॉल्स के लिए नो योर कस्टमर (KYC) फ्लेक्सिबिलिटी को खत्म कर दिया गया है और इसे अनिवार्य बना दिया गया है। KYC फ्लेक्सिबिलिटी के खत्म होने से अवैध गतिविधियों, जैसे टेरर फंडिंग, मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग और फ्रॉड पर अंकुश लगेगा।

और भी वीडियो देखें

ईरान इजराइल जंग में अमेरिका की एंट्री, तेहरान पर हमले के प्लान को ट्रंप की मंजूरी

ईरान इजराइल जंग में अमेरिका की एंट्री, तेहरान पर हमले के प्लान को ट्रंप की मंजूरीIran Israel War : ईरान-इजराइल युद्ध के 7वें दिन अमेरिका की भी जंग डायरेक्ट एंट्री हो गई है। अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ईरान पर हमले के प्लान को मंजूरी दे दी है। इससे युद्ध के और भयावह होने की आशंका गहरा गई है। कहा जा रहा है कि ट्रंप कई विकल्पों पर विचार कर रहे हैं।

LIVE: ऑपरेशन सिंधु के तहत ईरान में फंसे 110 भारतीय छात्रों की स्वदेश वापसी

LIVE: ऑपरेशन सिंधु के तहत ईरान में फंसे 110 भारतीय छात्रों की स्वदेश वापसीLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : इजराइल और ईरान के बीच युद्ध का आज 7वां दिन है। इजराइल तेहरान के साथ ही ईरान की न्यूक्लियर साइट और सैन्य ठिकानों को टारगेट कर रहा है। वहीं ईरान भी इजराइल में सैन्य ठिकानों पर लगातार हमले कर रहा है। इस बीच भारत ने ऑपरेशन सिंधू के तहत आज सुबह 100 भारतीय छात्रों को आर्मेनिया के रास्ते स्वदेश लाया है। पल पल की जानकारी...

एयर इंडिया का बड़ा फैसला, इन उड़ानों में 15 फीसदी की कटौती

एयर इंडिया का बड़ा फैसला, इन उड़ानों में 15 फीसदी की कटौतीAir India news in hindi : एअर इंडिया ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर बड़े विमानों के परिचालन में 15 प्रतिशत की कटौती करने का फैसला किया है। यह कटौती मौजूदा समय से जुलाई के मध्य तक लागू रहेगी। टाटा समूह के स्वामित्व वाली एयरलाइन को सुरक्षा जांच के बढ़ने और ईरानी हवाई क्षेत्र बंद होने के कारण परिचालन संबंधी व्यवधानों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

Ahmedabad Plane Crash : भाई की अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल हुए विश्वास कुमार, विमान हादसे के दौरान बगल में बैठा था

Ahmedabad Plane Crash : भाई की अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल हुए विश्वास कुमार, विमान हादसे के दौरान बगल में बैठा थाAir India plane crash case : एयर इंडिया विमान हादसे में जीवित बचे एकमात्र व्यक्ति विश्वास कुमार रमेश बुधवार को अपने गृहनगर दीव में अपने भाई अजय की अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल हुए। चेहरे पर अब भी स्पष्ट चोटों और पट्टियों के साथ विश्वास ने अपने भाई के पार्थिव शरीर को कंधा दिया। विश्वास का भाई अजय 12 जून को विमान हादसे के दौरान उनके (विश्वास कुमार रमेश के) बगल में बैठे था।

झारखंड में बड़ा प्रशासनिक फेरबदल, 56 IAS अधिकारियों का किया तबादला

झारखंड में बड़ा प्रशासनिक फेरबदल, 56 IAS अधिकारियों का किया तबादलाJharkhand News : झारखंड सरकार ने बुधवार को बड़े पैमाने पर नौकरशाही में फेरबदल करते हुए भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा (IAS) के 56 अधिकारियों का तबादला कर दिया। इस फेरबदल में नई नियुक्तियां, अंतर-विभागीय स्थानांतरण और कई वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को अतिरिक्त जिम्मेदारियां आवंटित करना शामिल है। 2001 बैच के आईएएस अधिकारी अमिताभ कौशल को सचिव, वाणिज्यिक कर विभाग के प्रभार के अलावा उत्पाद एवं मद्य निषेध विभाग के सचिव का भी प्रभार दिया गया है।

Apple, Google, Samsung की बढ़ी टेंशन, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप लॉन्च करेंगे सस्ता Trump Mobile T1 स्मार्टफोन

Apple, Google, Samsung की बढ़ी टेंशन, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप लॉन्च करेंगे सस्ता Trump Mobile T1 स्मार्टफोनअमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने पिछले दिनों एप्पल के सीईओ टिम कुक को भारत की बजाय अमेरिका में ही अपने फोन बनाने के लिए कहा था। अब डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने Apple, Google, Samsung के लिए टेंशन को बढ़ दिया है। ट्रंप की कंपनी अब अमेरिका में स्मार्टफोन बिजनेस में प्रवेश करने जा रही है। यह प्रीमियम मोबाइल फोन सीधे तौर पर iPhone और Google Pixel से मुकाबला करेगा।

6000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G ओप्पो फोन, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या रहेगी कीमत

6000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G ओप्पो फोन, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या रहेगी कीमतओप्पो जल्द ही एक नया स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। इस स्मार्टफोन में 6000mAh की दमदार बैटरी समेत कई तगड़े फीचर्स मिल सकते हैं। Oppo K13x 5G जल्द ही लॉन्च होने वाला है। इसे जून में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। चीनी कंपनी के इस अपकमिंग फोन की खूबी है इसमें मिलिट्री ग्रेड ड्यूरेबिलिटी फीचर्स मिल सकते हैं। Oppo K13x 5G को भारत में 23 जून को लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।

OnePlus 13s : Samsung-Apple को टक्कर देने आया वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत, मिलेगा 5000 तक का डिस्काउंट

OnePlus 13s : Samsung-Apple को टक्कर देने आया वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत, मिलेगा 5000 तक का डिस्काउंटOnePlus 13s भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च हो चुका है। फीचर्स में यह Samsung-Apple के स्मार्टफोन्स को टक्कर देगा। यह वनप्लस का अब तक का सबसे छोटा फोन है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 54,999 रुपए है। आइए जानते हैं क्या हैं फीचर्स-
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com