Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
बुधवार, 18 जून 2025 (08:33 IST)

तेज हुई इजराइल ईरान जंग, व्हाइट हाउस में ट्रंप के साथ लंच करेंगे मुनीर

israel iran war
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : इजराइल और ईरान के बीच छठे दिन जंग और तेज होती नजर आ रही है। दोनों ही देश एक दूसरे पर मिसाइल हमले कर रहे हैं। इधर पाकिस्तानी सेना प्रमुख मुनीर आज अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के साथ व्हाइट हाउस में लंच करेंगे। पल पल की जानकारी...


08:32 AM, 18th Jun
-ईरान के सुप्रीम लीडर अयातुल्लाह खामेनेई ने किया जंग का एलान, इजराइल पर दागी मिसाइलें, इजराइली सेना ने भी किया पलटवार। अब सभी की नजरें इस बात पर टिकी हुई है कि क्या अमेरिका ईरान और इजराइल के बीच चल रहे युद्ध में शामिल होगा।
-ट्रंप आज पाकिस्तानी सेना प्रमुख मुनीर से व्हाइट हाउस में लंच पर मुलाकात करेंगे।

08:30 AM, 18th Jun
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को कनाडा के कनैनिस्किस में जी-7 शिखर सम्मेलन से इतर कनाडा, दक्षिण कोरिया, मैक्सिको, दक्षिण अफ्रीका, ब्राजील और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के नेताओं से मुलाकात की।
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने G7 समिट में कहा कि आतंकवाद मानवता का दुश्मन है। यह उन सभी देशों के खिलाफ है जो लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों को बनाए रखते हैं। अगर कोई देश आतंकवाद का समर्थन करता है, तो उसे इसकी कीमत चुकानी होगी। पहलगाम हमला पूरी मानवता पर हमला था।
 
भारत में कैसे होती है जनगणना, जानिए Census की पूरी प्रक्रिया

भारत में कैसे होती है जनगणना, जानिए Census की पूरी प्रक्रियाCensus in India in 2027: भारत में यूं तो जनगणना हर 10 साल में होती है, लेकिन इस बार पूरे 16 साल बाद यह जनगणना होने जा रही है। कोरोना की लहर के कारण 2021 में होने वाली जनगणना स्थगित हो गई थी। 2021 में होने वाली जनगणना अब 2027 में होगी। आइए जानते हैं ‍जनगणना की प्रक्रिया के बारे में....

Apple, Google, Samsung की बढ़ी टेंशन, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप लॉन्च करेंगे सस्ता Trump Mobile T1 स्मार्टफोन

Apple, Google, Samsung की बढ़ी टेंशन, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप लॉन्च करेंगे सस्ता Trump Mobile T1 स्मार्टफोनअमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने पिछले दिनों एप्पल के सीईओ टिम कुक को भारत की बजाय अमेरिका में ही अपने फोन बनाने के लिए कहा था। अब डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने Apple, Google, Samsung के लिए टेंशन को बढ़ दिया है। ट्रंप की कंपनी अब अमेरिका में स्मार्टफोन बिजनेस में प्रवेश करने जा रही है। यह प्रीमियम मोबाइल फोन सीधे तौर पर iPhone और Google Pixel से मुकाबला करेगा।

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case : खून देखकर चिल्ला उठी थी सोनम, 2 हथियारों से की गई राजा रघुवंशी की हत्या

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case : खून देखकर चिल्ला उठी थी सोनम, 2 हथियारों से की गई राजा रघुवंशी की हत्याराजा रघुवंशी हत्याकांड मामले के सभी आरोपी मेघालय पुलिस की गिरफ्तर में है। राजा रघुवंशी की हत्या को लेकर नए-नए खुलासे सामने आ रहे हैं। इसी मामले में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा हुआ है। राजा की हत्या में एक नहीं बल्कि दो हथियारों का इस्तेमाल किया गया था। राजा की हत्या 'डाव' से की गई थी जो कि पूर्वोत्तर में इस्तेमाल होने वाला बड़े आकार का चाकू होता है।

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: प्लेन का लोहा पिघल गया लेकिन कैसे बच गई भागवत गीता?

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: प्लेन का लोहा पिघल गया लेकिन कैसे बच गई भागवत गीता?Ahmedabad Plane Crash Geeta: अहमदाबाद में एयर इंडिया प्लेन हादसे में प्लेन का लोहा तक पिघल गया, लेकिन कुछ चीजें थी जिन पर खरोच तक नहीं आई है। इसमें एक हिंदू ग्रंथ श्रीमद्भागवत गीता भी था। वायरल वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा है कि गीता का न कोई पन्ना जला है, न उसका कोई अक्षर मिटा है और न उस पर चित्रित भगवान की तस्वीर पर खरोच आई है। यह किसी आश्चर्य से कम नहीं है।

शुक्र है राजा रघुवंशी जैसा हश्र नहीं हुआ, दुल्हन के भागने पर दूल्हे ने ली राहत की सांस

शुक्र है राजा रघुवंशी जैसा हश्र नहीं हुआ, दुल्हन के भागने पर दूल्हे ने ली राहत की सांसBride ran away with lover in UP: उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं जिले में एक नवविवाहिता अपनी शादी के कुछ ही दिनों बाद अपने प्रेमी के साथ भाग गई। घटना के बाद उसके पति ने राहत की सांस लेते हुए कहा कि शुक्र है उसका ‘राजा रघुवंशी जैसा हश्र’ नहीं हुआ। उल्लेखनीय है इंदौर की सोनम रघुवंशी ने अपने पति को शिलांग में मौत के घाट उतार दिया था।

G7 समिट में पीएम मोदी ने कहा, आतंकवाद मानवता का दुश्मन

G7 समिट में पीएम मोदी ने कहा, आतंकवाद मानवता का दुश्मनPM Modi in G7 Summit : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कनाडा के कनानास्किस में G7 आउटरीच सत्र में कहा कि आतंकवाद पर दोहरे मापदंड के लिए कोई जगह नहीं होनी चाहिए। 22 अप्रैल को हुआ आतंकवादी हमला न केवल पहलगाम पर हमला था, बल्कि हर भारतीय की आत्मा, पहचान और सम्मान पर भी हमला था। यह पूरी मानवता पर हमला था।

ईरान ने किया जंग का एलान, इजराइल पर दागीं 25 मिसाइलें

ईरान ने किया जंग का एलान, इजराइल पर दागीं 25 मिसाइलेंIran Israel war : ईरान के सुप्रीम लीडर अयातुल्लाह अली खामेनेई ने बुधवार को इजराइल के खिलाफ जंग का एलान कर दिया है। इसके बाद ईरान ने इजराइल पर मिसाइल हमला भी किया। अब सभी की नजरें इस बात पर टिकी हुई है कि क्या अमेरिका ईरान और इजराइल के बीच चल रहे युद्ध में शामिल होगा।

Israel-Iran conflict : डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की ईरान को सीधी धमकी, बिना शर्त सरेंडर करो, हमें पता है सुप्रीम लीडर कहां छिपा है

Israel-Iran conflict : डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की ईरान को सीधी धमकी, बिना शर्त सरेंडर करो, हमें पता है सुप्रीम लीडर कहां छिपा हैइजराइल और ईरान के बीच 5वें दिन भी संघर्ष जारी है। इस बीच अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प का बड़ा बयान सामने आया। उन्होंने कहा कि ईरान के आसमान पर हमारा कब्जा है। उनके इस दावे से आशंका बढ़ गई है कि क्या अमेरिका ईरान के खिलाफ इजराइली हमलों में शामिल हो गया है।

महिला बाइक राइडर से मनचलों ने की छेड़खानी, वीडियो वायरल, 3 आरोपी सलाखों के पीछे

महिला बाइक राइडर से मनचलों ने की छेड़खानी, वीडियो वायरल, 3 आरोपी सलाखों के पीछेउत्तराखंड घूमने गए मेरठ के कुछ युवकों ने एक महिला बाइक राइडर के साथ छेड़छाड़ और शर्मनाक हरकत की। इसके चलते उन्हें सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचाना पड़ा। सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ, जिसमें महिला बाइक राइडर के साथ कुछ युवक अर्द्धनग्नावस्था में उसे फ्लाइंग किस और अजीबोगरीब हरकत करते नजर आ रहे हैं।

Ahmedabad plane crash: डीएनए मिलान से 163 मृतकों की पहचान हुई, 124 शव परिजन को सौंपे गए

Ahmedabad plane crash: डीएनए मिलान से 163 मृतकों की पहचान हुई, 124 शव परिजन को सौंपे गएAhmedabad plane crash: अहमदाबाद में एयर इंडिया विमान दुर्घटना (Air India plane crash) के 5 दिन बाद अब तक डीएनए मिलान (DNA test) के जरिए 163 मृतकों की पहचान कर ली गई है और 124 शव परिजन को सौंप दिए गए हैं। यह जानकारी अधिकारियों ने दी। मृतकों की पहचान करने के लिए अधिकारी डीएनए जांच कर रहे हैं, क्योंकि 12 जून को हुई विमान दुर्घटना में कई शव इतने बुरी तरह से जल गए हैं कि उनकी पहचान नहीं की जा सकती।

Apple, Google, Samsung की बढ़ी टेंशन, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप लॉन्च करेंगे सस्ता Trump Mobile T1 स्मार्टफोन

Apple, Google, Samsung की बढ़ी टेंशन, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप लॉन्च करेंगे सस्ता Trump Mobile T1 स्मार्टफोनअमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने पिछले दिनों एप्पल के सीईओ टिम कुक को भारत की बजाय अमेरिका में ही अपने फोन बनाने के लिए कहा था। अब डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने Apple, Google, Samsung के लिए टेंशन को बढ़ दिया है। ट्रंप की कंपनी अब अमेरिका में स्मार्टफोन बिजनेस में प्रवेश करने जा रही है। यह प्रीमियम मोबाइल फोन सीधे तौर पर iPhone और Google Pixel से मुकाबला करेगा।

6000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G ओप्पो फोन, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या रहेगी कीमत

6000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G ओप्पो फोन, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या रहेगी कीमतओप्पो जल्द ही एक नया स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। इस स्मार्टफोन में 6000mAh की दमदार बैटरी समेत कई तगड़े फीचर्स मिल सकते हैं। Oppo K13x 5G जल्द ही लॉन्च होने वाला है। इसे जून में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। चीनी कंपनी के इस अपकमिंग फोन की खूबी है इसमें मिलिट्री ग्रेड ड्यूरेबिलिटी फीचर्स मिल सकते हैं। Oppo K13x 5G को भारत में 23 जून को लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।

OnePlus 13s : Samsung-Apple को टक्कर देने आया वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत, मिलेगा 5000 तक का डिस्काउंट

OnePlus 13s : Samsung-Apple को टक्कर देने आया वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत, मिलेगा 5000 तक का डिस्काउंटOnePlus 13s भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च हो चुका है। फीचर्स में यह Samsung-Apple के स्मार्टफोन्स को टक्कर देगा। यह वनप्लस का अब तक का सबसे छोटा फोन है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 54,999 रुपए है। आइए जानते हैं क्या हैं फीचर्स-
