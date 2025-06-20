शुक्रवार, 20 जून 2025
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  Aaj Ke taaja samachar: latest breaking news today in Hindi 20 june 2025 live update
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , शुक्रवार, 20 जून 2025 (08:40 IST)

ईरान के लवीजान में इजराइल का हमला, टारगेट पर खामेनेई

israel iran war
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : इजराइल और ईरान के बीच युद्ध भयावह स्थिति में पहुंचता नजर आ रहा है। इजराइली डिफेंस फोर्स ईरान के सैन्य और परमाणु ठिकानों पर हमले कर रही है तो ईरानी सेना भी जमकर पलटवार कर रही है। इस बीच इजराइली सेना ने ईरान के लवीजान में हमला कर दिया। ईरान का सुप्रीम लीडर अयातुल्लाह खामेनेई उसके टारगेट पर है। पल पल की जानकारी...  
 

08:38 AM, 20th Jun
-ईरान के लवीजान में इजराइल का हमला, मीडिया खबरों में दावा किया जा रहा है कि खामेनेई का बंकर भी इसी इलाके में है। 
-अमेरिका ने आशंका जताई, अगले 15 दिन में परमाणु बम बना सकता है इजराइल। 

07:53 AM, 20th Jun
नासा ने रविवार को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन के लिए एक्सिओम-4 मिशन के प्रक्षेपण को स्थगित कर दिया है। हालांकि नासा ने नई तारीख का एलान भी अभी नहीं किया है।

07:33 AM, 20th Jun
ईरान और इजरायल में बढ़ते तनाव के बीच अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अगले दो हफ्तों में ईरान पर सैन्य कार्रवाई को लेकर फैसला लेंगे। व्हाइट हाउस की प्रेस सेक्रेटरी कैरोलिन लेविट ने राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के हवाले से कहा, इस तथ्य के आधार पर कि निकट भविष्य में ईरान के साथ बातचीत होने या न होने की पर्याप्त संभावना है, मैं अगले दो सप्ताह के भीतर अपना निर्णय लूंगा।
 
गौरतलब है कि वॉल स्ट्रीट जर्नल की एक रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ईरान पर हमला करने की योजना का समर्थन कर चुके हैं, लेकिन उन्होंने अभी अंतिम आदेश नहीं दिया है। वह देखना चाहते हैं कि क्या ईरान अपना परमाणु कार्यक्रम रोकता है या नहीं।

07:28 AM, 20th Jun
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज बिहार और ओडिशा के दौरे पर जाएंगे। बिहार के सिवान को वे कई परियोजनाओं की सौगात देंगे। ओडिशा के भुवनेश्वर में करेंगे रोडशो।
ईरान को लेकर रूस ने अमेरिका को दी चेतावनी, पुतिन की चीनी राष्ट्रपति जिनपिंग से फोन पर बात, तीसरा विश्व युद्ध छिड़ने के कितने आसार

ईरान को लेकर रूस ने अमेरिका को दी चेतावनी, पुतिन की चीनी राष्ट्रपति जिनपिंग से फोन पर बात, तीसरा विश्व युद्ध छिड़ने के कितने आसारइजराइल और ईरान के टकराव से रूस और अमेरिका में भी तनातनी दिख रही है। हालांकि डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा कि उन्हें खुद नहीं पता कि वे आगे क्या करेंगे।

राजा रघुवंशी हत्‍याकांड में नई मिस्‍ट्री गर्ल की एंट्री, कौन है सोनम की नई राजदार, क्‍यों उलझ रही गुत्‍थी?

राजा रघुवंशी हत्‍याकांड में नई मिस्‍ट्री गर्ल की एंट्री, कौन है सोनम की नई राजदार, क्‍यों उलझ रही गुत्‍थी?राजा रघुवंशी हत्‍याकांड की गुत्‍थी सुलझने की बजाए उलझती जा रही है। अब इस कांड में एक नई लडकी की एंट्री हो गई है। जिसे सोनम की दोस्‍त या कहें राजदार बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस अब तक किसी नतीजे पर नहीं पहुंच सकी है, बस रोज कोई न कोई परत उजागर हो रही है। बता दें कि राजा की हत्‍या की आरोपी पत्‍नी सोनम, प्रेमी राज कुशवाह और उसके दोस्त पुलिस की हिरासत में है।

जस्टिस यशवंत वर्मा मामले में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, supreme court panel ने सौंपी रिपोर्ट, महाभियोग की सिफारिश

जस्टिस यशवंत वर्मा मामले में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, supreme court panel ने सौंपी रिपोर्ट, महाभियोग की सिफारिशपूर्व जज जस्टिस वर्मा कैश कांड में मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा गठित तीन सदस्यीय जांच समिति ने अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंप दी है। रिपोर्ट में जस्टिस वर्मा के खिलाफ महाभियोग प्रस्ताव लाने की सिफारिश की गई है। 22 मार्च को सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा गठित 3 दिवसीय जांच समिति ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में बताया है कि स्टोर रूम पर जस्टिस वर्मा के परिवार की पूरी निगरानी थी और वहां किसी को भी जाने की अनुमति नहीं थी।

तत्काल टिकट के लिए 1 जुलाई से पहले लिंक करना होगा आधार, वरना नहीं होगी बुकिंग, जानिए कैसे करें

तत्काल टिकट के लिए 1 जुलाई से पहले लिंक करना होगा आधार, वरना नहीं होगी बुकिंग, जानिए कैसे करेंTatkal ticket Booking update: आज की तेज रफ्तार जिंदगी में ट्रेन से सफर करने वालों के लिए तत्काल टिकट बुकिंग एक ज़रूरी विकल्प बन चुका है। जब कभी आपको अचानक यात्रा पर निकलना हो, तब यही सुविधा जीवनरक्षक साबित होती है। लेकिन IRCTC की वेबसाइट से तत्काल टिकट बुक करने के लिए अब सिर्फ लॉगिन करना काफी नहीं है, आपका IRCTC अकाउंट आधार से लिंक होना अनिवार्य हो गया है।

Tej Pratap Yadav का X पर पोस्ट- शुरुआत तुमने की, अंत मैं करूंगा, किसकी ओर इशारा

Tej Pratap Yadav का X पर पोस्ट- शुरुआत तुमने की, अंत मैं करूंगा, किसकी ओर इशारातेजप्रताप यादव के सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट से बिहार की राजनीति में हचलच

फिर टली एक्सिओम मिशन 4 की लॉन्चिंग, नासा ने नहीं किया नई तारीख का एलान

फिर टली एक्सिओम मिशन 4 की लॉन्चिंग, नासा ने नहीं किया नई तारीख का एलानAxiom Mission 4 news in hindi : एक्सिओम मिशन 4 की लॉन्चिंग एक बार फिर टल गई है। नासा ने रविवार को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन के लिए एक्सिओम-4 मिशन का प्रक्षेपण को स्थगित कर दिया है। हालांकि नासा ने नई तारीख का एलान भी अभी नहीं किया है।

ईरान में तबाही मचा सकता है अमेरिका का बंकर बस्टर बम, क्यों है इजराइल के लिए जरूरी?

ईरान में तबाही मचा सकता है अमेरिका का बंकर बस्टर बम, क्यों है इजराइल के लिए जरूरी?Bunker Booster Bomb : इजराइल और ईरान के बीच जंग भयावह होती नजर आ रही है। दोनों ही देश एक दूसरे पर जमकर वार पलटवार कर रहे हैं। इजराइल के निशाने में ईरान के सैन्य और परमाणु ठिकाने है तो ईरान ने अस्पताल, स्टॉक एक्सचेंज समेत कई रिहायशी इलाकों पर हमले किए हैं। इस बीच इजराइल ने अपने दोस्त अमेरिका से बंकर बस्टर बम की मांग की है ताकि जमीन में सैकड़ों फीट की गहराई में मौजूद ईरानी परमाणु ठिकानों को ध्वस्त किया जा सके।

LIVE: ट्रंप ने ईरान पर हमले की प्लानिंग को नकारा, 2 हफ्ते में लेंगे फैसला

LIVE: ट्रंप ने ईरान पर हमले की प्लानिंग को नकारा, 2 हफ्ते में लेंगे फैसलाLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : इजराइल और ईरान के बीच युद्ध भयावह स्थिति में पहुंचता नजर आ रहा है। इजराइली डिफेंस फोर्स ईरान के सैन्य और परमाणु ठिकानों पर हमले कर रही है तो ईरानी सेना भी जमकर पलटवार कर रही है। इस बीच अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने वॉल स्ट्रीट जनरल के दावे को नकारते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने ईरान पर हमले की प्लानिंग को मंजूरी नहीं दी है। पल पल की जानकारी...

UP : नाबालिग से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, मेला देखने गई थी लड़की, 4 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

UP : नाबालिग से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, मेला देखने गई थी लड़की, 4 आरोपी गिरफ्तारUttar Pradesh crime News : बलरामपुर जिले के उतरौला क्षेत्र में मेला देखने गई नाबालिग लड़की के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने के आरोप में 4 व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। 15 वर्षीय लड़की पिछली 12 जून को अपने चचेरे भाई के साथ उतरौला कस्बे में मेला देखने गई थी और रात में लौटते समय गांव के बाहर एक निर्माणाधीन घर में शौच के लिए रुक गई।

Coronavirus : महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना के 59 नए मामले, 1 व्यक्ति की मौत

Coronavirus : महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना के 59 नए मामले, 1 व्यक्ति की मौतMaharashtra Coronavirus Update : महाराष्ट्र में बृहस्पतिवार को कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) कोविड-19 के 59 नए मामले सामने आए और कोरोना संक्रमित एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। इसी के साथ इस वर्ष जनवरी से राज्य में सामने आए कुल मामलों की संख्या 2,228 हो गई है और मौतों का आंकड़ा 32 हो गया है। जनवरी से अब तक राज्यभर में कोरोना वायरस के लिए 23,923 नमूनों की जांच की है और अब तक 1,807 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं।

Apple, Google, Samsung की बढ़ी टेंशन, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप लॉन्च करेंगे सस्ता Trump Mobile T1 स्मार्टफोन

Apple, Google, Samsung की बढ़ी टेंशन, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप लॉन्च करेंगे सस्ता Trump Mobile T1 स्मार्टफोनअमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने पिछले दिनों एप्पल के सीईओ टिम कुक को भारत की बजाय अमेरिका में ही अपने फोन बनाने के लिए कहा था। अब डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने Apple, Google, Samsung के लिए टेंशन को बढ़ दिया है। ट्रंप की कंपनी अब अमेरिका में स्मार्टफोन बिजनेस में प्रवेश करने जा रही है। यह प्रीमियम मोबाइल फोन सीधे तौर पर iPhone और Google Pixel से मुकाबला करेगा।

6000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G ओप्पो फोन, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या रहेगी कीमत

6000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता 5G ओप्पो फोन, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च, क्या रहेगी कीमतओप्पो जल्द ही एक नया स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। इस स्मार्टफोन में 6000mAh की दमदार बैटरी समेत कई तगड़े फीचर्स मिल सकते हैं। Oppo K13x 5G जल्द ही लॉन्च होने वाला है। इसे जून में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। चीनी कंपनी के इस अपकमिंग फोन की खूबी है इसमें मिलिट्री ग्रेड ड्यूरेबिलिटी फीचर्स मिल सकते हैं। Oppo K13x 5G को भारत में 23 जून को लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।

OnePlus 13s : Samsung-Apple को टक्कर देने आया वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत, मिलेगा 5000 तक का डिस्काउंट

OnePlus 13s : Samsung-Apple को टक्कर देने आया वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत, मिलेगा 5000 तक का डिस्काउंटOnePlus 13s भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च हो चुका है। फीचर्स में यह Samsung-Apple के स्मार्टफोन्स को टक्कर देगा। यह वनप्लस का अब तक का सबसे छोटा फोन है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 54,999 रुपए है। आइए जानते हैं क्या हैं फीचर्स-
