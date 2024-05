VVIP arrogance & goondagardi on full display



YSRCP MLA A Sivakumar slaps voter in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur



Telangana Congress neta kicks voter



Congress’ Randeep Surjewala once said Janta is Rakshas !



If this is how they are treating voters at the polling booth imagine what… pic.twitter.com/w3RU0TLlL1