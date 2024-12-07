मोहम्मद सिराज पर भड़के सुनील गावस्कर, ट्रैविस हेड ने कहा मैदान पर उन्हें गलतफहमी हुई

The end of a sensational innings! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/kEIlHmgNwT— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2024
Sunil Gavaskar expresses disapproval of Mohammed Siraj’s send-off to Travis Head— OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) December 7, 2024
Do you agree with him? #AUSvIND #Siraj #TravisHead pic.twitter.com/Ho2DfUN6tD
Travis Head has his say after the Mohammed Siraj altercation.— Aussies Army (@AussiesArmy) December 7, 2024
#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UkKq8gIp8u
Travis Head said, "I said 'well bowled' to Mohammad Siraj, but I think he misunderstood me". pic.twitter.com/b6Q03v1KB1
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2024
Travis Head said, "I said well bowled to Siraj, he got a little bit back from me after he pointed me to the shed. Slightly disappointed with the way that transpired. If they want to react like that and that's how they want to represent themselves, then so be it". pic.twitter.com/Sr3QzKkOGY
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2024
As an Indian, I am proud of the way Mohammed Siraj celebrated Travis Head’s wicket.— Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) December 7, 2024
This is Test cricket and we want to see Indians fired up on the field.
Travis Head batted well but that doesn’t mean Siraj can’t celebrate. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/MuEceafmsM
Any cricket fan who just turned on the TV and saw this reaction would think Travis Head got out for a duck against Mohammed Siraj. pic.twitter.com/cgJWwS6iXI
— MAHIYANK (@Mahiyank_78) December 7, 2024
Adelaide Crowd continuously booing Mohammed Siraj. Arrest them DSP saab. pic.twitter.com/fVyGDsxiYz
— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 7, 2024
Mohammed Siraj said something to Travis Head after getting him out. Head must have responded "I have scored 140 runs alone, your entire team scored 180" #AUSvIND #tapmad #DontStopStreaming #CatchEveryMatch pic.twitter.com/uDlciO4BRJ
— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 7, 2024