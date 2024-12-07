शनिवार, 7 दिसंबर 2024
Written By Author कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : शनिवार, 7 दिसंबर 2024 (19:19 IST)

मोहम्मद सिराज पर भड़के सुनील गावस्कर, ट्रैविस हेड ने कहा मैदान पर उन्हें गलतफहमी हुई

Mohammed Siraj Travis Head IND vs AUS : भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया जब आमने सामने हो, और दोनों टीमों और उनके फैंस के बीच कुछ रोमांच न हो? ऐसा हो ही नहीं सकता। इन दोनों देशों के मैचों में अपनी टीमों को सपोर्ट करने का जूनून दर्शकों के सिर चढ़कर बोलता है और जब हूटिंग करने की बारी आती है तो न प्लेयर्स पीछे होते हैं न उनके फैंस। ऐसा ही नजारा देखने मिला बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के दूसरे मैच में जब मोहम्मद सिराज ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खतरनाक बल्लेबाज ट्रैविस हेड को आउट कर उन्हें उंगली दिखाई।


हमेशा की तरह हेड भारत के लिए एक सिरदर्द बन चुके थे, उन्होंने एडिलेड में भारत के खिलाफ टेस्ट में अपना दूसरा, Day Night Test में तीसरा और करियर का आठवां शतक जड़ा। पिंक बॉल में यह किसी खिलाड़ी का सबसे तेज शतक था (111 गेंद) अपने शतक के बाद ट्रैविस हेड बल्ले से और आक्रामक हो गए, उन्हें रोक पाना मुश्किल दिखाई दे रहा है लेकिन मोहम्मद सिराज ने उन्हें क्लीन बोल्ड कर पवेलियन भेजा।



ट्रैविस हेड आउट होने से पहले 141 गेंदों में 140 रन बनाकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को अच्छी स्थिति में ले आए थे, हम अक्सर देखते हैं कि जब कोई खिलाड़ी एक लंबी पारी खेलकर आउट होता है तो सामने वाली टीम के खिलाड़ी उसकी सराहना करने हुए उसके लिए या तो ताली बजाते हैं या उसके कंधे पर हाथ रख उसे सम्मान देते हैं लेकिन आज ऐसा कोई नजारा नहीं दिखा, इसके विपरीत, जैसे ही सिराज ने हेड को आउट किया, उन्होंने हेड को ऊँगली दिखाकर पवेलियन की और जाने को इशारा किया और आँख दिखाई।

ऐसे में स्टेडियम का माहौल गर्म हो चूका था। फैंस ने सिराज की जमकर हूटिंग की और हेड के जाने के बाद जैसे ही सिराज की गेंद पर स्टार्क ने चौका मारा, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई फैंस जोर से चिल्लाते हुए उसे सेलिब्रेट करने लगे। मोहम्मद सिराज का यह रवैया किसी को पसंद आया और किसी ने इसकी आलोचना की। 
महान सुनील गावस्कर को सिराज का यह व्यवहार ठीक नहीं लगा और उन्होंने कमेंटरी करते हुए कहा  ''सामने वाले बल्लेबाज ने 140 रन बनाए और आपने इस तरह का सेंड ऑफ दिया. इसकी जरूरत नहीं थी. अगर आप उन्हें आउट करने के बाद तालियां बजाते तो फैंस आपके लिए खड़े हो जाते. आपकी तारीफ करते.'' दूसरी ओर, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कोच और पूर्व ओपनर जस्टिन लैंगर ने कमेंट्री करते हुए कहा, ''ऑस्ट्रेलियाई फैंस का यह रवैया सिराज का पूरे मैच में पीछा करेगा. उन्होंने ऐसा करके बड़ी गलती कर दी.'' 

वहीँ, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कोच और पूर्व ओपनर जस्टिन लैंगर ने कहा, ''ऑस्ट्रेलियाई फैंस का यह रवैया सिराज का पूरे मैच में पीछा करेगा. उन्होंने ऐसा करके बड़ी गलती कर दी'' 
 
 
सिराज ने मुझे 'Misunderstood' किया
ट्रैविस हेड ने उस इंसिडेंट के बाद कहा "मैंने सिराज से कहा कि तुमने अच्छी गेंदबाजी की, जब उन्होंने मुझे शेड की ओर इशारा किया तो वह मुझसे थोड़ा पीछे हट गए। जिस तरह से हुआ उनसे थोड़ा निराश हूं। अगर वे इस तरह से प्रतिक्रिया करना चाहते हैं और इस तरह से वे खुद को प्रस्तुत करना चाहते हैं, तो ऐसा ही ठीक है"




X (पूर्व Twitter पर फैंस का रिएक्शन)
 


और भी वीडियो देखें

