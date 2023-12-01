T20I विश्वकप 2024 की मेजबानी से पीछे हटा यह कैरेबियाई देश

क्रिकेट वेस्टइंडीज ने भी डॉमिनिका सरकार के इस फैसले को स्वीकार किया है और आईसीसी को इसकी जानकारी दी है। टी-20 विश्व कप के टूर्नामेंट डायरेक्टर फवाज बख्श ने कहा, “जब बड़े पैमाने पर आप कोई टूर्नामेंट आयोजित करते हो तो ऐसी परिस्थितियों का आना अवश्यंभावी है। हमारे पास प्लान बी है और हम उसको लागू करने की प्रयास करेंगे।”
Breaking News: Dominica withdraws from hosting ICC #T20WC2024 matches due to challenges in meeting upgrade timelines at Windsor Park Sports Stadium. Cost and time constraints led to the decision.— Ragav (@ragav_x) November 30, 2023
- Dominica was allotted 4 matches at the WC. It's interesting to see where the… pic.twitter.com/rp7oMvCJfh