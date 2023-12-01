शुक्रवार, 1 दिसंबर 2023
T20I विश्वकप 2024 की मेजबानी से पीछे हटा यह कैरेबियाई देश

कैरेबियाई देश डॉमिनिका तय समय में जरूरी निर्माण कार्य पूरा नहीं होने के हवाला देते हुए टी-20 विश्वकप 2024 के मैचों की मेजबानी से पीछे हट गया है।

डॉमिनिका सरकार के यहां जारी बयान में कहा, “हमें ठेकेदारों से जो समयसीमा मिली थी, उसके अनुसार हम तय समय पर स्टेडियम के निर्माण कार्यों को पूरा नहीं करा सकते थे। इसलिए हम टी-20 विश्व कप मैचों की मेजबानी से पीछे हट रहे हैं। यह फैसला सभी लोगों के हित में है। हम क्रिकेट वेस्टइंडीज को धन्यवाद और विश्वकप की मेजबानी के लिए शुभकामना भी देना चाहते हैं।”
क्रिकेट वेस्टइंडीज ने भी डॉमिनिका सरकार के इस फैसले को स्वीकार किया है और आईसीसी को इसकी जानकारी दी है। टी-20 विश्व कप के टूर्नामेंट डायरेक्टर फवाज बख्श ने कहा, “जब बड़े पैमाने पर आप कोई टूर्नामेंट आयोजित करते हो तो ऐसी परिस्थितियों का आना अवश्यंभावी है। हमारे पास प्लान बी है और हम उसको लागू करने की प्रयास करेंगे।”

उल्लेखनीय है कि टी-20 विश्व कप 2024 का आयोजन चार जून से 30 जून के बीच वेस्टइंडीज और अमेरिका में होना है। डॉमिनिका उन सात कैरेबियाई देशों में से एक जहां विश्वकप मैच होने थे।(एजेंसी)
यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकप

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकपरोहित, कोहली और शमी के पास यह अंतिम मौका था क्योंकि वे शायद अगले वनडे विश्व कप में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। रोहित शर्मा 36 साल के हैं, विराट कोहली 35 साल के हैं तो मोहम्मद शमी 33 साल के हैं। 4 साल बाद यह क्रमश 40, 39 और 37 के हो जाएंगे। मोहम्मद शमी के पास तब फिटनेस होगी या नहीं, कहा नहीं जा सकता, रोहित शर्मा के सामने भी यही सवाल रहेगा। विराट कोहली को फिटनेस की कोई समस्या नहीं है। वह वनडे विश्वकप खेल सकते हैं लेकिन इसकी संभावना भी कम ही दिखती है। हां साल 2025 की चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी का हिस्सा यह तिकड़ी बन सकती है।

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेड

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेडट्रेविस हेड, यह नाम भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लंबे समय तक याद रहने वाला है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सलामी बल्लेबाज ट्रेविस हेड ने एकदिवसीय विश्वकप फाइनल में ना केवल 137 रन लगाकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छठवां खिताब जिताया बल्कि मैच को एकतरफा बना दिया।

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फ

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फभारत में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) द्वारा आयोजित किये गये पुरुष क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 के मुकाबलों का रिकार्ड 12 लाख 50 हजार 307 दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम जाकर लुफ्त उठाया।आईसीसी विश्वकप 2023 का खिताब इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने जीता।

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकप

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकपबेहतरीन फॉर्म में चल रहे स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली भारत में संपन्न विश्व कप में सर्वाधिक रन बनाने के साथ विश्व कप इतिहास में एक टूर्नामेंट में सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज भी बने जबकि मोहम्मद शमी शुरुआती चार मैचों में बाहर रहने के बावजूद सबसे सफल गेंदबाज रहे।कोहली ने विश्व कप 2023 में 11 मैच में 95.62 की औसत से 765 रन बनाए जो विश्व रिकॉर्ड है। उन्होंने तीन शतक और छह अर्धशतक जड़े। वह हालांकि भारत को एक बार फिर चैंपियन बनवाने में नाकाम रहे।

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाई

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाईविश्व कप जीतने का सपना पूरा नहीं होने पर रविवार की रात को जब रोहित शर्मा मोटेरा स्टेडियम से बाहर निकलते हुए अपने पास से गुजरने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति से हाथ मिला रहे थे तो निश्चित तौर पर वह काफी अकेलापन महसूस कर रहे होंगे।

फिक्सर को बनाया सिलेक्टर, पाक क्रिकेट में यह क्या हो रहा है?

फिक्सर को बनाया सिलेक्टर, पाक क्रिकेट में यह क्या हो रहा है?एक बड़े घटनाक्रम में पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने कलंकित पूर्व कप्तान सलमान बट को न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ अगले साल होने वाली पांच मैचों की टी20 श्रृंखला से पहले राष्ट्रीय चयन समिति में शामिल किया है।

मिचेल मार्श ने ट्रॉफी पर अपने पैर रखने को लेकर तोड़ी चुप्पी

मिचेल मार्श ने ट्रॉफी पर अपने पैर रखने को लेकर तोड़ी चुप्पीट्रॉफी पर उनके पैर रखने से कुछ भारतीय प्रशंसकों की भावनाएं आहत हुईं जिन्होंने कहा कि यह ट्रॉफी का अपमान है। उनकी बहुत आलोचना हुई, यहां तक ​​कि वनडे विश्व कप के सबसे सफल गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी ने भी कहा कि वह तस्वीर देखकर उन्हें दुख हुआ है।

अजिंक्य रहाणे खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी टेस्ट, दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे में नाम नहीं

अजिंक्य रहाणे खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी टेस्ट, दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे में नाम नहींचेतेश्वर पुजारा के बाद अब अजिंक्य रहाणे को भारतीय टेस्ट टीम से विदा कर दिया गया है। विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में अर्धशतक बनाने वाले पहले भारतीय बल्लेबाज अजिंक्य रहाणे को वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर शामिल किया गया था। हालांकि कैरिबियाई दौरे पर वह कुछ खास नहीं कर पाए थे।

2 गोल से आगे होने पर भी विश्वकप में जर्मनी से हारी चक दे गर्ल्स

2 गोल से आगे होने पर भी विश्वकप में जर्मनी से हारी चक दे गर्ल्सदो गोल की बढत बनाने के बावजूद भारतीय टीम एफआईएच हॉकी महिला जूनियर विश्व कप के रोमांचक मुकाबले में पिछली उपविजेता जर्मनी से 3 . 4 से हार गई।भारत के लिये अन्नु (11वां मिनट), रोपनी कुमारी (14वां मिनट) और मुमताज खान (24वां मिनट) ने गोल किये जबकि जर्मनी के लिये सोफिया श्वाबे (17वां), लौरा प्लथ (21वां और 36वां) और कैरोलिन सेइडेल (38वां) ने गोल दागे।

इस युवा विकेटकीपर को मिली दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ भारतीय ए टीम की कमान

इस युवा विकेटकीपर को मिली दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ भारतीय ए टीम की कमानआंध्र के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज केएस भरत दक्षिण अफ्रीका ए के खिलाफ चार दिवसीय दो अभ्यास मैचों में भारत ए के कप्तान होंगे। बीसीसीआई ने दोनों मैचों के लिये दो अलग अलग टीमों का ऐलान किया। भरत, साइ सुदर्शन, अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन, ध्रुव जुरेल, मानव सुतार और वी कावेरप्पा दोनों मैच खेलेंगे।बंगाल के शीर्ष क्रम के बल्लेबाज ईश्वरन फिट होने पर ही टीम में होंगे।
