मौत आनी है तो... भारतीय टीम के पाकिस्तान जाने को लेकर जावेद मियांदाद का बयान वायरल

Shocking but Joke of the Century



Former #Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad asks India to play in Pak without worrying about life and de*ath as they blv De*ath will come when it is destined, it will definitely come#Shameful #AsiaCup #BombThreat #JioDown #BridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/yJIYEZxKhg